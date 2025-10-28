Chemed Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results

CINCINNATI, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemed Corporation (Chemed) (NYSE: CHE), which operates VITAS Healthcare Corporation (VITAS), the nation’s largest provider of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, the nation’s largest commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning services provider, reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, versus the comparable prior-year period.
Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
Consolidated operating results:
- Revenue increased 3.1% to $624.9 million
- GAAP Diluted Earnings-per-Share (EPS) of $4.46, a decrease of 10.8%
- Adjusted Diluted EPS of $5.27, a decrease of 6.6%
VITAS segment operating results:
- Net Patient Revenue of $407.7 million, an increase of 4.2%
- Average Daily Census (ADC) of 22,327, an increase of 2.5%
- Admissions of 17,714, an increase of 5.6%
- Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $48.9 million, a decrease of 9.0%
- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, of $70.4 million, a decrease of 3.8%
- Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, of 17.0%, a decrease of 157-basis points
Roto-Rooter segment operating results:
- Revenue of $217.2 million, an increase of 1.1%
- Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $33.9 million, a decrease of 14.8%
- Adjusted EBITDA of $49.4 million, a decline of 12.4%
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%, a decline of 351-basis points
VITAS
VITAS net revenue was $407.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, which is an increase of 4.2% when compared to the prior-year period. This revenue increase is comprised primarily of a 2.5% increase in days-of-care and a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase of approximately 4.1%. Acuity mix shift negatively impacted revenue growth 121-basis points in the quarter when compared to the prior-year period’s revenue and level-of-care mix. The combination of Medicare Cap and other contra revenue changes negatively impacted revenue growth by 124-basis points.
Total VITAS admissions increased 5.6% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024.
In the third quarter of 2025, VITAS accrued $6.1 million in Medicare Cap billing limitation compared to $2.2 million accrued in the third quarter of 2024. Of the $6.1 million accrued during the quarter, $4.6 million relates to the Florida combined program. The remaining $1.5 million relates to all other VITAS programs, mainly in California.
Of VITAS’ 34 Medicare provider numbers, 25 provider numbers have a full-year Medicare Cap cushion of 10% or greater, four provider numbers have a cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare Cap billing limitation totaling $27.2 million.
Average revenue per patient per day in the third quarter of 2025 was $205.08 which is 298-basis points above the prior-year period. Reimbursement for routine home care and high acuity care averaged $183.44 and $1,132.50, respectively. During the quarter, high acuity days-of-care were 2.3% of total days of care, a decline of 26-basis points when compared to the prior-year quarter.
The third quarter 2025 gross margin, excluding Medicare Cap, was 22.5%, a 261-basis point decline from the same period of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $25.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $25.9 million in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, totaled $70.4 million in the quarter, a decline of 3.8% when compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter, excluding Medicare Cap, was 17.0%.
Roto-Rooter
Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $217.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.1%, when compared to the prior-year quarter.
Roto-Rooter branch commercial revenue in the quarter totaled $55.0 million, an increase of 2.8% from the prior-year period. This aggregate commercial revenue change consisted of excavation increasing 10.2%, water restoration increasing 3.5% and drain cleaning increasing 1.2%, offset by a decline in plumbing of 0.8%.
Roto-Rooter branch residential revenue in the quarter totaled $150.9 million, an increase of 3.4%, over the prior-year period. This aggregate residential revenue change consisted of plumbing increasing 8.2%, excavation increasing 4.5%, and water restoration increasing 6.8%, offset by a decline in drain cleaning of 2.6%.
In the third quarter of 2025, revenue from independent contractors was $16.9 million which is a decline of 4.7% as compared to the same period of 2024.
Roto-Rooter’s third quarter 2025 gross margin was 50.7%. This compares to the prior year quarter’s gross margin of 52.9%. Roto-Rooter’s selling, general and administrative expenses were $60.7 million in the quarter, which is an increase of 6.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $49.4 million, a decrease of 12.4% when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 22.7% which represents a 351-basis point decline from the third quarter of 2024.
Chemed Consolidated
As of September 30, 2025, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $129.8 million and no current or long-term debt.
In June 2022, Chemed entered into a five-year $550 million Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement). This Credit Agreement consisted of a $100 million amortizable term loan and a $450 million revolving credit facility. The interest rate on this Credit Agreement has a floating rate that is currently SOFR plus 100-basis points. There is approximately $404.5 million undrawn borrowing capacity under the Credit Agreement after excluding $45.5 million for Letters of Credit.
