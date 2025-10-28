Chemed Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Chemed Corp. Chemed Corp.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemed Corporation (Chemed) (NYSE: CHE), which operates VITAS Healthcare Corporation (VITAS), the nation’s largest provider of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, the nation’s largest commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning services provider, reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, versus the comparable prior-year period.

Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Consolidated operating results:

  • Revenue increased 3.1% to $624.9 million
  • GAAP Diluted Earnings-per-Share (EPS) of $4.46, a decrease of 10.8%
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS of $5.27, a decrease of 6.6%

VITAS segment operating results:

  • Net Patient Revenue of $407.7 million, an increase of 4.2%
  • Average Daily Census (ADC) of 22,327, an increase of 2.5%
  • Admissions of 17,714, an increase of 5.6%
  • Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $48.9 million, a decrease of 9.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, of $70.4 million, a decrease of 3.8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, of 17.0%, a decrease of 157-basis points

Roto-Rooter segment operating results:

  • Revenue of $217.2 million, an increase of 1.1%
  • Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $33.9 million, a decrease of 14.8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $49.4 million, a decline of 12.4%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%, a decline of 351-basis points

VITAS

VITAS net revenue was $407.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, which is an increase of 4.2% when compared to the prior-year period. This revenue increase is comprised primarily of a 2.5% increase in days-of-care and a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase of approximately 4.1%. Acuity mix shift negatively impacted revenue growth 121-basis points in the quarter when compared to the prior-year period’s revenue and level-of-care mix. The combination of Medicare Cap and other contra revenue changes negatively impacted revenue growth by 124-basis points.

Total VITAS admissions increased 5.6% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024.

In the third quarter of 2025, VITAS accrued $6.1 million in Medicare Cap billing limitation compared to $2.2 million accrued in the third quarter of 2024. Of the $6.1 million accrued during the quarter, $4.6 million relates to the Florida combined program. The remaining $1.5 million relates to all other VITAS programs, mainly in California.

Of VITAS’ 34 Medicare provider numbers, 25 provider numbers have a full-year Medicare Cap cushion of 10% or greater, four provider numbers have a cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare Cap billing limitation totaling $27.2 million.

Average revenue per patient per day in the third quarter of 2025 was $205.08 which is 298-basis points above the prior-year period. Reimbursement for routine home care and high acuity care averaged $183.44 and $1,132.50, respectively. During the quarter, high acuity days-of-care were 2.3% of total days of care, a decline of 26-basis points when compared to the prior-year quarter.

The third quarter 2025 gross margin, excluding Medicare Cap, was 22.5%, a 261-basis point decline from the same period of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $25.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $25.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, totaled $70.4 million in the quarter, a decline of 3.8% when compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter, excluding Medicare Cap, was 17.0%.

Roto-Rooter

Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $217.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.1%, when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Roto-Rooter branch commercial revenue in the quarter totaled $55.0 million, an increase of 2.8% from the prior-year period. This aggregate commercial revenue change consisted of excavation increasing 10.2%, water restoration increasing 3.5% and drain cleaning increasing 1.2%, offset by a decline in plumbing of 0.8%.

Roto-Rooter branch residential revenue in the quarter totaled $150.9 million, an increase of 3.4%, over the prior-year period. This aggregate residential revenue change consisted of plumbing increasing 8.2%, excavation increasing 4.5%, and water restoration increasing 6.8%, offset by a decline in drain cleaning of 2.6%.

In the third quarter of 2025, revenue from independent contractors was $16.9 million which is a decline of 4.7% as compared to the same period of 2024.

Roto-Rooter’s third quarter 2025 gross margin was 50.7%. This compares to the prior year quarter’s gross margin of 52.9%. Roto-Rooter’s selling, general and administrative expenses were $60.7 million in the quarter, which is an increase of 6.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $49.4 million, a decrease of 12.4% when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 22.7% which represents a 351-basis point decline from the third quarter of 2024.

Chemed Consolidated

As of September 30, 2025, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $129.8 million and no current or long-term debt.

In June 2022, Chemed entered into a five-year $550 million Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement). This Credit Agreement consisted of a $100 million amortizable term loan and a $450 million revolving credit facility. The interest rate on this Credit Agreement has a floating rate that is currently SOFR plus 100-basis points. There is approximately $404.5 million undrawn borrowing capacity under the Credit Agreement after excluding $45.5 million for Letters of Credit.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 407,500 shares of Chemed stock for $180.8 million which equates to a cost per share of $443.62. As of September 30, 2025, there was approximately $301.8 million of remaining share repurchase authorization under its plan.

