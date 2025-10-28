Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WESTFIELD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “WNEB”) (NasdaqGS: WNEB), the holding company for Westfield Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the unaudited results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $4.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $10.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about November 26, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2025.

James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report solid earnings for the third quarter of 2025, along with strong loan growth and core deposit growth. Core deposits increased $97.4 million, or 6.3%, from year-end and total loans increased $60.8 million, or 2.9%. From June 30, 2025 to September 30, 2025, total loans increased $38.7 million, or 1.9%, driven by an increase in commercial real estate loans of $31.9 million, or 3.0%, and an increase in residential real estate loans of $22.6 million, or 2.8%. Our loan growth and disciplined approach to managing funding costs have allowed us to expand our net interest margin to 2.81% as we continue to decrease the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and reduce our reliance on time deposits. Our asset quality remains solid, with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.21%, and total delinquency as a percentage of total loans of 0.21%.”

Hagan concluded, “We remain disciplined in our capital management strategies and during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we repurchased 499,853 shares of common stock with an average price per share of $9.31. We are pleased with our third quarter results and are committed to delivering long-term value to shareholders through capital management strategies, which include continued loan growth, share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends.”

Key Highlights:

Loans and Deposits

At September 30, 2025, total loans increased $60.8 million, or 2.9%, from $2.1 billion, or 77.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 to $2.1 billion, or 77.8% of total assets. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $52.3 million, or 6.7%, an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $7.3 million, or 3.4%, and an increase in commercial real estate loans of $2.4 million, or 0.2%, partially offset by a decrease in consumer loans of $1.2 million, or 26.5%.

At September 30, 2025, total deposits of $2.3 billion increased $87.2 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2024. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased $97.4 million, or 6.3%, from $1.6 billion, or 68.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, to $1.7 billion, or 70.5% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025. Time deposits decreased $10.2 million, or 1.5%, from $703.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $693.4 million at September 30, 2025. Brokered time deposits, which are included in time deposits, totaled $1.7 million at December 31, 2024. The Company did not have brokered time deposits at September 30, 2025. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 90.7% and 91.5% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $20.5 million, or 0.96% of total loans, compared to $19.5 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, was 363.6% and 362.9% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. At September 30, 2025, nonaccrual loans totaled $5.6 million, or 0.27% of total loans, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Total delinquent loans decreased from $5.0 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 to $4.5 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin increased one basis point from 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 2.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased one basis point from 2.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 2.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Stock Repurchase Program

On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized the 2025 Plan, pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of its common stock, or approximately 4.8%, of the Company’s then-outstanding shares of common stock, upon the completion of the 2024 Plan. On June 3, 2025, the Company announced the completion of its 2024 Plan under which the Company repurchased a total of 1.0 million shares at an average price per share of $8.79.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 2,535 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $9.74. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 499,853 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $9.31. As of September 30, 2025, there were 972,465 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the 2025 Plan.

The repurchase of shares under our 2025 Plan is administered through an independent broker. The shares of common stock repurchased under the 2025 Plan have been and will continue to be purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, depending upon market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number, or value, of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time that the Company’s management (“Management”) determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of additional share repurchases under the 2025 Plan will depend on a number of factors, including the Company’s stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value

The Company’s book value per share was $11.89 at September 30, 2025, compared to $11.30 at December 31, 2024, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.59, or 5.6%, from $10.63 at December 31, 2024 to $11.22 at September 30, 2025. See pages 18-20 for the related tangible book value calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported a decrease in net income of $1.4 million, or 31.0%, from $4.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, to $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Net interest income increased $450,000, or 2.6%, the provision for credit losses increased $1.9 million, non-interest income decreased $238,000, or 7.0%, and non-interest expense increased $122,000, or 0.8%. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.46% and 5.20%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 0.69% and 7.76%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

