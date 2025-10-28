CTO Realty Growth Reports Third Quarter 2025 Operating Results

– Raises Full-Year 2025 Outlook –

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”), an owner and operator of retail-based properties located primarily in higher-growth markets, today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter and Other 2025 Highlights

Net Income attributable to common stockholders of $0.03 per diluted share.

Core Funds from Operations (“FFO”) attributable to common stockholders, of $0.48 per diluted share.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) attributable to common stockholders of $0.50 per diluted share.

Same-Property NOI totaled $18.6 million, an increase of 2.3% as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Current signed-not-open pipeline, as of October 28, 2025, represents $5.5 million, or 5.3%, of annual cash base rent in place at quarter end.

Closed on $150.0 million in new term loan financings at an initial fixed interest rate of 4.2%.

Repaid $65.0 million term loan due in March 2026.

Repurchased during the quarter and through October 28, 2025, 571,473 shares of common stock for $9.3 million, or a weighted average price per share of $16.27.

The Company had $170.3 million of liquidity as of September 30, 2025.

Increased full year Core FFO and AFFO guidance per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.

“We continued to produce strong operating and leasing results across our portfolio during the third quarter. We leased 143,000 square feet for the quarter bringing our year-to-date leasing to 482,000 square feet and our portfolio to 94.2% leased. Notably, we have now signed 424,000 square feet of comparable leases for the year at a positive rent spread of 21.7%,” stated John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “Further, we are in lease negotiations for our remaining four vacant anchor spaces that along with our $5.5 million signed-not open pipeline should drive NOI in 2026 and beyond.”

Quarterly Financial Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the three months September 30, 2025, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024:

Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year Net Income Attributable to the Company $ 2,914 $ 6,227 $ (3,313 ) (53.2 )% Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 1,036 $ 4,349 $ (3,313 ) (76.2 )% Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (1) $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ (0.14 ) (82.4 )% Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 15,632 $ 12,633 $ 2,999 23.7 % Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ (0.02 ) (4.0 )% AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 16,345 $ 13,142 $ 3,203 24.4 % AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ (0.01 ) (2.0 )% Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ — 0.0 % Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ — 0.0 %





(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the denominator for this measure excludes the impact of 3.7 million shares, related to the Company’s adoption of ASU 2020-06, which requires presentation on an if-converted basis for the Company’s 2025 Convertible Senior Notes (the “2025 Notes”), as the impact would be anti-dilutive. The 2025 Notes were settled during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the Company issued 1,089,555 shares of the Company’s common stock in connection with the settlement; therefore, the weighted average impact of the issued shares were included in the denominator for this measure for the three months ended September 30, 2025. (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Company to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted. Further, the weighted average shares used to compute per share amounts for Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted do not reflect any dilution related to the ultimate settlement of the 2025 Notes, except for the weighted average impact of the 1,089,555 shares actually issued during the three months ended June 30, 2025 in connection with the settlement of the 2025 Notes.

Year-to-Date Financial Results Highlights

The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024:

Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ (18,243 ) $ 13,252 $ (31,495 ) (237.7 )% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (23,877 ) $ 8,316 $ (32,193 ) (387.1 )% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (1) $ (0.74 ) $ 0.35 $ (1.09 ) (311.4 )% Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 44,736 $ 33,723 $ 11,013 32.7 % Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 1.38 $ 1.43 $ (0.05 ) (3.5 )% AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders (2) $ 47,133 $ 35,840 $ 11,293 31.5 % AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (2) $ 1.46 $ 1.52 $ (0.06 ) (3.9 )% Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock $ 1.20 $ 1.20 $ — 0.0 % Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock $ 1.14 $ 1.14 $ — 0.0 %





(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the denominator for this measure excludes the impact of 1.3 million and 3.6 million shares, related to the Company’s adoption of ASU 2020-06, which requires presentation on an if-converted basis for the 2025 Notes, as the impact would be anti-dilutive. The 2025 Notes were settled during the three months ended June 30, 2025, and the Company issued 1,089,555 shares of the Company’s common stock in connection with the settlement; therefore, the weighted average impact of the issued shares were included in the denominator for this measure for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted. Further, the weighted average shares used to compute per share amounts for Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted do not reflect any dilution related to the ultimate settlement of the 2025 Notes, except for the weighted average impact of the 1,089,555 shares actually issued during the three months ended June 30, 2025 in connection with the settlement of the 2025 Notes.