During the quarter, the Company repurchased 407,500 shares of Chemed stock for $180.8 million which equates to a cost per share of $443.62. As of September 30, 2025, there was approximately $301.8 million of remaining share repurchase authorization under its plan.
Reiterate Guidance for 2025
Management reiterates its previously issued guidance of $22.00 to $22.30 per share, excluding non-cash expense for stock options, tax benefits from stock option exercises, costs related to litigation and other discrete items. This guidance assumes that there will be no Medicare Cap related to our Florida combined program for the government fiscal year 2026 beginning on October 1, 2025.
Conference Call
As previously disclosed, Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Wednesday October 29, 2025, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business. Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website, Investor Relations Home | Chemed Corporation or the hosting website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9m3ch5my.
Participants may also register via teleconference at:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5480f8c9f938458faa4a35265dc8563e.
Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.
A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website.
Chemed operates in the healthcare field through its VITAS Healthcare Corporation subsidiary. VITAS provides daily hospice services to patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses. This type of care is focused on making the terminally ill patient's final days as comfortable and pain-free as possible.
Chemed operates in the residential and commercial plumbing and drain cleaning industry under the brand name Roto-Rooter. Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services through company-owned branches, independent contractors and franchisees in the United States and Canada. Roto-Rooter also has licensed master franchisees in the republics of Indonesia and Singapore, and the Philippines.
This press release contains information about Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed’s financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company’s operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed’s management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed’s management to estimate the resources required to meet Chemed’s future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA Margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenue and sales. A reconciliation of Chemed’s net income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods and are based upon assumptions subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of laws and regulations on Chemed’s operations, including Medicare Cap and Medicare reimbursement rates, Chemed’s estimates of the effect of Medicare Cap on VITAS’ revenues and future prospects, Chemed’s expectations regarding VITAS’ patient mix and Chemed’s expectations regarding demand for Roto-Rooter’s services.
Because forward looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Chemed’s control. Chemed’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, including as a result of the risks described above and those described in the Chemed’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its Quarterly Reports filed in 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by Chemed in this press release is based only on information currently available to Chemed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Chemed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
|CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Service revenues and sales
|$
|624,900
|$
|606,181
|$
|1,890,641
|1,791,294
|Cost of services provided and goods sold
|427,993
|396,187
|1,292,628
|1,171,064
|Selling, general and administrative expenses (aa)
|105,775
|101,981
|311,685
|320,109
|Depreciation
|13,664
|13,147
|40,798
|39,601
|Amortization
|2,570
|2,550
|7,713
|7,617
|Other operating expense
|148
|159
|225
|288
|Total costs and expenses
|550,150
|514,024
|1,653,049
|1,538,679
|Income from operations
|74,750
|92,157
|237,592
|252,615
|Interest expense
|(457
|)
|(427
|)
|(1,229
|)
|(1,281
|)
|Other income--net (bb)
|9,251
|9,299
|13,970
|28,008
|Income before income taxes
|83,544
|101,029
|250,333
|279,342
|Income taxes
|(19,307
|)
|(25,253
|)
|(61,846
|)
|(67,662
|)
|Net income
|$
|64,237
|$
|75,776
|$
|188,487
|$
|211,680
|Earnings Per Share
|Net income
|$
|4.46
|$
|5.04
|$
|12.97
|$
|14.04
|Average number of shares outstanding
|14,394
|15,025
