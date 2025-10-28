Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2025, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.

We reported quarterly revenue of $410.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, along with 49.2% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 1.77 million microinverters, or 784.6 megawatts DC, and a record 195.0 megawatt hours (MWh) of IQ® Batteries.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2025 are listed below:

Revenue of $410.4 million; highest revenue level in two years

GAAP gross margin of 47.8% and non-GAAP gross margin of 49.2%, including 4.9% of tariff impact

GAAP operating income of $66.2 million; non-GAAP operating income of $123.4 million

GAAP net income of $66.6 million; non-GAAP net income of $117.3 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.50; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.90

Free cash flow of $5.9 million; ending cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.48 billion

U.S. manufacturing: shipped approximately 1.53 million microinverters and record 67.5 MWh of IQ Batteries

IQ® Meter Collar approved by 39 U.S. utilities to date

Our revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2025 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter:

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Revenue $ 410,427 $ 363,153 $ 380,873 $ 410,427 $ 363,153 $ 380,873 Gross margin 47.8 % 46.9 % 46.8 % 49.2 % 48.6 % 48.1 % Operating expenses $ 130,080 $ 133,486 $ 128,383 $ 78,538 $ 77,781 $ 81,612 Operating income $ 66,159 $ 37,007 $ 49,788 $ 123,402 $ 98,613 $ 101,411 Net income $ 66,638 $ 37,052 $ 45,762 $ 117,300 $ 89,869 $ 88,402 Basic EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 0.90 $ 0.69 $ 0.65 Diluted EPS $ 0.50 $ 0.28 $ 0.33 $ 0.90 $ 0.69 $ 0.65

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $410.4 million, our highest revenue level in two years, compared to $363.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. Our revenue in the third quarter of 2025 included $70.9 million of safe harbor revenue, compared to $40.4 million of safe harbor revenue in the second quarter. Our revenue in the United States for the third quarter of 2025 increased approximately 29%, compared to the second quarter. The increase in revenue was the result of higher demand and safe harbor revenue. Our revenue in Europe decreased approximately 38% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the second quarter. The decline was a result of further softening in European demand.

Our non-GAAP gross margin was 49.2% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 48.6% in the second quarter of 2025. Our non-GAAP gross margin, excluding net benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), was 38.9% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 37.2% in the second quarter. The reciprocal tariffs had a negative impact of 4.9 percentage points on margins in the third quarter of 2025, compared to approximately two percentage points on margins in the second quarter.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $78.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $77.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Our non-GAAP operating income was $123.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $98.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

We exited the third quarter of 2025 with $1.48 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and generated $13.9 million in cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2025. Our capital expenditures were $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025, as part of our anti-dilution plan, we spent approximately $1.7 million by withholding shares to cover taxes for employee stock vesting that reduced the diluted shares by 49,023 shares. There were no repurchases of common stock in the third quarter of 2025. We have a remaining $268.7 million authorized for further share repurchases.

During the third quarter of 2025, we shipped approximately 1.53 million microinverters from manufacturing facilities in the United States that we booked for 45X production tax credits. We are shipping our IQ8HC™ Microinverters, IQ8P-3P™ Commercial Microinverters, IQ® Battery 5Ps, and IQ® Battery 10Cs from these facilities, meeting domestic content requirements.

We shipped a record 195.0 MWh of IQ Batteries in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 190.9 MWh in the second quarter of 2025. More than 19,500 installers worldwide are certified to install our IQ Batteries, compared to more than 11,700 installers worldwide in the second quarter.

During the third quarter of 2025, we ramped shipments of our 4th-generation Enphase® Energy System, featuring the IQ Battery 10C, IQ® Meter Collar, and the IQ® Combiner 6C with integrated load control to customers in the United States. Customer feedback has been positive, as the system stands out for its smaller footprint, enhanced features, easy installation, and reliability. The IQ Meter Collar is now approved by 39 utilities across the United States.

We expect to begin shipments of our new IQ9N-3P™ Commercial Microinverter and IQ® EV Charger 2 to customers in the United States during the fourth quarter of 2025. The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter is our first microinverter powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. Designed for three-phase 480Y/277 V grids, IQ9N-3P helps simplify the design, lower installation and balance-of-system costs, and improve system efficiency for 480 V commercial projects. The IQ EV Charger 2, currently shipping to 18 countries in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, is our most advanced residential charger to date. It is designed to work seamlessly with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a powerful standalone charger.