Investments

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company originated one $5.0 million loan investment to provide seller financing on the formerly owned Main Street properties in Daytona Beach, Florida for 5 years at a fixed interest rate of 6.5%.

Dispositions

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company sold the Main Street properties in Daytona Beach, Florida for $7.1 million, at an exit cash cap rate of 10.0%, generating gains of $1.2 million.



Portfolio S ummary

The Company’s income property portfolio consisted of the following as of September 30, 2025:

Wtd. Avg. Remaining Asset Type # of Properties Square Feet Lease Term Single Tenant 3 222 2.7 years Multi-Tenant 18 5,005 4.9 years Total / Wtd. Avg. 21 5,227 4.8 years Square Feet in thousands.





Property Type # of Properties Square Feet % of Cash Base Rent Retail 16 3,793 69.7 % Office 1 210 3.6 % Mixed-Use 4 1,224 26.7 % Total 21 5,227 100.0 % Square Feet in thousands.





Leased Occupancy 94.2 % Occupancy 90.6 %

Same Property Net Operating Income

During the three month period ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company’s Same-Property NOI totaled $18.6 million and $18.2 million, respectively, as presented in the following table:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year Single Tenant $ 1,205 $ 1,176 $ 29 2.5 % Multi-Tenant 17,442 17,047 395 2.3 % Total $ 18,647 $ 18,223 $ 424 2.3 %

$ in thousands.

During the nine month period ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company’s Same-Property NOI totaled $50.7 million and $49.2 million, respectively, as presented in the following table:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year Single Tenant $ 3,371 $ 3,323 $ 48 1.4 % Multi-Tenant 47,295 45,892 1,403 3.1 % Total $ 50,666 $ 49,215 $ 1,451 2.9 %

$ in thousands.

Leasing Ac tivity

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company signed 24 leases totaling 142,421 square feet. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 21 leases totaling 124,915 square feet at an average cash base rent of $22.24 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $20.16 per square foot, representing 10.3% comparable growth.

A summary of the Company’s overall leasing activity for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, is as follows:

Wtd. Avg. Cash Rent per Tenant Leasing Square Feet Lease Term Square Foot Improvements Commissions New Leases 32 8.9 years $ 36.88 $ 1,110 $ 714 Renewals & Extensions 111 5.3 years 18.99 — 10 Total / Wtd. Avg. 143 6.6 years $ 23.00 $ 1,110 $ 724

In thousands except for per square foot and weighted average lease term data. Comparable leases compare leases signed on a space for which there was previously a tenant.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company signed 64 leases totaling 481,738 square feet. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 52 leases totaling 424,344 square feet at an average cash base rent of $24.16 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $19.85 per square foot, representing 21.7% comparable growth.

A summary of the Company’s overall leasing activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, is as follows:

Wtd. Avg. Cash Rent per Tenant Leasing Square Feet Lease Term Square Foot Improvements Commissions New Leases 210 9.4 years $ 23.89 $ 6,187 $ 2,805 Renewals & Extensions 272 5.6 years 24.81 26 33 Total / Wtd. Avg. 482 7.2 years $ 24.41 $ 6,213 $ 2,838

In thousands except for per square foot and weighted average lease term data. Comparable leases compare leases signed on a space for which there was previously a tenant.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet

Our balance sheet as of September 30, 2025, included the following long-term debt and liquidity:

As of September 30, 2025, the Company has $161.0 million of undrawn commitments, prior to borrowing base limitations, on our Revolving Credit Facility, and $9.3 million of cash on hand.

