Bridger Aerospace Completes $49 Million Sale-Leaseback, Leveraging Real Estate Portfolio to Prioritize Fleet Growth

BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger”, “the Company” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, finalized a previously announced sale-leaseback of its Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport campus facilities in Belgrade, Montana with SR Aviation Infrastructure (“SRAI”). Bridger entered into a ten-year lease agreement with SRAI for its hangar and office headquarter facilities, which will continue to be utilized as a base for its world class aerial firefighting operations.

“This is much more than a real estate deal,” said Sam Davis, Bridger’s CEO. “It’s a turning point for the Company. Leveraging the value of our real estate enhances our financial flexibility, provides capital to prioritize fleet expansion, and equips us to deliver on new contracts. We are grateful for the longstanding partnership between Bridger, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, and Gallatin County, and are committed to strengthening these relationships into the future. As a Montana company, we are committed to continually supporting our local and state communities and proud to headquarter here in Belgrade.”

Sale-Leaseback Transaction Details

Approximately $49 million sale of Bridger’s headquarters and hangar facilities to SR Aviation Infrastructure (“SRAI”), a subsidiary of New York and Nashville-based real estate investment and development firm, SomeraRoad

Bridger entered into a 10-year lease, maintaining its operational base for aerial firefighting missions

Expected to report a gain on sale in Q4 2025





“We aim to set the standard for efficiency and safety in aerial firefighting and to innovate and deploy the most advanced technology in our industry,” added Davis. “With a strengthened balance sheet, we can acquire aircraft needed to support new contracts with state, federal, and military contractors while delivering on our mission to protect lives property critical infrastructure and environment. We are excited that through partnerships like this, we can increase our financial resilience as a company and remain in Montana to support our community.”

About SRAI

SR Aviation Infrastructure (SRAI), a subsidiary of New York and Nashville-based real estate investment and development firm SomeraRoad, is an investment platform dedicated to the acquisition, development, and leasing of aviation-related real estate. SRAI targets assets and development opportunities including hangar facilities for based aircraft, corporate flight departments, government operators, FBOs, MROs, flight schools, and charter and management companies nationwide. By addressing the persistent supply–demand imbalance in aviation infrastructure, SRAI is building an institutional-quality portfolio of strategically located, high-performing aviation assets. Current holdings include SRAI Las Vegas and SRAI San Antonio. The Bridger Hangar Complex marks the platform’s third acquisition. Learn more at www.sraviationinfrastructure.com.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contacts

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

201-220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Devin Johnson

Bridger Aerospace

406-919-5980

d.johnson@bridgeraerospace.com