|14,535
|15,082
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|Net income
|$
|4.46
|$
|5.00
|$
|12.89
|$
|13.88
|Average number of shares outstanding
|14,409
|15,168
|14,620
|15,253
|(aa) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses comprise (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|SG&A expenses before long-term incentive compensation
|and the impact of market value adjustments related to
|deferred compensation plans
|$
|99,288
|$
|93,269
|$
|301,600
|$
|287,712
|Market value adjustments related to deferred
|compensation trusts
|6,703
|5,629
|6,791
|16,600
|Long-term incentive compensation
|(216
|)
|3,083
|3,294
|15,797
|Total SG&A expenses
|$
|105,775
|$
|101,981
|$
|311,685
|$
|320,109
|(bb) Other income--net comprises (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income
|$
|2,555
|$
|3,668
|$
|7,186
|$
|11,405
|Market value adjustments related to deferred
|compensation trusts
|6,703
|5,629
|6,791
|16,600
|Other
|(7
|)
|2
|(7
|)
|3
|Total other income--net
|$
|9,251
|$
|9,299
|$
|13,970
|$
|28,008
|CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|129,752
|$
|238,451
|Accounts receivable less allowances
|215,570
|196,481
|Inventories
|8,238
|9,899
|Prepaid income taxes
|7,106
|14,229
|Prepaid expenses
|34,577
|31,377
|Total current assets
|395,243
|490,437
|Investments of deferred compensation plans held in trust
|136,021
|126,631
|Properties and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation
|203,939
|200,939
|Lease right of use asset
|128,362
|134,111
|Identifiable intangible assets less accumulated amortization
|84,930
|94,753
|Goodwill
|666,987
|666,860
|Other assets
|8,137
|55,704
|Total Assets
|$
|1,623,619
|$
|1,769,435
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|48,095
|$
|44,938
|Accrued insurance
|65,733
|60,308
|Accrued income taxes
|1,469
|3,385
|Accrued compensation
|79,668
|73,141
|Short-term lease liability
|42,013
|42,490
|Other current liabilities
|55,063
|40,517
|Total current liabilities
|292,041
|264,779
|Deferred income taxes
|9,687
|28,076
|Deferred compensation liabilities
|132,380
|122,240
|Long-term lease liability
|99,461
|105,416
|Other liabilities
|13,367
|13,169
|Total Liabilities
|546,936
|533,680
|Stockholders' Equity
|Capital stock
|37,593
|37,395
|Paid-in capital
|1,581,067
|1,462,569
|Retained earnings
|2,887,123
|2,639,011
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(3,431,475
|)
|(2,905,430
|)
|Deferred compensation payable in Company stock
|2,375
|2,210
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|1,076,683
|1,235,755
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,623,619
|$
|1,769,435
|CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands)(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net income
|$
|188,487
|$
|211,680
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
|by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|48,511
|47,218
|Stock option expense
|24,374
|23,933
|Benefit for deferred income taxes
|(16,259
|)
|(2,245
|)
|Noncash long-term incentive compensation
|3,057
|15,783
|Litigation settlements
|1,850
|(5,750
|)
|Noncash directors' compensation
|1,123
|1,282
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|241
|241
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding
|amounts acquired in business combinations:
|Increase in accounts receivable
|(44,403
|)
|(14,336
|)
|(Increase)/decrease in inventories
|(45
|)
|2,125
|Increase in prepaid expenses
|(8,603
|)
|(1,173
|)
|Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and
|other current liabilities
|10,102
|(19,641
|)
|Change in current income taxes
|(2,162
|)
|(4,545
|)
|Net change in lease assets and liabilities
|(576
|)
|(400
|)
|Decrease/(increase) in other assets
|42,048
|(21,101
|)
|Increase in other liabilities
|6,355
|18,348
|Other sources
|639
|1,165
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|254,739
|252,584
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Capital expenditures
|(46,447
|)
|(36,770
|)
|Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|3,751
|3,060
|Business combinations, net of cash acquired
|(225
|)
|(97,400
|)
|Other uses
|(468
|)
|(281
|)
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(43,389
|)
|(131,391
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Purchases of treasury stock
|(256,944
|)
|(152,049
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|27,152
|49,906
|Dividends paid
|(23,196
|)
|(19,594
|)
|Capital stock surrendered to pay taxes on stock-based compensation
|(8,484
|)
|(8,827
|)