On a sequential quarter basis, net interest income, our primary driver of revenues, increased $450,000, or 2.6%, to $18.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $17.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $421,000, or 1.4%. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $425,000 in prepayment penalties and fees (“prepayment penalties”) related to payoffs in the commercial portfolio, compared to $34,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted net interest income (net interest income, excluding prepayment penalties), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $841,000, or 4.9%, from the three months ended June 30, 2025 to the three months ended September 30, 2025. See pages 18-20 for the related adjusted net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The net interest margin was 2.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.82% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Excluding the prepayment penalties discussed above, the net interest margin increased eight basis points from 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 2.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, decreased two basis points from 4.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 4.67% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, decreased four basis points from 5.05% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, to 5.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded $425,000 in prepayment penalties related to payoffs in the commercial portfolio, compared to $34,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average loan yield, excluding prepayment penalties, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased four basis points from 4.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 5.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the same period, average loans increased $31.1 million, or 1.5%, average securities decreased $1.0 million, or 0.3%, and average short-term investments decreased $6.2 million, or 10.6%. See pages 18-20 for the related average loan yield, excluding prepayment penalties calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, decreased four basis points from 1.98% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 1.94% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased three basis points to 1.04% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from 1.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of time deposits decreased 18 basis points from 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, to 3.51% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, was 5.03% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 5.04%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $9.0 million, or 1.6%, from $572.8 million, or 24.9%, of total average deposits, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, to $581.8 million, or 25.0% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $615,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $1.9 million increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to higher balances in commercial real estate loans and an increase in unfunded commitments of $46.8 million, or 28.1%. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company’s loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management’s consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve Bank’s actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, tariffs, inflation and concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the reversal of credit losses of $615,000 was a result of a recovery in the amount of $624,000 on a previously charged-off commercial relationship acquired on October 21, 2016 from Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. As of June 30, 2025, the relationship paid in full.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $43,000, compared to net recoveries of $585,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $238,000, or 7.0%, to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, service charges and fees on deposits increased $24,000, or 0.9%, to $2.6 million from the three months ended June 30, 2025 and income from bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) decreased $34,000, or 6.6%, from the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $482,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported $117,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans compared to $95,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $22,000, compared to unrealized gains of $25,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported gains on non-marketable equity investments of $243,000 and did not have comparable income during the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported a gain of $4,000 from mortgage banking activities and did not have comparable income during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $122,000, or 0.8%, to $15.8 million from $15.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Salaries and related benefits increased $378,000, or 4.3%, due to an increase in deferred compensation expense to reflect updated performance award estimates. Software related expenses increased $7,000, or 1.1%, and other non-interest expense increased $57,000, or 4.2%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $163,000, or 26.2%, a decrease in debit card processing and ATM network costs of $41,000, or 6.1%, a decrease in furniture and equipment expense of $38,000, or 7.7%, a decrease in occupancy expense of $28,000, or 2.2%, a decrease in FDIC insurance expense of $23,000, or 5.8%, a decrease in data processing expense of $17,000, or 1.8%, and a decrease in advertising expense of $10,000, or 2.3%. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and the three months ended June 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 74.2% and 74.4%, respectively.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.0 million, with an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to $1.4 million, with an effective tax rate of 23.7%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in the effective tax rate was due to higher projected pre-tax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

The Company reported an increase in net income of $1.3 million, or 66.3%, from $1.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $3.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest income increased $3.4 million, or 22.8%, provision for credit losses increased $352,000, or 37.4%, non-interest income increased $32,000, or 1.0%, and non-interest expense increased $1.4 million, or 9.5%, during the same period. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.46% and 5.20%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 0.29% and 3.19%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $3.4 million, or 22.8%, to $18.1 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $2.2 million, or 7.9%, and a decrease in interest expense of $1.2 million, or 8.9%. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $112.6 million, or 4.6%, increase in average interest-earning assets and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets of 12 basis points, from the three months ended September 30, 2024 to the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The net interest margin increased 41 basis points from 2.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased 41 basis points from 2.42%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 13 basis points from 4.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 4.67%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 11 basis points from 4.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 5.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, average interest-earning assets increased $112.6 million, or 4.6% to $2.6 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $73.8 million, or 3.6%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $20.3 million, or 63.5%, and an increase in average securities of $19.4 million, or 5.5%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, decreased 30 basis points from 2.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 1.94% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 11 basis points from 0.93% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 1.04% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of time deposits decreased 93 basis points from 4.44% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 3.51% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, decreased two basis points from 5.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 5.03%, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $22.6 million, or 4.0%, from $559.2 million, or 25.7% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, to $581.8 million, or 25.0% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $941,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $352,000, or 37.4%, increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to an increase in unfunded commitments of $46.8 million, or 28.1%, during the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to an increase in unfunded commitments of $33.5 million, or 20.7%, during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and a slight deterioration in macroeconomic forecasts. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company’s loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management’s consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve Bank’s actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, tariffs, inflation and concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $43,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net charge-offs of $98,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $32,000, or 1.0%, to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, service charges and fees on deposits increased $211,000, or 9.0%, income from BOLI increased $12,000, or 2.6%, from $470,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $482,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported $117,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans, compared to $74,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported an unrealized gain on marketable equity securities of $22,000, compared to an unrealized gain on marketable equity securities of $10,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2024. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported income of $246,000 on mortgage banking activities due to the sale of $20.1 million in fixed rate residential real estate loans to the secondary market. The Company did not sell any residential loans during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $1.4 million, or 9.5%, to $15.8 million from $14.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.1 million, or 13.5%, to $9.2 million, due to an increase in deferred compensation expense to reflect updated performance award estimates, advertising expense increased $162,000, or 59.8%, data processing expense increased $47,000, or 5.4%, FDIC insurance expense increased $38,000, or 11.2%, software expenses increased $40,000, or 6.5%, occupancy expense increased $20,000, or 1.6%, and other non-interest expense increased $94,000, or 7.1%. During the same period, these increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $80,000, or 14.8%, a decrease in furniture and equipment expense of $30,000, or 6.2%, and a decrease in net debit card processing and ATM network costs of $16,000, or 2.5%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 74.2%, compared to 80.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the efficiency ratio was driven by an increase in total revenues, defined as the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, of $3.4 million, or 19.0%, during the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $1.0 million, or an effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to $618,000, or an effective tax rate of 24.5%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Income for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.50% and 5.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to 0.44% and 4.74% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $6.7 million, or 15.1%, to $51.3 million, compared to $44.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest income of $6.8 million, or 8.4%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the net interest margin increased 24 basis points from 2.46% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.70%. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.72% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded $459,000 in prepayment penalties related to payoffs in the commercial portfolio, compared to $8,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company had a fair value hedge which contributed seven basis points to the net interest margin. The adjusted net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties and income from the fair value hedge, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 29 basis points from 2.39% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 2.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively. The fair value hedge matured in October of 2024. See pages 18-20 for the related net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties and income from the fair value hedge calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, was 4.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4.86% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, average interest-earning assets increased $122.9 million, or 5.1%, to $2.5 billion, from the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in average loans of $63.4 million, or 3.1%, an increase in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $43.6 million and an increase in average securities of $15.2 million, or 4.3%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, was 2.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased 18 basis points to 1.04% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from 0.86% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of time deposits decreased 55 basis points from 4.32% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 3.77% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, increased five basis points from 4.99% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to 5.04% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $19.6 million, or 3.5%, from $555.3 million, or 25.8% of total average deposits, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $574.8 million, or 24.9% of total average deposits, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $820,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $97,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The $723,000 increase in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to an increase in unfunded commitments of $37.7 million, or 21.4%, changes in the loan mix and a slight deterioration in the macroeconomic environment. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors: the continued strong credit performance of the Company’s loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management’s consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook from the Federal Reserve Bank’s actions to control inflation. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, tariffs, inflation and concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $513,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to net charge-offs of $41,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a recovery of $624,000 on a previously charged-off commercial relationship acquired on October 21, 2016 from Chicopee Bancorp, Inc. As of June 30, 2025, the relationship paid in full.

