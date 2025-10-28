Coherent Introduces Next-Generation Polarization-Maintaining Optical Fiber

SAXONBURG, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announces the launch of its next generation polarization-maintaining optical fiber, engineered to deliver superior performance and reliability for the high-performance fiber laser market.

Also known as PLMA-EYDF-25P/300-XPH-11FA, it is designed to significantly enhance the performance, reliability and power scalability of narrow-linewidth and single frequency 1550 nm amplifiers. Such systems are particularly suited for long range LIDAR applications in rapidly growing markets such as wind energy and air-traffic advanced sensing.

This innovative product features a larger mode effective area and enhanced polarization maintaining performance, which effectively mitigates non-linear effects and enables greater power scalability. It delivers superior pointing stability, along with low 1 µm ASE noise. When paired with its matched passive fiber (PLMA-GDF-25/300), this new fiber maximizes beam quality and polarization extinction ratio. This new product represents a major advancement in fiber laser technology, addressing the critical need for accessible, high performance narrow line width 1550 nm fiber lasers.

"We are excited to introduce this cutting-edge PLMA fiber to the market," said Dr. Clemence Jollivet, Sr. Director, General Manager of the Fiber Division at Coherent. "By leveraging our advanced material science, waveguide design, and manufacturing expertise, we have developed a product with a best-in-class doped core material. It marks a significant leap forward in laser technology, offering customers the superior performance and reliability required for their most demanding applications."

This new PLMA fiber is ideal for a wide range of other applications, including high-precision materials processing, advanced long range LIDAR systems, quantum technology applications, medical laser systems, and scientific research.

Coherent is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality optical fiber solutions. This new PLMA fiber is the latest example of the company's dedication to innovation and excellence.