|Change in cash overdrafts payable
|610
|(15,749
|)
|Other sources/(uses)
|914
|(387
|)
|Net cash used by financing activities
|(259,948
|)
|(146,700
|)
|Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(48,598
|)
|(25,507
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|178,350
|263,958
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|129,752
|$
|238,451
|CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
|(in thousands)(unaudited)
|Chemed
|VITAS
|Roto-Rooter
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|2025 (a)
|Service revenues and sales
|$
|407,741
|$
|217,159
|$
|-
|$
|624,900
|Cost of services provided and goods sold
|320,865
|107,128
|-
|427,993
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|25,236
|60,672
|19,867
|105,775
|Depreciation
|5,354
|8,298
|12
|13,664
|Amortization
|26
|2,544
|-
|2,570
|Other operating expense/(income)
|186
|(38
|)
|-
|148
|Total costs and expenses
|351,667
|178,604
|19,879
|550,150
|Income/(loss) from operations
|56,074
|38,555
|(19,879
|)
|74,750
|Interest expense
|(56
|)
|(132
|)
|(269
|)
|(457
|)
|Intercompany interest income/(expense)
|5,685
|4,030
|(9,715
|)
|-
|Other income—net
|61
|25
|9,165
|9,251
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
|61,764
|42,478
|(20,698
|)
|83,544
|Income taxes
|(14,993
|)
|(10,407
|)
|6,093
|(19,307
|)
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|46,771
|$
|32,071
|$
|(14,605
|)
|$
|64,237
|2024 (b)
|Service revenues and sales
|$
|391,406
|$
|214,775
|$
|-
|$
|606,181
|Cost of services provided and goods sold
|294,936
|101,251
|-
|396,187
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|25,883
|57,072
|19,026
|101,981
|Depreciation
|5,063
|8,071
|13
|13,147
|Amortization
|26
|2,524
|-
|2,550
|Other operating expense
|97
|62
|-
|159
|Total costs and expenses
|326,005
|168,980
|19,039
|514,024
|Income/(loss) from operations
|65,401
|45,795
|(19,039
|)
|92,157
|Interest expense
|(46
|)
|(114
|)
|(267
|)
|(427
|)
|Intercompany interest income/(expense)
|4,920
|3,656
|(8,576
|)
|-
|Other income—net
|62
|18
|9,219
|9,299
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
|70,337
|49,355
|(18,663
|)
|101,029
|Income taxes
|(16,851
|)
|(11,400
|)
|2,998
|(25,253
|)
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|53,486
|$
|37,955
|$
|(15,665
|)
|$
|75,776
|The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
|CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
|(in thousands)(unaudited)
|Chemed
|VITAS
|Roto-Rooter
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|2025 (a)
|Service revenues and sales
|$
|1,211,341
|$
|679,300
|$
|-
|$
|1,890,641
|Cost of services provided and goods sold
|954,316
|338,312
|-
|1,292,628
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|76,861
|183,856
|50,968
|311,685
|Depreciation
|15,863
|24,899
|36
|40,798
|Amortization
|78
|7,635
|-
|7,713
|Other operating expense/(income)
|305
|(80
|)
|-
|225
|Total costs and expenses
|1,047,423
|554,622
|51,004
|1,653,049
|Income/(loss) from operations
|163,918
|124,678
|(51,004
|)
|237,592
|Interest expense
|(150
|)
|(394
|)
|(685
|)
|(1,229
|)
|Intercompany interest income/(expense)
|16,436
|11,930
|(28,366
|)
|-
|Other income—net
|170
|58
|13,742
|13,970
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
|180,374
|136,272
|(66,313
|)
|250,333
|Income taxes
|(45,353
|)
|(32,344
|)
|15,851
|(61,846
|)
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|135,021
|$
|103,928
|$
|(50,462
|)
|$
|188,487
|2024 (b)
|Service revenues and sales
|$
|1,119,970
|$
|671,324
|$
|-
|$
|1,791,294
|Cost of services provided and goods sold
|852,347
|318,717
|-
|1,171,064
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|73,968
|175,683
|70,458
|320,109
|Depreciation
|15,288
|24,275
|38
|39,601
|Amortization
|79
|7,538
|-
|7,617
|Other operating expense
|160
|128
|-
|288
|Total costs and expenses
|941,842
|526,341
|70,496
|1,538,679
|Income/(loss) from operations
|178,128
|144,983
|(70,496
|)
|252,615
|Interest expense
|(138
|)
|(349
|)
|(794
|)
|(1,281
|)
|Intercompany interest income/(expense)
|15,096
|10,638
|(25,734
|)
|-
|Other income—net
|138
|64
|27,806
|28,008
|Income/(loss) before income taxes
|193,224
|155,336
|(69,218
|)
|279,342
|Income taxes
|(46,517
|)
|(36,010
|)
|14,865
|(67,662
|)
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|146,707
|$
|119,326
|$
|(54,353
|)
|$
|211,680
|The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
|CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA
|FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
|(in thousands)(unaudited)
|Chemed
|VITAS