Non-Interest Income

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income decreased $306,000, or 3.2%, from $9.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $9.3 million. During the same period, service charges and fees on deposits increased $463,000, or 6.7%, and income from BOLI increased $46,000, or 3.2%. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported $212,000 in other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans, compared to $74,000 during the same period in 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported a gain of $243,000 on non-marketable equity investments, compared to a gain of $987,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $42,000, compared to unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $22,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Gains and losses from the investment portfolio vary from quarter to quarter based on market conditions, as well as the related yield curve and valuation changes. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported $11,000 in gains from mortgage banking activities, compared to $246,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 due to the sale of fixed rate residential real estate loans. In addition, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported a loss on the disposal of premises and equipment of $6,000 and did not have a comparable gain or loss during the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $3.1 million, or 7.2%, to $46.6 million, compared to $43.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $2.2 million, or 9.1%, due to an increase in deferred compensation expense to reflect updated performance award estimates. Advertising expense increased $346,000, or 36.1%, data processing expense increased $154,000, or 6.0%, FDIC insurance expense increased $135,000, or 12.6%, occupancy expense increased $116,000, or 3.1%, software related expenses increased $79,000, or 4.2%, debit card and ATM processing fees increased $40,000, or 2.2%, and other non-interest expense increased $130,000, or 3.3%. Professional fees decreased $61,000, or 3.6%, and furniture and equipment expense decreased $19,000, or 1.3%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 76.9%, compared to 80.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in the efficiency ratio was driven by higher revenues, defined as the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.1 million, representing an effective tax rate of 23.6%, compared to $2.2 million, representing an effective tax rate of 20.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase is due to higher projected pre-tax income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2025, total assets increased $82.4 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2024 to $2.7 billion. The increase in total assets was primarily due to an increase in total loans of $60.8 million, or 2.9%, an increase in investment securities of $7.0 million, or 1.9%, and an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $16.5 million, or 24.8%.

Investments

At September 30, 2025, the investment securities portfolio totaled $373.2 million, or 13.6% of total assets, compared to $366.1 million, or 13.8% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025, the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio, recorded at fair market value, increased $18.5 million, or 11.5%, from $160.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $179.2 million. The held-to-maturity securities portfolio, recorded at amortized cost, decreased $11.6 million, or 5.6%, from $205.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $193.4 million at September 30, 2025.

At September 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio of $23.8 million, or 11.7% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities portfolio, compared to unrealized losses of $31.2 million, or 16.2% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity securities portfolio of $31.9 million, or 16.5% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio, compared to $39.4 million, or 19.2% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio at December 31, 2024.

The securities in which the Company may invest are limited by regulation. Federally chartered savings banks have authority to invest in various types of assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, mortgage-backed securities, certain certificates of deposit of insured financial institutions, repurchase agreements, overnight and short-term loans to other banks, corporate debt instruments and marketable equity securities. The securities, with the exception of $10.8 million in corporate bonds, are issued by the United States government or government-sponsored enterprises and are therefore either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed as to the timely payment of contractual principal and interest. These positions are deemed to have no credit impairment, therefore, the disclosed unrealized losses with the securities portfolio relate primarily to changes in prevailing interest rates. In all cases, price improvement in future periods will be realized as the issuances approach maturity.