In Europe, we recently announced expanded support for virtual power plants (VPPs). Enphase products now enable advanced energy market steering smart grid features like one-minute data streaming, instant alerts for VPP events and system maintenance, and solar curtailment to support grid constraints. In addition, we expanded IQ® Energy Management capabilities to include select electric water heaters in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Powered by the IQ® Energy Router, the update gives homeowners greater control over when and how they use energy – coordinating solar, batteries, EV chargers, heat pumps, and water heaters within a single, integrated system.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On Oct. 27, 2025, Enphase Energy announced a complete off-grid solar and battery solution for the U.S. market.

On Oct. 6 and Aug. 11, 2025, Enphase Energy announced the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase for India and Australia, respectively.

On Oct. 2, 2025, Enphase Energy announced a collaboration with Essent, one of the largest residential energy providers in the Netherlands.

On Sep. 18, 2025, Enphase Energy announced enhancements to its Solargraf platform, including new third-party ownership (TPO) financing integrations, faster proposals, availability in Japan, and National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) validation.

On Sep. 10 and Sep. 08, 2025, Enphase Energy announced U.S. pre-orders for its new IQ EV Charger 2 and IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter for 480 V 3-phase commercial systems, respectively.

On Sept. 9, 2025, Enphase Energy announced its new IQ® Bidirectional EV Charger architecture for vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability.

On Aug. 28, 2025, Enphase Energy announced new software that enables homeowners with existing IQ7™ Microinverter-based systems to expand their solar capacity using IQ8™ Microinverters.

On Aug. 27, 2025, Enphase Energy announced IQ Battery 10C shipments from U.S. manufacturing facilities.

On July 24, 2025, Enphase Energy announced initial shipments of IQ8P™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 480 W, in Italy and Switzerland to support newer, high-powered solar modules.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

Revenue to be within a range of $310.0 million to $350.0 million, which includes shipments of 140 to 160 MWh of IQ Batteries. This outlook does not include any safe harbor shipments.

GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 40.0% to 43.0%, including approximately five percentage points of reciprocal tariff impact.

Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 42.0% to 45.0%, including approximately five percentage points of reciprocal tariff impact. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization.

GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $130.0 million to $134.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $77.0 million to $81.0 million, excluding $53.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related amortization, restructuring and asset impairment charges.



For 2025, Enphase expects a GAAP tax rate of 18-20% and a non-GAAP tax rate of 14-16%.

Follow Enphase Online

Read the Enphase blog.

Follow @Enphase on X.

Visit us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Watch Enphase videos on YouTube.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures presented by Enphase Energy include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per share (basic and diluted), net IRA benefit, and free cash flow.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Enphase Energy’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Enphase Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Enphase Energy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

As presented in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items for purposes of calculating non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of Enphase Energy’s current operating performance and a comparison to its past operating performance:

Stock-based compensation expense. Enphase Energy excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash in nature. Moreover, the impact of this expense is significantly affected by Enphase Energy’s stock price at the time of an award over which management has limited to no control.

Acquisition related amortization. This item represents amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense. Acquisition related amortization of acquired intangible assets are not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.

Restructuring and asset impairment charges. Enphase Energy excludes restructuring and asset impairment charges due to the nature of the expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of fees paid for cash-based severance costs, accelerated stock-based compensation expense and asset write-downs of property and equipment and acquired intangible assets, and other contract termination costs resulting from restructuring initiatives.

Non-cash interest expense. This item consists primarily of amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount because these expenses do not represent a cash outflow for Enphase Energy except in the period the financing was secured and such amortization expense is not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. This item represents the amount adjusted to Enphase Energy’s GAAP tax provision or benefit to exclude the income tax effects of GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of Enphase Energy ongoing financial performance.

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted. Enphase Energy excludes the dilutive effect of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon conversion of the Notes due 2025, Notes due 2026, and Notes due 2028, and includes the dilutive effect of employee’s stock-based awards and the dilutive effect of warrants. Enphase Energy believes these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to the ongoing financial performance.

Net IRA benefit. This item represents the advanced manufacturing production tax credit (AMPTC) from the IRA for manufacturing microinverters in the United States, partially offset by the incremental manufacturing cost incurred in the United States relative to manufacturing in India. The AMPTC is accounted for by Enphase Energy as an income-based government grants that reduces cost of revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Free cash flow. This item represents net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

Conference Call Information

Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter 2025 results and fourth quarter 2025 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at https://investor.enphase.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 7015209, beginning approximately one hour after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its fourth quarter of 2025 financial outlook, including revenue, shipments of IQ Batteries by MWh, gross margin, operating expenses, and annualized effective tax rate; the timing of shipments of our new IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter and IQ EV Charger 2 to customers in the United States; and the capabilities, advantages, features, and performance of its technology and products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at https://investor.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 84.8 million microinverters, and more than 5.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