|Roto-Rooter
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|2025
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|46,771
|$
|32,071
|$
|(14,605
|)
|$
|64,237
|Add/(deduct):
|Interest expense
|56
|132
|269
|457
|Income taxes
|14,993
|10,407
|(6,093
|)
|19,307
|Depreciation
|5,354
|8,298
|12
|13,664
|Amortization
|26
|2,544
|-
|2,570
|EBITDA
|67,200
|53,452
|(20,417
|)
|100,235
|Add/(deduct):
|Intercompany interest expense/(income)
|(5,685
|)
|(4,030
|)
|9,715
|-
|Interest income
|(69
|)
|(25
|)
|(2,462
|)
|(2,556
|)
|Stock option expense
|-
|-
|6,067
|6,067
|Legal settlements
|2,850
|-
|-
|2,850
|Long-term incentive compensation
|-
|-
|(216
|)
|(216
|)
|Other
|-
|-
|2,665
|2,665
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|64,296
|$
|49,397
|$
|(4,648
|)
|$
|109,045
|2024
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|53,486
|$
|37,955
|$
|(15,665
|)
|$
|75,776
|Add/(deduct):
|Interest expense
|46
|114
|267
|427
|Income taxes
|16,851
|11,400
|(2,998
|)
|25,253
|Depreciation
|5,063
|8,071
|13
|13,147
|Amortization
|26
|2,524
|-
|2,550
|EBITDA
|75,472
|60,064
|(18,383
|)
|117,153
|Add/(deduct):
|Intercompany interest expense/(income)
|(4,920
|)
|(3,656
|)
|8,576
|-
|Interest income
|(59
|)
|(18
|)
|(3,589
|)
|(3,666
|)
|Stock option expense
|-
|-
|6,038
|6,038
|Long-term incentive compensation
|-
|-
|3,083
|3,083
|Acquisition expense
|394
|(8
|)
|-
|386
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|70,887
|$
|56,382
|$
|(4,275
|)
|$
|122,994
|The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
|CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA
|FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
|(in thousands)(unaudited)
|Chemed
|VITAS
|Roto-Rooter
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|2025
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|135,021
|$
|103,928
|$
|(50,462
|)
|$
|188,487
|Add/(deduct):
|Interest expense
|150
|394
|685
|1,229
|Income taxes
|45,353
|32,344
|(15,851
|)
|61,846
|Depreciation
|15,863
|24,899
|36
|40,798
|Amortization
|78
|7,635
|-
|7,713
|EBITDA
|196,465
|169,200
|(65,592
|)
|300,073
|Add/(deduct):
|Intercompany interest expense/(income)
|(16,436
|)
|(11,930
|)
|28,366
|-
|Interest income
|(176
|)
|(58
|)
|(6,952
|)
|(7,186
|)
|Stock option expense
|-
|-
|24,374
|24,374
|Long-term incentive compensation
|-
|-
|3,294
|3,294
|Legal settlements
|2,850
|-
|-
|2,850
|Other
|-
|-
|2,665
|2,665
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|182,703
|$
|157,212
|$
|(13,845
|)
|$
|326,070
|2024
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|146,707
|$
|119,326
|$
|(54,353
|)
|$
|211,680
|Add/(deduct):
|Interest expense
|138
|349
|794
|1,281
|Income taxes
|46,517
|36,010
|(14,865
|)
|67,662
|Depreciation
|15,288
|24,275
|38
|39,601
|Amortization
|79
|7,538
|-
|7,617
|EBITDA
|208,729
|187,498
|(68,386
|)
|327,841
|Add/(deduct):
|Intercompany interest expense/(income)
|(15,096
|)
|(10,638
|)
|25,734
|-
|Interest income
|(136
|)
|(64
|)
|(11,205
|)
|(11,405
|)
|Stock option expense
|-
|-
|23,933
|23,933
|Long-term incentive compensation
|-
|-
|15,797
|15,797
|Acquisition expense
|1,302
|37
|-
|1,339
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|194,799
|$
|176,833
|$
|(14,127
|)
|$
|357,505
|The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
|CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income as reported
|$
|64,237
|$
|75,776
|$
|188,487
|$
|211,680
|Add/(deduct) pre-tax cost of:
|Stock option expense
|6,067
|6,038
|24,374
|23,933
|Amortization of reacquired franchise rights
|2,352
|2,352
|7,056
|7,056
|Long-term incentive compensation
|(216
|)
|3,083
|3,294
|15,797
|Legal settlements
|2,850
|-
|2,850
|-
|Acquisition expense
|-
|386
|-
|1,339
|Other
|2,665
|-
|2,665
|-
|Add/(deduct) tax impacts:
|Tax impact of the above pre-tax adjustments (1)
|(2,049
|)
|(1,761
|)
|(6,512
|)
|(6,762
|)
|Excess tax benefits on stock compensation
|-
|(389
|)
|(513
|)
|(4,308
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|75,906
|$
|85,485
|$
|221,701
|$
|248,735
|Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported
|Net income
|$
|4.46
|$
|5.00
|$
|12.89
|$
|13.88
|Average number of shares outstanding
|14,409
|15,168
|14,620
|15,253
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|Adjusted net income
|$
|5.27
|$
|5.64
|$
|15.16
|$
|16.31
|Average number of shares outstanding
|14,409
|15,168
|14,620
|15,253
|(1) The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments was calculated using the effective tax rate of the operating unit for which each adjustment is associated.