Closed $150 million in term loan financings including (i) a new $125.0 million term loan due September 2030 (the “2030 Term Loan”), and (ii) a $25.0 million upsizing of the Company’s existing term loan due September 2029 (the “2029 Term Loan”). Proceeds were used to retire the $65.0 million term loan due March 2026, representing the majority of the Company’s 2026 maturities, and to reduce the balance outstanding on the Company’s Revolving Credit Facility. Both term loans bear interest at SOFR plus a spread determined by the Company’s leverage ratio. At closing, the Company applied existing SOFR swap agreements resulting in an initial fixed interest rate for both the 2030 Term Loan and 2029 Term Loan of approximately 4.2%.

The Company completed its previous $5.0 million common stock repurchase program under which $4.3 million of the Company’s common stock was repurchased during the three months ended September 30, 2025, at a weighted average purchase price of $16.29 per share. On September 24, 2025, the Company announced a new $10.0 million common stock repurchase program under which $5.0 million of the Company’s common stock was repurchased subsequent to September 30, 2025, at a weighted average purchase price of $16.26 per share.



The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt, as of September 30, 2025:

Component of Long-Term Debt Principal Maturity Date Interest Rate Wtd. Avg. Rate Mortgage Note (1) $ 17.8 million August 2026 4.060%

4.06% Revolving Credit Facility (2) 139 million January 2027 SOFR + 10 bps +

[1.25% - 2.20%] 5.17% 2027 Term Loan (3) 100 million January 2027 SOFR + 10 bps +

[1.25% - 2.20%] 2.80% 2028 Term Loan (4) 100 million January 2028 SOFR + 10 bps +

[1.20% - 2.15%] 5.18% 2029 Term Loan (5) 125 million September 2029 SOFR +

[1.20% - 2.15%] 4.21% 2030 Term Loan (6) 125 million September 2030 SOFR +

[1.20% - 2.15%] 4.24% Total Long-Term Debt $ 606.8 million 4.36%





(1) Mortgage note assumed in connection with the acquisition of Price Plaza Shopping Center located in Katy, Texas. (2) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on $65.0 million of the Credit Facility balance to fix SOFR and achieve a fixed swap rate of 3.12% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread. (3) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2027 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a fixed swap rate of 1.35% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread. (4) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2028 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 3.78% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread. (5) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $125.0 million 2029 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 2.91 % plus the applicable spread. (6) The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $125.0 million 2030 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 2.94% plus the applicable spread.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s net debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA was 6.7 times, and as defined in the Company’s credit agreement, the Company’s fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.0 times. As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s net debt to total enterprise value was 47.9%. The Company calculates total enterprise value as the sum of net debt, par value of its 6.375% Series A preferred equity, and the market value of the Company's outstanding common shares.

2025 Outlook

The Company has increased its Core FFO and AFFO outlook for 2025. The Company’s 2025 outlook is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company’s outlook for 2025 is as follows:

Outlook Range for 2025 Change from Prior Outlook (Unaudited) Low High Low High Core FFO per Common Share - Diluted (1) $ 1.84 to $ 1.87 $ 0.04 to $ 0.01 AFFO per Common Share - Diluted (1) $ 1.96 to $ 1.99 $ 0.03 to $ 0.01





(1) Attributable to Common Stockholders

The Company’s 2025 outlook includes but is not limited to the following assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025:

Investments, including commercial loans or similarly structured investments, between $100.0 million and $200.0 million at a weighted average initial cash yield between 8.0% and 8.5%.

Same-Property NOI growth of approximately 2.5%, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, including the estimated impact associated with announced and anticipated store closings.

General and administrative expenses within a range of $18.0 million to $18.5 million.