© 2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Zach Freedman

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@enphaseenergy.com

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Net revenues $ 410,427 $ 363,153 $ 380,873 $ 1,129,664 $ 947,670 Cost of revenues 214,188 192,660 202,702 594,691 516,825 Gross profit 196,239 170,493 178,171 534,973 430,845 Operating expenses: Research and development 47,266 45,421 47,843 142,861 150,925 Sales and marketing 48,429 50,708 49,671 148,085 154,753 General and administrative 33,098 34,035 30,192 101,168 98,924 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 1,287 3,322 677 7,771 3,755 Total operating expenses 130,080 133,486 128,383 399,885 408,357 Income from operations 66,159 37,007 49,788 135,088 22,488 Other income, net Interest income 15,429 14,911 19,977 47,372 58,889 Interest expense (830 ) (815 ) (2,237 ) (3,692 ) (6,653 ) Other expense, net (3,739 ) (8,898 ) (16,785 ) (12,651 ) (24,264 ) Total other income, net 10,860 5,198 955 31,029 27,972 Income before income taxes 77,019 42,205 50,743 166,117 50,460 Income tax provision (10,381 ) (5,153 ) (4,981 ) (32,697 ) (9,962 ) Net income $ 66,638 $ 37,052 $ 45,762 $ 133,420 $ 40,498 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 1.02 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.28 $ 0.33 $ 1.01 $ 0.30 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 130,797 131,031 135,329 131,228 135,621 Diluted 132,995 135,219 139,914 133,439 136,236





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 401,880 $ 369,110 Restricted cash — 95,006 Marketable securities 1,076,044 1,253,480 Accounts receivable, net 265,513 223,749 Inventory 188,652 165,004 Prepaid expenses and other assets 459,698 220,735 Total current assets 2,391,787 2,327,084 Property and equipment, net 131,317 147,514 Intangible assets, net 27,332 42,398 Goodwill 214,406 211,571 Other assets 234,748 205,542 Deferred tax assets, net 320,898 315,567 Total assets $ 3,320,488 $ 3,249,676 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 188,571 $ 90,032 Accrued liabilities 207,926 196,887 Deferred revenues, current 111,493 237,225 Warranty obligations, current 31,473 34,656 Debt, current 631,681 101,291 Total current liabilities 1,171,144 660,091 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues, non-current 345,710 341,982 Warranty obligations, non-current 178,668 158,233 Other liabilities 58,077 55,265 Debt, non-current 571,867 1,201,089 Total liabilities 2,325,466 2,416,660 Total stockholders’ equity 995,022 833,016 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,320,488 $ 3,249,676





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 66,638 $ 37,052 $ 45,762 $ 133,420 $ 40,498 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,218 20,085 20,103 60,218 60,724 Amortization (accretion) of investments purchased at a premium (discount) (765 ) (1,234 ) (2,904 ) 1,513 (1,109 ) Provision for credit losses (30 ) 130 2,704 162 4,471 Asset impairment — 1,538 17,568 1,565 24,141 Non-cash interest expense 829 828 2,173 3,336 6,462 Net loss from change in fair value of debt securities 3,174 9,464 741 12,315 1,730 Stock-based compensation 51,469 53,896 45,940 160,998 159,530 Deferred income taxes (1,826 ) 403 (5,276 ) 7,137 (27,644 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (57,980 ) 8,681 49,414 (47,539 ) 208,956 Inventory (15,636 ) (28,991 ) 17,231 (23,648 ) 54,758 Prepaid expenses and other assets (78,330 ) (64,261 ) (64,149 ) (218,144 ) (117,856 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 25,494 37,212 32,088 116,938 (58,140 ) Warranty obligations 4,055 2,639 7,053 17,252 (4,855 ) Deferred revenues (3,392 ) (50,813 ) 1,690 (136,562 ) (5,265 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,918 26,629 170,138 88,961 346,401 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,032 ) (8,259 ) (8,533 ) (30,899 ) (25,540 ) Investment in debt securities (6,300 ) — — (6,300 ) — Investment in tax equity fund (1,408 ) (1,440 ) — (9,752 ) — Issuance of loan receivables (48,500 ) — — (48,500 ) — Purchases of marketable securities (116,236 ) (284,306 ) (319,190 ) (601,368 ) (1,091,511 ) Maturities and sale of marketable securities 201,881 242,820 215,241 780,099 994,677 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 21,405 (51,185 ) (112,482 ) 83,280 (122,374 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Settlement of Notes due 2025 — — (5 ) (102,168 ) (7 ) Repurchase of common stock — (29,993 ) (49,794 ) (129,957 ) (191,698 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee equity plans — 5,302 14 5,369 7,969 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,679 ) (2,864 ) (6,286 ) (16,653 ) (73,801 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,679 ) (27,555 ) (56,071 ) (243,409 ) (257,537 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,300 ) 7,557 2,638 8,932 1,087 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31,344 (44,554 ) 4,223 (62,236 ) (32,423 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 370,536 415,090 252,102 464,116 288,748 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period $ 401,880 $ 370,536 $ 256,325 $ 401,880 $ 256,325