Management regularly reviews the portfolio for securities in an unrealized loss position. At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not record any credit impairment charges on its securities portfolio and attributed the unrealized losses primarily due to fluctuations in general interest rates or changes in expected prepayments and not due to credit quality. The primary objective of the Company’s investment portfolio is to provide liquidity and to secure municipal deposit accounts while preserving the safety of principal. The available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios are both eligible for pledging to the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) as collateral for borrowings. The portfolios are comprised of high-credit quality investments and both portfolios generated cash flows monthly from interest, principal amortization and payoffs, which supports the Bank's objective to provide liquidity.

Total Loans

Total loans increased $60.8 million, or 2.9%, from $2.1 billion, or 77.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 to $2.1 billion, or 77.8% of total assets, at September 30, 2025. The increase in total loans was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $52.3 million, or 6.7%, an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $7.3 million, or 3.4%, an increase in commercial real estate loans of $2.4 million, or 0.2%, partially offset by a decrease in consumer loans of $1.2 million, or 26.5%.

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by the major classification of loans at the periods indicated:

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial real estate loans: Non-owner occupied $ 877,871 $ 880,828 Owner occupied 200,229 194,904 Total commercial real estate loans 1,078,100 1,075,732 Residential real estate loans: Residential 695,844 653,802 Home equity 132,132 121,857 Total residential real estate loans 827,976 775,659 Commercial and industrial loans 218,951 211,656 Consumer loans 3,226 4,391 Total loans 2,128,253 2,067,438 Unamortized premiums and net deferred loan fees and costs 3,055 2,751 Total loans, including unamortized premiums and net deferred loan fees and costs $ 2,131,308 $ 2,070,189

Credit Quality

Management continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for any signs of deterioration in borrowers’ financial condition and also in light of speculation that commercial real estate values may deteriorate as the market continues to adjust to higher vacancies and interest rates. We continue to proactively take steps to mitigate risk in our loan portfolio.

Total delinquency was $4.5 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.24% of total loans at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025, nonaccrual loans totaled $5.6 million, or 0.27% of total loans, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, there were no loans 90 or more days past-due and still accruing interest. Total nonperforming assets (defined as nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned) totaled $5.6 million, or 0.21% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, compared to $5.4 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.

At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $20.5 million, or 0.96% of total loans and 363.6% of nonaccrual loans, compared to $19.5 million, or 0.94% of total loans and 362.9% of nonaccrual loans, at December 31, 2024. Total criticized loans, defined as special mention and substandard loans, increased $1.6 million, or 4.2%, from $38.4 million, or 1.9% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 to $40.0 million, or 1.9% of total loans, at September 30, 2025.

Our commercial real estate portfolio is comprised of diversified property types and primarily within our geographic footprint. At September 30, 2025, the commercial real estate portfolio totaled $1.1 billion and represented 50.7% of total loans. Of the $1.1 billion, $877.9 million, or 81.4%, was categorized as non-owner occupied commercial real estate and represented 319.8% of the Bank’s total risk-based capital. More details on the diversification of the loan portfolio are available in the supplementary earnings presentation.

Deposits

At September 30, 2025, total deposits were $2.3 billion and increased $87.2 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2024. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased $97.4 million, or 6.3%, from $1.6 billion, or 68.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, to $1.7 billion, or 70.5% of total deposits, at September 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $24.5 million, or 4.3%, to $590.2 million, and represent 25.1% of total deposits, money market accounts increased $41.2 million, or 6.2%, to $702.7 million, interest-bearing checking accounts increased $26.5 million, or 17.6%, to $176.8 million, and savings accounts increased $5.2 million, or 2.9%, to $186.8 million.

Time deposits decreased $10.2 million, or 1.5%, from $703.6 million at December 31, 2024 to $693.4 million at September 30, 2025. Brokered time deposits, which are included in time deposits, totaled $1.7 million at December 31, 2024. The Company did not have brokered time deposits at September 30, 2025. We continue our disciplined and focused approach to core relationship management and customer outreach to meet funding requirements and liquidity needs, with an emphasis on retaining a long-term core customer relationship base by competing for and retaining deposits in our local market. At September 30, 2025, the Bank’s uninsured deposits totaled $701.5 million, or 29.9% of total deposits, compared to $643.6 million, or 28.4% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024.

The table below is a summary of our deposit balances for the periods noted:

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Core Deposits: Demand accounts $ 590,152 $ 565,620 $ 568,685 Interest-bearing accounts 176,823 150,348 140,332 Savings accounts 186,823 181,618 179,214 Money market accounts 702,712 661,478 635,824 Total Core Deposits $ 1,656,510 $ 1,559,064 $ 1,524,055 Time Deposits: 693,365 703,583 700,151 Total Deposits: $ 2,349,875 $ 2,262,647 $ 2,224,206

FHLB and Subordinated Debt

At September 30, 2025, total borrowings decreased $2.4 million, or 1.9%, from $123.1 million at December 31, 2024 to $120.7 million. At September 30, 2025, short-term borrowings decreased $2.4 million, or 44.7%, to $3.0 million, compared to $5.4 million at December 31, 2024. Long-term borrowings were $98.0 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, borrowings also consisted of $19.8 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $468.7 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $365.2 million of additional borrowing capacity under the FRB Discount Window and $25.0 million of other unsecured lines of credit with correspondent banks.