The following table provides a reconciliation of the outlook range of the Company’s estimated Net Loss Attributable to the Company per Common Share – Diluted for the year ending December 31, 2025 to the Company’s estimated Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share – Diluted and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share – Diluted for the year ending December 31, 2025:

Outlook Range for 2025 (Unaudited) Low High Net Loss Attributable to the Company per Common Share - Diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (0.44 ) Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate 1.79 1.80 Gain on Disposition of Assets (1) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Provision for Impairment (1) - - Realized and Unrealized Loss on Investment Securities (1) 0.18 0.18 Funds from Operations, per Common Share - Diluted $ 1.47 $ 1.50 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (0.23 ) (0.23 ) Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.27 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (1) 0.63 0.63 Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted $ 1.84 $ 1.87 Adjustments: Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Amortization of Loan Costs, Discount on Convertible Debt, and Capitalized Interest 0.04 0.04 Non-Cash Compensation 0.13 0.13 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted $ 1.96 $ 1.99





(1) Gain on Disposition of Assets, Gain on Disposition of Other Assets, Provision for Impairment, Realized and Unrealized Loss on Investment Securities, and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt represents the actual adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company’s outlook excludes projections related to these measures.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation and supplemental financial information, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our reported results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We also disclose Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”), Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), Pro Forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA”), and Same-Property Net Operating Income (“Same-Property NOI”), each of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Same-Property NOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operating activities as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT.

NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. The Company also excludes the gains or losses from sales of assets incidental to the primary business of the REIT which specifically include the sales of mitigation credits, subsurface sales, investment securities, and land sales, in addition to the mark-to-market of the Company’s investment securities and interest related to the 2025 Notes, if the effect is dilutive. To derive Core FFO, we modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to gains and losses recognized on the extinguishment of debt, amortization of above- and below-market lease related intangibles, and other unforecastable market- or transaction-driven non-cash items, as well as adding back the interest related to the 2025 Notes, if the effect is dilutive. To derive AFFO, we further modify the NAREIT computation of FFO and Core FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, non-cash compensation, and other non-cash amortization. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.

To derive Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income or loss attributable to the Company is adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets, impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, gains and losses recognized on the extinguishment of debt, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, other non-recurring items such as termination fees, forfeitures of tenant security deposits, certain adjustments to reconciliation estimates related to reimbursable revenue for recently acquired properties, and other non-recurring items, and other non-cash income or expense. The Company also excludes the gains or losses from sales of assets incidental to the primary business of the REIT which specifically include the sales of mitigation credits, subsurface sales, investment securities, and land sales, in addition to the mark-to-market of the Company’s investment securities. Cash interest expense is also excluded from Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and GAAP net income or loss is adjusted for the annualized impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar activities.

To derive Same-Property NOI, GAAP net income or loss attributable to the Company is adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets, impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, gains and losses recognized on the extinguishment of debt, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, other non-recurring items such as termination fees, forfeitures of tenant security deposits, certain adjustments to reconciliation estimates related to reimbursable revenue for recently acquired properties, and other non-recurring items, and other non-cash income or expense. Interest expense, general and administrative expenses, investment and other income or loss, income tax benefit or expense, real estate operations revenues and direct cost of revenues, management fee income, and interest income from commercial loans and investments are also excluded from Same-Property NOI. GAAP net income or loss is further adjusted to remove the impact of properties that were not owned for the full current and prior year reporting periods presented. Cash rental income received under the leases pertaining to the Company’s assets that are presented as commercial loans and investments in accordance with GAAP is also used in lieu of the interest income equivalent.

FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains or losses on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that Core FFO and AFFO are additional useful supplemental measures for investors to consider because they will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. We also believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as it allows for a better assessment of our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues, expenses or certain effects of the Company’s capital structure on our operating performance. We use Same-Property NOI to compare the operating performance of our assets between periods. It is an accepted and important measurement used by management, investors and analysts because it includes all property-level revenues from the Company’s properties, less operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes and other property-specific expenses (“Net Operating Income” or “NOI”) of properties that have been owned and stabilized for the entire current and prior year reporting periods. Same-Property NOI attempts to eliminate differences due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular period presented, and therefore provides a more comparable and consistent performance measure for the comparison of the Company’s properties. FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Same-Property NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data) As of (Unaudited)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Real Estate: Land, at Cost $ 280,171 $ 257,748 Building and Improvements, at Cost 766,444 720,480 Other Furnishings and Equipment, at Cost 919 883 Construction in Process, at Cost 5,508 5,091 Total Real Estate, at Cost 1,053,042 984,202 Less, Accumulated Depreciation (108,883 ) (82,864 ) Real Estate—Net 944,159 901,338 Land and Development Costs 300 300 Intangible Lease Assets—Net 74,552 79,198 Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. 35,022 39,666 Commercial Loans and Investments 112,187 105,043 Cash and Cash Equivalents 9,281 9,017 Restricted Cash 8,289 8,344 Refundable Income Taxes - 70 Deferred Income Taxes—Net 2,427 2,467 Other Assets 36,136 36,201 Total Assets $ 1,222,353 $ 1,181,644 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,850 $ 3,278 Accrued and Other Liabilities 30,919 21,268 Deferred Revenue 13,361 10,183 Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net 14,780 15,124 Deferred Income Taxes—Net 27 — Long-Term Debt—Net 604,163 518,993 Total Liabilities 665,100 568,846 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock – 100,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $25.00 Per Share Liquidation Preference, 4,713,069 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 4,713,069 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 47 47 Common Stock – 500,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 32,675,700 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 31,673,479 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 327 317 Additional Paid-In Capital 386,634 367,828 Retained Earnings 170,829 232,089 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (584 ) 12,517 Total Stockholders’ Equity 557,253 612,798 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,222,353 $ 1,181,644





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues Income Properties $ 33,439 $ 28,528 $ 98,486 $ 79,029 Management Fee Income 1,176 1,124 3,601 3,360 Interest Income From Commercial Loans and Investments 3,142 1,615 9,119 4,407 Real Estate Operations — 538 — 1,981 Total Revenues 37,757 31,805 111,206 88,777 Direct Cost of Revenues Income Properties (9,274 ) (7,797 ) (28,343 ) (22,630 ) Real Estate Operations — (359 ) — (1,437 ) Total Direct Cost of Revenues (9,274 ) (8,156 ) (28,343 ) (24,067 ) General and Administrative Expenses (4,780 ) (4,075 ) (13,911 ) (11,750 ) Provision for Impairment (68 ) (538 ) (68 ) (653 ) Depreciation and Amortization (14,929 ) (13,221 ) (44,587 ) (35,701 ) Total Operating Expenses (29,051 ) (25,990 ) (86,909 ) (72,171 ) Gain (Loss) on Disposition of Assets 1,373 (855 ) 1,373 8,308 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (53 ) — (20,449 ) — Other Gain (Loss) 1,320 (855 ) (19,076 ) 8,308 Total Operating Income 10,026 4,960 5,221 24,914 Investment and Other Income (Loss) (221 ) 7,031 (3,333 ) 5,201 Interest Expense (6,833 ) (5,632 ) (19,828 ) (16,765 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Benefit (Expense) 2,972 6,359 (17,940 ) 13,350 Income Tax Expense (58 ) (132 ) (303 ) (98 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company 2,914 6,227 (18,243 ) 13,252 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,878 ) (1,878 ) (5,634 ) (4,936 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 1,036 $ 4,349 $ (23,877 ) $ 8,316 Per Share Information: Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ (0.74 ) $ 0.35 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic 32,651,101 25,445,411 32,298,304 23,601,389 Diluted 32,682,775 25,521,749 32,313,895 23,625,369 Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.20 $ 1.20 Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 1.14 $ 1.14





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Same-Property NOI Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ 2,914 $ 6,227 $ (18,243 ) $ 13,252 Loss (Gain) on Disposition of Assets (1,373 ) 855 (1,373 ) (8,308 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 53 — 20,449 — Provision for Impairment 68 538 68 653 Depreciation and Amortization 14,929 13,221 44,587 35,701 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income 180 (112 ) 896 (830 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment 405 473 1,690 1,512 Accretion of Tenant Contribution 13 13 39 39 Interest Expense 6,833 5,632 19,828 16,765 General and Administrative Expenses 4,780 4,075 13,911 11,750 Investment and Other Loss (Income) 221 (7,031 ) 3,333 (5,201 ) Income Tax Expense 58 132 303 98 Real Estate Operations Revenues — (538 ) — (1,981 ) Real Estate Operations Direct Cost of Revenues — 359 — 1,437 Management Fee Income (1,176 ) (1,124 ) (3,601 ) (3,360 ) Interest Income From Commercial Loans and Investments (3,142 ) (1,615 ) (9,119 ) (4,407 ) Other Non-Recurring Items (1) (519 ) (699 ) (726 ) (1,252 ) Less: Impact of Properties Not Owned for the Full Reporting Period (5,597 ) (2,183 ) (21,376 ) (6,653 ) Same-Property NOI $ 18,647 $ 18,223 $ 50,666 $ 49,215