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 196,239 $ 170,493 $ 178,171 $ 534,973 $ 430,845 Stock-based compensation 4,105 4,311 2,948 12,655 10,860 Acquisition related amortization 1,596 1,590 1,904 4,766 5,685 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 201,940 $ 176,394 $ 183,023 $ 552,394 $ 447,390 Gross margin (GAAP) 47.8 % 46.9 % 46.8 % 47.4 % 45.5 % Stock-based compensation 1.0 1.3 0.8 1.1 1.1 Acquisition related amortization 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.6 Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 49.2 % 48.6 % 48.1 % 48.9 % 47.2 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 130,080 $ 133,486 $ 128,383 $ 399,885 $ 408,357 Stock-based compensation(1) (47,364 ) (49,506 ) (42,992 ) (147,755 ) (148,670 ) Acquisition related amortization (2,891 ) (2,877 ) (3,102 ) (8,617 ) (10,027 ) Restructuring and asset impairment charges(1) (1,287 ) (3,322 ) (677 ) (7,771 ) (3,755 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 78,538 $ 77,781 $ 81,612 $ 235,742 $ 245,905 (1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 20,488 $ 20,481 $ 19,790 $ 62,616 $ 64,550 Sales and marketing 14,493 16,657 14,237 47,546 49,199 General and administrative 12,383 12,368 8,965 37,593 34,921 Restructuring and asset impairment charges — 79 — 588 — Total $ 47,364 $ 49,585 $ 42,992 $ 148,343 $ 148,670 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 66,159 $ 37,007 $ 49,788 $ 135,088 $ 22,488 Stock-based compensation 51,469 53,817 45,940 160,410 159,530 Acquisition related amortization 4,487 4,467 5,006 13,383 15,712 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 1,287 3,322 677 7,771 3,755 Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 123,402 $ 98,613 $ 101,411 $ 316,652 $ 201,485 Net income (GAAP) $ 66,638 $ 37,052 $ 45,762 $ 133,420 $ 40,498 Stock-based compensation 51,469 53,817 45,940 160,410 159,530 Acquisition related amortization 4,487 4,467 5,006 13,383 15,712 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 1,287 3,322 677 7,771 3,755 Non-cash interest expense 829 829 2,173 3,336 6,462 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (7,410 ) (9,618 ) (11,156 ) (21,908 ) (30,775 ) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 117,300 $ 89,869 $ 88,402 $ 296,412 $ 195,182 Net income per share, basic (GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 1.02 $ 0.30 Stock-based compensation 0.39 0.41 0.34 1.20 1.17 Acquisition related amortization 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.10 0.12 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.03 Non-cash interest expense 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.05 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (0.10 ) (0.15 ) (0.23 ) Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.90 $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 2.26 $ 1.44 Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 130,797 131,031 135,329 131,228 135,621 Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.50 $ 0.28 $ 0.33 $ 1.01 $ 0.30 Stock-based compensation 0.39 0.41 0.33 1.22 1.17 Acquisition related amortization 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.10 0.12 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.03 Non-cash interest expense 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.05 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (0.08 ) (0.16 ) (0.24 ) Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.90 $ 0.69 $ 0.65 $ 2.26 $ 1.43 Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 132,995 135,219 139,914 133,439 136,236 Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP 130,977 131,144 135,839 131,421 136,236 Income-based government grants (GAAP) $ 67,627 $ 61,040 $ 46,552 $ 182,298 $ 89,498 Incremental cost for manufacturing in U.S. (25,151 ) (19,528 ) (11,396 ) (60,452 ) (22,228 ) Net IRA benefit (Non-GAAP) $ 42,476 $ 41,512 $ 35,156 $ 121,846 $ 67,270 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 13,918 $ 26,629 $ 170,138 $ 88,961 $ 346,401 Purchases of property and equipment (8,032 ) (8,259 ) (8,533 ) (30,899 ) (25,540 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 5,886 $ 18,370 $ 161,605 $ 58,062 $ 320,861



