Spelman College Professor Secures $483,620 NIH Grant to Transform Genomic Data Science Education

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $483,620 federal grant will transform how Spelman College prepares the next generation of biomedical scientists. Mentewab Ayalew, Ph.D., a professor of biology, has secured three years of funding from the National Institutes of Health to build an integrated genomic data science curriculum.

The investment addresses an urgent national need: the biomedical research workforce is facing a severe shortage of professionals trained to manage the massive datasets that are now driving breakthroughs in cancer research, human genetics, neuroscience and disease prevention. The award will dramatically expand student engagement with pressing scientific challenges— from understanding cancer-associated genetic variants to analyzing pathogen data and exploring how metal pollution affects microbiome health.



"Highly efficient processes for generating sequences and other high throughput data have profoundly transformed the field of biomedical science," Ayalew explains. "Research in cancer, major diseases, human genetics, neuroscience, and behavior is now data-driven in ways that were unimaginable just a decade ago."



The NIH estimates a shortage of tens of thousands of trained professionals in the coming decade as precision medicine, personalized cancer treatments and population health initiatives accelerate. Yet, people of color remain dramatically underrepresented in computational biology and bioinformatics fields, limiting the diversity of perspectives brought to bear on health disparities and disease research.

Dr. Ayalew’s solution is both ambitious and practical: four interconnected modules woven throughout Spelman's biology curriculum. The curriculum's first module tackles MSH2 variants associated with colon cancer through Bio 125, Molecular Biology and Genomics. Taught by a six-member faculty team across four sections, the course will introduce 50-80 first-year students each semester to cloud-based computing, association studies, and data privacy and ethics.

The curriculum represents what Dr. Ayalew calls "a more concerted and coordinated effort to adapt our curriculum to modern biology," and aligns with Goal 1 of the College’s Strategic Plan to evolve curriculum, research, pedagogy and modality.