Capital

At September 30, 2025, shareholders’ equity was $243.6 million, or 8.9% of total assets, compared to $235.9 million, or 8.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. The change was primarily attributable to net income of $10.1 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.5 million, partially offset by cash dividends paid of $4.3 million and the repurchase of shares at a cost of $4.8 million. At September 30, 2025, total shares outstanding were 20,491,966. The Company’s regulatory capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of regulatory minimum requirements to be considered well-capitalized as defined by regulators and internal Company targets.

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Company Bank Company Bank Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 14.30 % 13.58 % 14.38 % 13.65 % Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 12.26 % 12.52 % 12.37 % 12.64 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 12.26 % 12.52 % 12.37 % 12.64 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (to Adjusted Average Assets) 9.11 % 9.30 % 9.14 % 9.34 %

Dividends

Although the Company has historically paid quarterly dividends on its common stock and currently intends to continue to pay such dividends, the Company’s ability to pay such dividends depends on a number of factors, including restrictions under federal laws and regulations on the Company’s ability to pay dividends, and as a result, there can be no assurance that dividends will continue to be paid in the future.

About Western New England Bancorp, Inc.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. To learn more, visit our website at www.westfieldbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance, and business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “estimated,” and “potential.” Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business that are subject to various factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates. These factors include, but are not limited to:

unpredictable changes in general economic or political conditions, financial markets, fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry;

unstable political and economic conditions, including changes in tariff policies, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits;

inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including recent sustained increases and potential future increases in interest rates that reduce margins;

the effect on our operations of governmental legislation and regulation, including changes in accounting regulation or standards, the nature and timing of the adoption and effectiveness of new requirements under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, Basel guidelines, capital requirements and other applicable laws and regulations;

significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements;

new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigation;

disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks;

the highly competitive industry and market area in which we operate;

operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks;

failure or circumvention of our internal controls or procedures;

changes in the securities markets which affect investment management revenues;

increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums and assessments;

the soundness of other financial services institutions which may adversely affect our credit risk;

certain of our intangible assets may become impaired in the future;

the duration and scope of potential pandemics, including the emergence of new variants and the response thereto;

new lines of business or new products and services, which may subject us to additional risks;

changes in key management personnel which may adversely impact our operations;

severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events which could significantly impact our business; and

other risk factors detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans $ 26,690 $ 26,214 $ 24,984 $ 25,183 $ 25,134 $ 77,888 $ 73,715 Securities 2,617 2,588 2,422 2,273 2,121 7,627 6,376 Other investments 166 169 191 214 189 526 473 Short-term investments 560 641 840 916 396 2,041 682 Total interest and dividend income 30,033 29,612 28,437 28,586 27,840 88,082 81,246 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 10,403 10,437 11,376 11,443 11,165 32,216 30,793 Short-term borrowings 39 47 54 60 71 140 540 Long-term debt 1,245 1,232 1,219 1,557 1,622 3,696 4,607 Subordinated debt 254 254 254 253 254 762 762 Total interest expense 11,941 11,970 12,903 13,313 13,112 36,814 36,702 Net interest and dividend income 18,092 17,642 15,534 15,273 14,728 51,268 44,544 PROVISION FOR (REVERSAL OF) CREDIT LOSSES 1,293 (615 ) 142 (762 ) 941 820 97 Net interest and dividend income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 16,799 18,257 15,392 16,035 13,787 50,448 44,447 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges and fees on deposits 2,552 2,528 2,284 2,301 2,341 7,364 6,901 Income from bank-owned life insurance 482 516 473 486 470 1,471 1,425 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities 22 25 (5 ) (9 ) 10 42 22 Gain (loss) on mortgage banking activities - 4 7 (11 ) 246 11 246 Gain on non-marketable equity investments - 243 - 300 - 243 987 Loss on disposal of premises and equipment - - - - - - (6 ) Other income 117 95 - 187 74 212 74 Total non-interest income 3,173 3,411 2,759 3,254 3,141 9,343 9,649 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 9,209 8,831 8,413 8,429 8,112 26,453 24,257 Occupancy 1,237 1,265 1,412 1,256 1,217 3,914 3,798 Furniture and equipment 453 491 487 505 483 1,431 1,450 Data processing 916 933 882 900 869 2,731 2,577 Software 652 645 659 642 612 1,956 1,877 Debit/ATM card processing expense 633 674 577 593 649 1,884 1,844 Professional fees 460 623 546 471 540 1,629 1,690 FDIC insurance 376 399 431 389 338 1,206 1,071 Advertising 433 443 429 310 271 1,305 959 Other 1,409 1,352 1,348 1,431 1,315 4,109 3,979 Total non-interest expense 15,778 15,656 15,184 14,926 14,406 46,618 43,502 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,194 6,012 2,967 4,363 2,522 13,173 10,594 INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,027 1,422 664 1,075 618 3,113 2,216 NET INCOME $ 3,167 $ 4,590 $ 2,303 $ 3,288 $ 1,904 $ 10,060 $ 8,378 Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.50 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding 20,110,492 20,210,650 20,385,481 20,561,749 20,804,162 20,234,534 21,013,003 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.50 $ 0.40 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,240,975 20,312,881 20,514,098 20,701,276 20,933,833 20,354,977 21,122,208 Other Data: Return on average assets (1) 0.46 % 0.69 % 0.35 % 0.49 % 0.29 % 0.50 % 0.44 % Return on average equity (1) 5.20 % 7.76 % 3.94 % 5.48 % 3.19 % 5.64 % 4.74 % Efficiency ratio 74.20 % 74.36 % 83.00 % 80.56 % 80.62 % 76.91 % 80.27 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 74.27 % 75.32 % 82.98 % 81.85 % 80.67 % 77.28 % 81.79 % Net interest margin 2.81 % 2.80 % 2.49 % 2.41 % 2.40 % 2.70 % 2.46 % Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis 2.83 % 2.82 % 2.51 % 2.43 % 2.42 % 2.72 % 2.48 % (1) Annualized.