|The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
|CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|OPERATING STATISTICS FOR VITAS SEGMENT
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|OPERATING STATISTICS
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue ($000) (c)
|Homecare
|$
|362,405
|$
|338,344
|$
|1,072,014
|$
|967,981
|Inpatient
|33,099
|29,923
|100,145
|89,297
|Continuous care
|19,946
|25,799
|68,222
|74,295
|Other
|5,807
|5,082
|16,898
|13,900
|Subtotal
|$
|421,257
|$
|399,148
|$
|1,257,279
|$
|1,145,473
|Room and board, net
|(3,859
|)
|(3,336
|)
|(11,277
|)
|(9,437
|)
|Contractual allowances
|(3,571
|)
|(2,167
|)
|(9,875
|)
|(10,077
|)
|Medicare cap allowance
|(6,086
|)
|(2,239
|)
|(24,786
|)
|(5,989
|)
|Net Revenue
|$
|407,741
|$
|391,406
|$
|1,211,341
|$
|1,119,970
|Net revenue as a percent of total before Medicare cap allowance
|Homecare
|86.0
|%
|84.8
|%
|85.3
|%
|84.5
|%
|Inpatient
|7.9
|7.5
|8.0
|7.8
|Continuous care
|4.7
|6.5
|5.4
|6.5
|Other
|1.4
|1.2
|1.3
|1.2
|Subtotal
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|Room and board, net
|(0.8
|)
|(0.8
|)
|(0.9
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Contractual allowances
|(0.8
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(0.8
|)
|(0.9
|)
|Medicare cap allowance
|(1.4
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(2.0
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Net Revenue
|97.0
|%
|98.1
|%
|96.3
|%
|97.8
|%
|Days of care
|Homecare
|1,685,859
|1,622,680
|4,980,883
|4,621,755
|Nursing home
|309,192
|320,664
|923,458
|908,013
|Respite
|12,184
|9,952
|33,619
|26,806
|Subtotal routine homecare and respite
|2,007,235
|1,953,296
|5,937,960
|5,556,574
|Inpatient
|28,530
|26,524
|86,447
|79,064
|Continuous care
|18,309
|24,365
|62,576
|72,335
|Total
|2,054,074
|2,004,185
|6,086,983
|5,707,973
|Number of days in relevant time period
|92
|92
|273
|274
|Average daily census ("ADC") (days)
|Homecare
|18,325
|17,639
|18,245
|16,867
|Nursing home
|3,361
|3,485
|3,383
|3,314
|Respite
|132
|108
|123
|98
|Subtotal routine homecare and respite
|21,818
|21,232
|21,751
|20,279
|Inpatient
|310
|288
|317
|289
|Continuous care
|199
|265
|229
|264
|Total
|22,327
|21,785
|22,297
|20,832
|Total Admissions
|17,714
|16,775
|53,398
|51,020
|Total Discharges
|17,348
|16,217
|52,931
|48,285
|Average length of stay (days)
|109.7
|102.0
|121.9
|102.2
|Median length of stay (days)
|18.0
|18.0
|18.0
|17.0
|ADC by major diagnosis
|Cerebro
|44.1
|%
|43.6
|%
|44.6
|%
|43.7
|%
|Neurological
|11.6
|13.3
|11.8
|13.3
|Cancer
|10.1
|10.0
|9.8
|10.0
|Cardio
|15.9
|16.3
|16.0
|16.2
|Respiratory
|7.7
|7.1
|7.4
|7.2
|Other
|10.6
|9.7
|10.4
|9.6
|Total
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Admissions by major diagnosis
|Cerebro
|27.1
|%
|28.4
|%
|27.6
|%
|27.7
|%
|Neurological
|6.9
|7.7
|6.8
|7.9
|Cancer
|26.6
|25.7
|25.9
|25.1
|Cardio
|14.3
|15.1
|14.7
|15.7
|Respiratory
|10.5
|9.5
|10.9
|9.9
|Other
|14.6
|13.6
|14.1
|13.7
|Total
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Estimated uncollectible accounts as a percent of revenues
|0.9
|%
|0.6
|%
|0.8
|%
|0.9
|%
|Accounts receivable --
|Days of revenue outstanding-excluding unapplied Medicare payments
|37.5
|37.5
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Days of revenue outstanding-including unapplied Medicare payments
|34.0
|35.5
|n.a.