Reiterate Guidance for 2025

Management reiterates its previously issued guidance of $22.00 to $22.30 per share, excluding non-cash expense for stock options, tax benefits from stock option exercises, costs related to litigation and other discrete items. This guidance assumes that there will be no Medicare Cap related to our Florida combined program for the government fiscal year 2026 beginning on October 1, 2025.

Conference Call

As previously disclosed, Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Wednesday October 29, 2025, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business. Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website, Investor Relations Home | Chemed Corporation or the hosting website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9m3ch5my.

Participants may also register via teleconference at:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5480f8c9f938458faa4a35265dc8563e.

Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website.

Chemed operates in the healthcare field through its VITAS Healthcare Corporation subsidiary. VITAS provides daily hospice services to patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses. This type of care is focused on making the terminally ill patient's final days as comfortable and pain-free as possible.

Chemed operates in the residential and commercial plumbing and drain cleaning industry under the brand name Roto-Rooter. Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services through company-owned branches, independent contractors and franchisees in the United States and Canada. Roto-Rooter also has licensed master franchisees in the republics of Indonesia and Singapore, and the Philippines.

This press release contains information about Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed’s financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company’s operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed’s management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed’s management to estimate the resources required to meet Chemed’s future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA Margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenue and sales. A reconciliation of Chemed’s net income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods and are based upon assumptions subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of laws and regulations on Chemed’s operations, including Medicare Cap and Medicare reimbursement rates, Chemed’s estimates of the effect of Medicare Cap on VITAS’ revenues and future prospects, Chemed’s expectations regarding VITAS’ patient mix and Chemed’s expectations regarding demand for Roto-Rooter’s services. 

Because forward looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Chemed’s control. Chemed’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, including as a result of the risks described above and those described in the Chemed’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its Quarterly Reports filed in 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by Chemed in this press release is based only on information currently available to Chemed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Chemed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2025     2024     2025     2024 
Service revenues and sales$624,900  $606,181  $1,890,641   1,791,294 
Cost of services provided and goods sold 427,993   396,187   1,292,628   1,171,064 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (aa) 105,775   101,981   311,685   320,109 
Depreciation 13,664   13,147   40,798   39,601 
Amortization 2,570   2,550   7,713   7,617 
Other operating expense 148   159   225   288 
Total costs and expenses 550,150   514,024   1,653,049   1,538,679 
Income from operations 74,750   92,157   237,592   252,615 
Interest expense (457)  (427)  (1,229)  (1,281)
Other income--net (bb) 9,251   9,299   13,970   28,008 
Income before income taxes 83,544   101,029   250,333   279,342 
Income taxes (19,307)  (25,253)  (61,846)  (67,662)
Net income$64,237  $75,776  $188,487  $211,680 
Earnings Per Share           
Net income$4.46  $5.04  $12.97  $14.04 
Average number of shares outstanding 14,394   15,025   14,535   15,082 
Diluted Earnings Per Share           
Net income$4.46  $5.00  $12.89  $13.88 
Average number of shares outstanding 14,409   15,168   14,620   15,253 
            
(aa)    Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses comprise (in thousands):
            
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2025     2024     2025    2024 
SG&A expenses before long-term incentive compensation           
and the impact of market value adjustments related to           
deferred compensation plans$99,288  $93,269  $301,600  $287,712 
Market value adjustments related to deferred           
compensation trusts 6,703   5,629   6,791   16,600 
Long-term incentive compensation (216)  3,083   3,294   15,797 
Total SG&A expenses$105,775  $101,981  $311,685  $320,109 
            
(bb)    Other income--net comprises (in thousands):      
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2025     2024     2025     2024 
            
Interest income$2,555  $3,668  $7,186  $11,405 
Market value adjustments related to deferred           
compensation trusts 6,703   5,629   6,791   16,600 
Other (7)  2   (7)  3 
Total other income--net$9,251  $9,299  $13,970  $28,008 




CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
      
 September 30,
    2025     2024 
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$129,752  $238,451 
Accounts receivable less allowances 215,570   196,481 
Inventories 8,238   9,899 
Prepaid income taxes 7,106   14,229 
Prepaid expenses 34,577   31,377 
Total current assets 395,243   490,437 
Investments of deferred compensation plans held in trust 136,021   126,631 
Properties and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 203,939   200,939 
Lease right of use asset 128,362   134,111 
Identifiable intangible assets less accumulated amortization 84,930   94,753 
Goodwill 666,987   666,860 
Other assets 8,137   55,704 
Total Assets$1,623,619  $1,769,435 
Liabilities     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable$48,095  $44,938 
Accrued insurance 65,733   60,308 
Accrued income taxes 1,469   3,385 
Accrued compensation 79,668   73,141 
Short-term lease liability 42,013   42,490 
Other current liabilities 55,063   40,517 
Total current liabilities 292,041   264,779 
Deferred income taxes 9,687   28,076 
Deferred compensation liabilities 132,380   122,240 
Long-term lease liability 99,461   105,416 
Other liabilities 13,367   13,169 
Total Liabilities 546,936   533,680 
Stockholders' Equity     
Capital stock 37,593   37,395 
Paid-in capital 1,581,067   1,462,569 
Retained earnings 2,887,123   2,639,011 
Treasury stock, at cost (3,431,475)  (2,905,430)
Deferred compensation payable in Company stock 2,375   2,210 
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,076,683   1,235,755 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,623,619  $1,769,435 



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)(unaudited)
      
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2025     2024 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities     
Net income$188,487  $211,680 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided     
by operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization 48,511   47,218 
Stock option expense 24,374   23,933 
Benefit for deferred income taxes (16,259)  (2,245)
Noncash long-term incentive compensation 3,057   15,783 
Litigation settlements 1,850   (5,750)
Noncash directors' compensation 1,123   1,282 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 241   241 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding     
amounts acquired in business combinations:     
Increase in accounts receivable (44,403)  (14,336)
(Increase)/decrease in inventories (45)  2,125 
Increase in prepaid expenses (8,603)  (1,173)
Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and     
other current liabilities 10,102   (19,641)
Change in current income taxes (2,162)  (4,545)
Net change in lease assets and liabilities (576)  (400)
Decrease/(increase) in other assets 42,048   (21,101)
Increase in other liabilities 6,355   18,348 
Other sources 639   1,165 
Net cash provided by operating activities 254,739   252,584 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities     
Capital expenditures (46,447)  (36,770)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 3,751   3,060 
Business combinations, net of cash acquired (225)  (97,400)
Other uses (468)  (281)
Net cash used by investing activities (43,389)  (131,391)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities     
Purchases of treasury stock (256,944)  (152,049)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 27,152   49,906 
Dividends paid (23,196)  (19,594)
Capital stock surrendered to pay taxes on stock-based compensation (8,484)  (8,827)
Change in cash overdrafts payable 610   (15,749)
Other sources/(uses) 914   (387)
Net cash used by financing activities (259,948)  (146,700)
Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (48,598)  (25,507)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 178,350   263,958 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$129,752  $238,451 



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)(unaudited)
        Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2025 (a)            
Service revenues and sales $407,741  $217,159  $-  $624,900 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  320,865   107,128   -   427,993 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  25,236   60,672   19,867   105,775 
Depreciation  5,354   8,298   12   13,664 
Amortization  26   2,544   -   2,570 
Other operating expense/(income)  186   (38)  -   148 
Total costs and expenses  351,667   178,604   19,879   550,150 
Income/(loss) from operations  56,074   38,555   (19,879)  74,750 
Interest expense  (56)  (132)  (269)  (457)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  5,685   4,030   (9,715)  - 
Other income—net  61   25   9,165   9,251 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  61,764   42,478   (20,698)  83,544 
Income taxes  (14,993)  (10,407)  6,093   (19,307)
Net income/(loss) $46,771  $32,071  $(14,605) $64,237 
             
2024 (b)            
Service revenues and sales $391,406  $214,775  $-  $606,181 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  294,936   101,251   -   396,187 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  25,883   57,072   19,026   101,981 
Depreciation  5,063   8,071   13   13,147 
Amortization  26   2,524   -   2,550 
Other operating expense  97   62   -   159 
Total costs and expenses  326,005   168,980   19,039   514,024 
Income/(loss) from operations  65,401   45,795   (19,039)  92,157 
Interest expense  (46)  (114)  (267)  (427)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  4,920   3,656   (8,576)  - 
Other income—net  62   18   9,219   9,299 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  70,337   49,355   (18,663)  101,029 
Income taxes  (16,851)  (11,400)  2,998   (25,253)
Net income/(loss) $53,486  $37,955  $(15,665) $75,776 
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             
             
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)(unaudited)
          
        Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2025 (a)            
Service revenues and sales $1,211,341  $679,300  $-  $1,890,641 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  954,316   338,312   -   1,292,628 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  76,861   183,856   50,968   311,685 
Depreciation  15,863   24,899   36   40,798 
Amortization  78   7,635   -   7,713 
Other operating expense/(income)  305   (80)  -   225 
Total costs and expenses  1,047,423   554,622   51,004   1,653,049 
Income/(loss) from operations  163,918   124,678   (51,004)  237,592 
Interest expense  (150)  (394)  (685)  (1,229)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  16,436   11,930   (28,366)  - 
Other income—net  170   58   13,742   13,970 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  180,374   136,272   (66,313)  250,333 
Income taxes  (45,353)  (32,344)  15,851   (61,846)
Net income/(loss) $135,021  $103,928  $(50,462) $188,487 
             
2024 (b)            
Service revenues and sales $1,119,970  $671,324  $-  $1,791,294 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  852,347   318,717   -   1,171,064 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  73,968   175,683   70,458   320,109 
Depreciation  15,288   24,275   38   39,601 
Amortization  79   7,538   -   7,617 
Other operating expense  160   128   -   288 
Total costs and expenses  941,842   526,341   70,496   1,538,679 
Income/(loss) from operations  178,128   144,983   (70,496)  252,615 
Interest expense  (138)  (349)  (794)  (1,281)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  15,096   10,638   (25,734)  - 
Other income—net  138   64   27,806   28,008 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  193,224   155,336   (69,218)  279,342 
Income taxes  (46,517)  (36,010)  14,865   (67,662)
Net income/(loss) $146,707  $119,326  $(54,353) $211,680 
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA
FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)(unaudited)
        Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2025            
Net income/(loss) $46,771  $32,071  $(14,605) $64,237 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  56   132   269   457 
Income taxes  14,993   10,407   (6,093)  19,307 
Depreciation  5,354   8,298   12   13,664 
Amortization  26   2,544   -   2,570 
EBITDA  67,200   53,452   (20,417)  100,235 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (5,685)  (4,030)  9,715   - 
Interest income  (69)  (25)  (2,462)  (2,556)
Stock option expense  -   -   6,067   6,067 
Legal settlements  2,850   -   -   2,850 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (216)  (216)
Other  -   -   2,665   2,665 
Adjusted EBITDA $64,296  $49,397  $(4,648) $109,045 
             
2024            
Net income/(loss) $53,486  $37,955  $(15,665) $75,776 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  46   114   267   427 
Income taxes  16,851   11,400   (2,998)  25,253 
Depreciation  5,063   8,071   13   13,147 
Amortization  26   2,524   -   2,550 
EBITDA  75,472   60,064   (18,383)  117,153 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (4,920)  (3,656)  8,576   - 
Interest income  (59)  (18)  (3,589)  (3,666)
Stock option expense  -   -   6,038   6,038 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   3,083   3,083 
Acquisition expense  394   (8)  -   386 
Adjusted EBITDA $70,887  $56,382  $(4,275) $122,994 
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             
             
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)(unaudited)
           Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2025            
Net income/(loss) $135,021  $103,928  $(50,462) $188,487 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  150   394   685   1,229 
Income taxes  45,353   32,344   (15,851)  61,846 
Depreciation  15,863   24,899   36   40,798 
Amortization  78   7,635   -   7,713 
EBITDA  196,465   169,200   (65,592)  300,073 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (16,436)  (11,930)  28,366   - 
Interest income  (176)  (58)  (6,952)  (7,186)
Stock option expense  -   -   24,374   24,374 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   3,294   3,294 
Legal settlements  2,850   -   -   2,850 
Other  -   -   2,665   2,665 
Adjusted EBITDA $182,703  $157,212  $(13,845) $326,070 
2024            
Net income/(loss) $146,707  $119,326  $(54,353) $211,680 
Add/(deduct):            
Interest expense  138   349   794   1,281 
Income taxes  46,517   36,010   (14,865)  67,662 
Depreciation  15,288   24,275   38   39,601 
Amortization  79   7,538   -   7,617 
EBITDA  208,729   187,498   (68,386)  327,841 
Add/(deduct):            
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (15,096)  (10,638)  25,734   - 
Interest income  (136)  (64)  (11,205)  (11,405)
Stock option expense  -   -   23,933   23,933 
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   15,797   15,797 
Acquisition expense  1,302   37   -   1,339 
Adjusted EBITDA $194,799  $176,833  $(14,127) $357,505 
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
            