(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) represents the ratio of operating expenses divided by the sum of net interest and dividend income and non-interest income, excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses on securities, gain on non-marketable equity investments, and loss on disposal of premises and equipment.





WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,942 $ 93,308 $ 110,579 $ 66,450 $ 72,802 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 179,234 178,785 167,800 160,704 155,889 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 193,446 197,671 201,557 205,036 213,266 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 471 444 414 397 252 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and other restricted stock - at cost 5,818 5,818 5,818 5,818 7,143 Loans 2,131,308 2,092,631 2,079,561 2,070,189 2,049,002 Allowance for credit losses (20,542 ) (19,733 ) (19,669 ) (19,529 ) (19,955 ) Net loans 2,110,766 2,072,898 2,059,892 2,050,660 2,029,047 Bank-owned life insurance 78,527 78,045 77,529 77,056 76,570 Goodwill 12,487 12,487 12,487 12,487 12,487 Core deposit intangible 1,156 1,250 1,344 1,438 1,531 Other assets 70,683 70,443 71,864 73,044 71,492 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,735,530 $ 2,711,149 $ 2,709,284 $ 2,653,090 $ 2,640,479 Total deposits $ 2,349,875 $ 2,330,113 $ 2,328,593 $ 2,262,647 $ 2,224,206 Short-term borrowings 2,980 4,040 4,520 5,390 4,390 Long-term debt 98,000 98,000 98,000 98,000 128,277 Subordinated debt 19,781 19,771 19,761 19,751 19,741 Securities pending settlement - - 2,093 8,622 2,513 Other liabilities 21,254 19,797 18,641 22,770 20,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,491,890 2,471,721 2,471,608 2,417,180 2,399,824 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 243,640 239,428 237,676 235,910 240,655 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,735,530 $ 2,711,149 $ 2,709,284 $ 2,653,090 $ 2,640,479





WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Shares outstanding at end of period 20,491,966 20,494,501 20,774,319 20,875,713 21,113,408 Operating results: Net interest income $ 18,092 $ 17,642 $ 15,534 $ 15,273 $ 14,728 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,293 (615 ) 142 (762 ) 941 Non-interest income 3,173 3,411 2,759 3,254 3,141 Non-interest expense 15,778 15,656 15,184 14,926 14,406 Income before income provision for income taxes 4,194 6,012 2,967 4,363 2,522 Income tax provision 1,027 1,422 664 1,075 618 Net income 3,167 4,590 2,303 3,288 1,904 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 2.81 % 2.80 % 2.49 % 2.41 % 2.40 % Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis 2.83 % 2.82 % 2.51 % 2.43 % 2.42 % Interest rate spread 2.13 % 2.10 % 1.74 % 1.63 % 1.60 % Interest rate spread, on a fully tax-equivalent basis 2.14 % 2.12 % 1.76 % 1.65 % 1.62 % Return on average assets 0.46 % 0.69 % 0.35 % 0.49 % 0.29 % Return on average equity 5.20 % 7.76 % 3.94 % 5.48 % 3.19 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 74.20 % 74.36 % 83.00 % 80.56 % 80.62 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 74.27 % 75.32 % 82.98 % 81.85 % 80.67 % Per Common Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.09 Earnings per diluted share 0.16 0.23 0.11 0.16 0.09 Cash dividend declared 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per share 11.89 11.68 11.44 11.30 11.40 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(2) 11.22 11.01 10.78 10.63 10.73 Asset Quality: 30-89 day delinquent loans $ 3,123 $ 2,525 $ 2,459 $ 3,694 $ 3,059 90 days or more delinquent loans 1,425 1,328 2,027 1,301 1,253 Total delinquent loans 4,548 3,853 4,486 4,995 4,312 Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.21 % Nonaccrual loans $ 5,649 $ 5,752 $ 6,014 $ 5,381 $ 4,873 Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.26 % 0.24 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans 363.64 % 343.06 % 327.05 % 362.93 % 409.50 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 0.96 % 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.94 % 0.97 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 43 $ (585 ) $ 29 $ (128 ) $ 98 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % (0.03 )% 0.00 % (0.01 )% 0.00 %

___________________________

(1) The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) represents the ratio of operating expenses divided by the sum of net interest and dividend income and non-interest income, excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses on securities, gains on non-marketable equity investments, and loss on disposal of premises and equipment.