(1) Includes non-recurring items such as termination fees, forfeitures of tenant security deposits, certain adjustments to estimates related to recently acquired property CAM reconciliations, and other non-recurring items.





CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations, Core Funds from Operations, and Adjusted Funds from Operations

Attributable to Common Stockholders

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company $ 2,914 $ 6,227 $ (18,243 ) $ 13,252 Add Back: Effect of Dilutive Interest Related to 2025 Notes (1) — — — — Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company, If-Converted $ 2,914 $ 6,227 $ (18,243 ) $ 13,252 Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate 14,913 13,204 44,536 35,650 Loss (Gain) on Disposition of Assets (1,373 ) 855 (1,373 ) (8,308 ) Gain on Disposition of Other Assets — (181 ) — (550 ) Provision for Impairment 68 538 68 653 Realized and Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Investment Securities 1,115 (6,244 ) 5,829 (2,868 ) Funds from Operations $ 17,637 $ 14,399 $ 30,817 $ 37,829 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,878 ) (1,878 ) (5,634 ) (4,936 ) Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 15,759 $ 12,521 $ 25,183 $ 32,893 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 53 — 20,449 — Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income (180 ) 112 (896 ) 830 Less: Effect of Dilutive Interest Related to 2025 Notes (1) — — — — Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 15,632 $ 12,633 $ 44,736 $ 33,723 Adjustments: Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (405 ) (473 ) (1,690 ) (1,512 ) Other Depreciation and Amortization 1 (3 ) (1 ) (10 ) Amortization of Loan Costs, Discount on Convertible Debt, and Capitalized Interest 181 235 866 752 Non-Cash Compensation 936 750 3,222 2,887 Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 16,345 $ 13,142 $ 47,133 $ 35,840 FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (1) $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ 0.78 $ 1.39 Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (1) $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 1.38 $ 1.43 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (1) $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 1.46 $ 1.52





(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, interest related to the 2025 Notes was excluded from net income (loss) attributable to the Company to derive FFO, as the impact to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders would be anti-dilutive. Further, the weighted average shares used to compute per share amounts for FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share – Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted do not reflect any dilution related to the ultimate settlement of the 2025 Notes, other than as described below. The 2025 Notes were settled during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the Company issued 1,089,555 shares of the Company’s common stock in connection with the settlement, therefore the weighted average impact of the issued shares were included in the denominator for this measure for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Net Income Attributable to the Company $ 2,914 Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate 14,913 Gain on Disposition of Assets (1,373 ) Provision for Impairment 68 Unrealized Loss & Realized Gain on Investment Securities 1,115 Distributions to Preferred Stockholders (1,878 ) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 53 Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income (180 ) Straight-Line Rent Adjustment (405 ) Other Depreciation and Amortization 1 Amortization of Loan Costs, Discount on Convertible Debt, and Capitalized Interest 181 Non-Cash Compensation 936 Other Non-Recurring Items (1) (519 ) Interest Expense, Net of Amortization of Loan Costs and Discount on Convertible Debt 6,651 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,477 Annualized Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,908 Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Investments and Dispositions, Net (2) (110 ) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,798 Total Long-Term Debt $ 604,163 Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization 2,637 Cash and Cash Equivalents (9,281 ) Net Debt $ 597,519 Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 6.7 x





(1) Includes non-recurring items such as termination fees, forfeitures of tenant security deposits, certain adjustments to estimates related to recently acquired property CAM reconciliations, and other non-recurring items. (2) Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized Adjusted EBITDA of the Company’s investments and disposition activity during the three months ended September 30, 2025.



