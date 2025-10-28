CPS Technologies Secures $15.5 Million Contract with Global Semiconductor Manufacturer

NORTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced it has concluded negotiations on a contract valued at approximately $15.5 million from a longstanding, multinational semiconductor manufacturer. Under the terms of the agreement, CPS will deliver advanced power module components over the 12-month period which began October 1, 2025.

The order represents a 16.5% year-over-year increase in business from the customer, reflecting expanded demand for CPS’ high-performance, application-specific solutions. The components will be integrated into systems supporting high-speed rail as well as energy and grid infrastructure. Additional terms were not disclosed.

“We’re very encouraged by the continued momentum in our aluminum silicon carbide product line,” said Brian Mackey, President & CEO of CPS. “This expanded engagement with a globally respected partner underscores the rising demand we’re seeing across the industrial, energy, and mobility sectors. CPS remains focused on delivering performance-driven solutions that help customers meet growing needs, particularly in electrification, transportation, and energy.”

Mackey added, “This latest contract reflects the strength of our customer relationships and CPS’ expanding role in powering next-generation technologies. Orders such as these affirm our plan to relocate to a larger and more efficient production facility, which is enabled by our recent capital raise. We’re excited to build on this momentum and drive further growth in the quarters ahead.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows: “To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