(2) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) represents the value of the Company’s tangible assets divided by its current outstanding shares.



The following table sets forth the information relating to our average balances and net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost(8) Balance Interest Cost(8) Balance Interest Cost(8) (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS: Interest-earning assets Loans(1)(2) $ 2,112,394 $ 26,810 5.04 % $ 2,081,319 $ 26,335 5.08 % $ 2,038,593 $ 25,253 4.93 % Securities(2) 374,082 2,617 2.78 375,074 2,588 2.77 354,696 2,121 2.38 Other investments 14,993 166 4.39 15,062 169 4.50 15,904 189 4.73 Short-term investments(3) 52,380 560 4.24 58,622 641 4.39 32,043 396 4.92 Total interest-earning assets 2,553,849 30,153 4.68 2,530,077 29,733 4.71 2,441,236 27,959 4.56 Total non-interest-earning assets 157,127 156,247 153,585 Total assets $ 2,710,976 $ 2,686,324 $ 2,594,821 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 161,171 453 1.12 $ 165,329 424 1.03 $ 131,133 271 0.82 Savings accounts 187,279 42 0.09 188,498 55 0.12 179,844 38 0.08 Money market accounts 703,084 3,784 2.14 687,621 3,600 2.10 621,340 3,172 2.03 Time deposit accounts 692,742 6,124 3.51 690,555 6,358 3.69 688,797 7,684 4.44 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,744,276 10,403 2.37 1,732,003 10,437 2.42 1,621,114 11,165 2.74 Borrowings 121,389 1,538 5.03 122,070 1,533 5.04 153,317 1,947 5.05 Interest-bearing liabilities 1,865,665 11,941 2.54 1,854,073 11,970 2.59 1,774,431 13,112 2.94 Non-interest-bearing deposits 581,835 572,833 559,224 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 22,014 22,207 23,466 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 603,849 595,040 582,690 Total liabilities 2,469,514 2,449,113 2,357,121 Total equity 241,462 237,211 237,700 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,710,976 $ 2,686,324 $ 2,594,821 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment(2) (120 ) (121 ) (119 ) Net interest and dividend income $ 18,092 $ 17,642 $ 14,728 Net interest rate spread(4) 2.13 % 2.10 % 1.60 % Net interest rate spread, on a tax-equivalent basis(5) 2.14 % 2.12 % 1.62 % Net interest margin(6) 2.81 % 2.80 % 2.40 % Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis(7) 2.83 % 2.82 % 2.42 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 136.89 % 136.46 % 137.58 %

The following tables set forth the information relating to our average balances and net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and reflect the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/

Cost(8) Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/

Cost(8) (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS: Interest-earning assets Loans(1)(2) $ 2,089,208 $ 78,250 5.01 % $ 2,025,858 $ 74,058 4.88 % Securities(2) 371,541 7,627 2.74 356,340 6,376 2.39 Other investments 14,959 526 4.70 14,248 473 4.43 Short-term investments(3) 62,260 2,041 4.38 18,634 682 4.89 Total interest-earning assets 2,537,968 88,444 4.66 2,415,080 81,589 4.51 Total non-interest-earning assets 156,704 154,894 Total assets $ 2,694,672 $ 2,569,974 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 155,894 1,127 0.97 % $ 132,708 759 0.76 % Savings accounts 186,561 137 0.10 183,872 128 0.09 Money market accounts 698,302 11,352 2.17 623,216 8,689 1.86 Time deposit accounts 695,312 19,600 3.77 655,700 21,217 4.32 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,736,069 32,216 2.48 1,595,496 30,793 2.58 Short-term borrowings and long-term debt 122,076 4,598 5.04 158,183 5,909 4.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,858,145 36,814 2.65 1,753,679 36,702 2.80 Non-interest-bearing deposits 574,814 555,253 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 23,216 24,931 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 598,030 580,184 Total liabilities 2,456,175 2,333,863 Total equity 238,497 236,111 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,694,672 $ 2,569,974 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) (362 ) (343 ) Net interest and dividend income $ 51,268 $ 44,544 Net interest rate spread (4) 1.99 % 1.70 % Net interest rate spread, on a tax-equivalent basis (5) 2.01 % 1.71 % Net interest margin (6) 2.70 % 2.46 % Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis (7) 2.72 % 2.48 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 136.59 % 137.72 %

(1) Loans, including nonaccrual loans, are net of deferred loan origination costs and unadvanced funds.

(2) Loan and securities income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. The tax-equivalent adjustment is deducted from tax-equivalent net interest and dividend income to agree to the amount reported on the consolidated statements of net income.

(3) Short-term investments include federal funds sold.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest rate spread, on a tax-equivalent basis, represents the difference between the tax-equivalent weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest and dividend income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(7) Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, represents tax-equivalent net interest and dividend income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(8) Annualized.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors that is useful in understanding its results of operations and financial condition. Because not all companies use the same calculation, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below.