|n.a.
|CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
|FOOTNOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
|(unaudited)
|(a)
|Included in the results of operations for 2025 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations
|(in thousands):
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|VITAS
|Roto-Rooter
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Stock option expense
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(6,067
|)
|$
|(6,067
|)
|Legal settlements
|(2,850
|)
|-
|-
|(2,850
|)
|Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements
|-
|(2,352
|)
|-
|(2,352
|)
|Long-term incentive compensation
|-
|-
|216
|216
|Other
|-
|-
|(2,665
|)
|(2,665
|)
|Pretax impact on earnings
|(2,850
|)
|(2,352
|)
|(8,516
|)
|(13,718
|)
|Income tax benefit on the above
|698
|546
|805
|2,049
|After-tax impact on earnings
|$
|(2,152
|)
|$
|(1,806
|)
|$
|(7,711
|)
|$
|(11,669
|)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|VITAS
|Roto-Rooter
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Stock option expense
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(24,374
|)
|$
|(24,374
|)
|Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements
|-
|(7,056
|)
|-
|(7,056
|)
|Long-term incentive compensation
|-
|-
|(3,294
|)
|(3,294
|)
|Legal settlements
|(2,850
|)
|-
|-
|(2,850
|)
|Other
|-
|-
|(2,665
|)
|(2,665
|)
|Pretax impact on earnings
|(2,850
|)
|(7,056
|)
|(30,333
|)
|(40,239
|)
|Excess tax benefits on stock compensation
|-
|-
|513
|513
|Income tax benefit on the above
|698
|1,637
|4,177
|6,512
|After-tax impact on earnings
|$
|(2,152
|)
|$
|(5,419
|)
|$
|(25,643
|)
|$
|(33,214
|)
|(b)
|Included in the results of operations for 2024 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations
|(in thousands):
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|VITAS
|Roto-Rooter
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Stock option expense
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(6,038
|)
|$
|(6,038
|)
|Long-term incentive compensation
|-
|-
|(3,083
|)
|(3,083
|)
|Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements
|-
|(2,352
|)
|-
|(2,352
|)
|Acquisition expense
|(394
|)
|8
|-
|(386
|)
|Pretax impact on earnings
|(394
|)
|(2,344
|)
|(9,121
|)
|(11,859
|)
|Excess tax benefits on stock compensation
|-
|-
|389
|389
|Income tax benefit on the above
|96
|546
|1,119
|1,761
|After-tax impact on earnings
|$
|(298
|)
|$
|(1,798
|)
|$
|(7,613
|)
|$
|(9,709
|)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|VITAS
|Roto-Rooter
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Stock option expense
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(23,933
|)
|$
|(23,933
|)
|Long-term incentive compensation
|-
|-
|(15,797
|)
|(15,797
|)
|Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements
|-
|(7,056
|)
|-
|(7,056
|)
|Acquisition expense
|(1,302
|)
|(37
|)
|-
|(1,339
|)
|Pretax impact on earnings
|(1,302
|)
|(7,093
|)
|(39,730
|)
|(48,125
|)
|Excess tax benefits on stock compensation
|-
|-
|4,308
|4,308
|Income tax benefit on the above
|317
|1,652
|4,793
|6,762
|After-tax impact on earnings
|$
|(985
|)
|$
|(5,441
|)
|$
|(30,629
|)
|$
|(37,055
|)
|(c)
|VITAS has 12 large (greater than 450 ADC), 22 medium (greater than 200 but less than 450 ADC) and 25 small (less than 200 ADC) hospice programs. Of Vitas' 34 Medicare provider numbers, for the current cap year, 25 provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion of greater than 10%, four provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare cap liability.