For the quarter ended

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Loan interest (no tax adjustment) $ 26,690 $ 26,214 $ 24,984 $ 25,183 $ 25,134 Tax-equivalent adjustment 120 121 121 128 119 Loan interest (tax-equivalent basis) $ 26,810 $ 26,335 $ 25,105 $ 25,311 $ 25,253 Loan interest (tax-equivalent basis) $ 26,810 $ 26,335 $ 25,105 $ 25,311 $ 25,253 Less: Prepayment penalties and fees 34 425 - - - Adjusted loan income, excluding prepayment penalties (tax-equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 26,776 $ 25,910 $ 25,105 $ 25,311 $ 25,253 Average loans $ 2,112,394 $ 2,081,319 $ 2,073,486 $ 2,062,822 $ 2,038,593 Average loan yield (no tax adjustment) 5.01% 5.05% 4.89% 4.86% 4.90% Average loan yield (no tax adjustment), excluding prepayment penalties (non-GAAP) 5.01% 4.97% 4.89% 4.86% 4.90% Average loan yield (tax-equivalent) 5.04% 5.08% 4.91% 4.88% 4.93% Average loan yield (tax-equivalent basis), excluding prepayment penalties (non-GAAP) 5.03% 4.99% 4.91% 4.88% 4.93% Net interest income (no tax adjustment) $ 18,092 $ 17,642 $ 15,534 $ 15,273 $ 14,728 Tax equivalent adjustment 120 121 121 128 119 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 18,212 $ 17,763 $ 15,655 $ 15,401 $ 14,847 Net interest income (no tax adjustment) $ 18,092 $ 17,642 $ 15,534 $ 15,273 $ 14,728 Less: Prepayment penalties 34 425 - - - Income from fair value hedge - - - 74 434 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 18,058 $ 17,217 $ 15,534 $ 15,199 $ 14,294 Average interest-earning assets $ 2,553,849 $ 2,530,077 $ 2,529,715 $ 2,517,017 $ 2,441,236 Net interest margin (no tax adjustment) 2.81% 2.80% 2.49% 2.41% 2.40% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.83% 2.82% 2.51% 2.43% 2.42% Adjusted net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties and income from fair value hedge (no tax adjustment) (non-GAAP) 2.81% 2.73% 2.49% 2.40% 2.33%





For the quarter ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 09/30/2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Book Value per Share (GAAP) $ 11.89 $ 11.68 $ 11.44 $ 11.30 $ 11.40 Non-GAAP adjustments: Goodwill (0.61 ) (0.61 ) (0.60 ) (0.60 ) (0.59 ) Core deposit intangible (0.06 ) (0.06 ) (0.06 ) (0.07 ) (0.08 ) Tangible Book Value per Share (non-GAAP) $ 11.22 $ 11.01 $ 10.78 $ 10.63 $ 10.73 Efficiency Ratio: Non-interest Expense (GAAP) $ 15,778 $ 15,656 $ 15,184 $ 14,926 $ 14,406 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 18,092 $ 17,642 $ 15,534 $ 15,273 $ 14,728 Non-interest Income (GAAP) $ 3,173 $ 3,411 $ 2,759 $ 3,254 $ 3,141 Non-GAAP adjustments: Unrealized (gains) losses on marketable equity securities (22 ) (25 ) 5 9 (10 ) Gain on non-marketable equity investments - (243 ) - (300 ) - Non-interest Income for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 3,151 $ 3,143 $ 2,764 $ 2,963 $ 3,131 Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 21,243 $ 20,785 $ 18,298 $ 18,236 $ 17,859 Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 74.20% 74.36% 83.00% 80.56% 80.62% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-interest Expense (GAAP)/Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)) 74.27% 75.32% 82.98% 81.85% 80.67%





For the nine months ended

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Loan income (no tax adjustment) $ 77,888 $ 73,715 Tax-equivalent adjustment 362 343 Loan income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 78,250 $ 74,058 Net interest income (no tax adjustment) $ 51,268 $ 44,544 Tax equivalent adjustment 362 343 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 51,630 $ 44,887 Net interest income (no tax adjustment) $ 51,268 $ 44,544 Less: Prepayment penalties 459 8 Income from fair value hedge - 1,324 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 50,809 $ 43,212 Average interest-earning assets $ 2,537,968 $ 2,415,080 Net interest margin (no tax adjustment) 2.70% 2.46% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 2.72% 2.48% Adjusted net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties and income from fair value hedge (no tax adjustment) (non-GAAP) 2.68% 2.39% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio: Non-interest Expense (GAAP) $ 46,618 $ 43,502 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 51,268 $ 44,544 Non-interest Income (GAAP) $ 9,343 $ 9,649 Non-GAAP adjustments: Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities (42 ) (22 ) Loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net - 6 Gain on non-marketable equity investments (243 ) (987 ) Non-interest Income for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 9,058 $ 8,646 Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) $ 60,326 $ 53,190 Efficiency Ratio (GAAP) 76.91% 80.27% Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-interest Expense (GAAP)/Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)) 77.28% 81.79%

For further information contact:

James C. Hagan, President and CEO

Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President and CFO

Meghan Hibner, First Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

413-568-1911