    
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2025     2024     2025     2024 
Net income as reported$64,237  $75,776  $188,487  $211,680 
Add/(deduct) pre-tax cost of:           
Stock option expense 6,067   6,038   24,374   23,933 
Amortization of reacquired franchise rights 2,352   2,352   7,056   7,056 
Long-term incentive compensation (216)  3,083   3,294   15,797 
Legal settlements 2,850   -   2,850   - 
Acquisition expense -   386   -   1,339 
Other 2,665   -   2,665   - 
Add/(deduct) tax impacts:           
Tax impact of the above pre-tax adjustments (1) (2,049)  (1,761)  (6,512)  (6,762)
Excess tax benefits on stock compensation -   (389)  (513)  (4,308)
Adjusted net income$75,906  $85,485  $221,701  $248,735 
            
Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported           
Net income$4.46  $5.00  $12.89  $13.88 
Average number of shares outstanding 14,409   15,168   14,620   15,253 
            
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share           
Adjusted net income$5.27  $5.64  $15.16  $16.31 
Average number of shares outstanding 14,409   15,168   14,620   15,253 
            
(1) The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments was calculated using the effective tax rate of the operating unit for which each adjustment is associated.
            
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
OPERATING STATISTICS FOR VITAS SEGMENT
(unaudited)
 Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
OPERATING STATISTICS   2025     2024      2025     2024  
Net revenue ($000) (c)             
Homecare$362,405  $338,344   $1,072,014  $967,981  
Inpatient 33,099   29,923    100,145   89,297  
Continuous care 19,946   25,799    68,222   74,295  
Other 5,807   5,082    16,898   13,900  
Subtotal$421,257  $399,148   $1,257,279  $1,145,473  
Room and board, net (3,859)  (3,336)   (11,277)  (9,437) 
Contractual allowances (3,571)  (2,167)   (9,875)  (10,077) 
Medicare cap allowance (6,086)  (2,239)   (24,786)  (5,989) 
Net Revenue$407,741  $391,406   $1,211,341  $1,119,970  
Net revenue as a percent of total before Medicare cap allowance             
Homecare 86.0 % 84.8 %  85.3 % 84.5 %
Inpatient 7.9   7.5    8.0   7.8  
Continuous care 4.7   6.5    5.4   6.5  
Other 1.4   1.2    1.3   1.2  
Subtotal 100.0   100.0    100.0   100.0  
Room and board, net (0.8)  (0.8)   (0.9)  (0.8) 
Contractual allowances (0.8)  (0.5)   (0.8)  (0.9) 
Medicare cap allowance (1.4)  (0.6)   (2.0)  (0.5) 
Net Revenue 97.0 % 98.1 %  96.3 % 97.8 %
Days of care             
Homecare 1,685,859   1,622,680    4,980,883   4,621,755  
Nursing home 309,192   320,664    923,458   908,013  
Respite 12,184   9,952    33,619   26,806  
Subtotal routine homecare and respite 2,007,235   1,953,296    5,937,960   5,556,574  
Inpatient 28,530   26,524    86,447   79,064  
Continuous care 18,309   24,365    62,576   72,335  
Total 2,054,074   2,004,185    6,086,983   5,707,973  
              
Number of days in relevant time period 92   92    273   274  
Average daily census ("ADC") (days)             
Homecare 18,325   17,639    18,245   16,867  
Nursing home 3,361   3,485    3,383   3,314  
Respite 132   108    123   98  
Subtotal routine homecare and respite 21,818   21,232    21,751   20,279  
Inpatient 310   288    317   289  
Continuous care 199   265    229   264  
Total 22,327   21,785    22,297   20,832  
              
Total Admissions 17,714   16,775    53,398   51,020  
Total Discharges 17,348   16,217    52,931   48,285  
Average length of stay (days) 109.7   102.0    121.9   102.2  
Median length of stay (days) 18.0   18.0    18.0   17.0  
              
ADC by major diagnosis             
Cerebro 44.1 % 43.6 %  44.6 % 43.7 %
Neurological 11.6   13.3    11.8   13.3  
Cancer 10.1   10.0    9.8   10.0  
Cardio 15.9   16.3    16.0   16.2  
Respiratory 7.7   7.1    7.4   7.2  
Other 10.6   9.7    10.4   9.6  
Total 100.0 % 100.0 %  100.0 % 100.0 %
Admissions by major diagnosis             
Cerebro 27.1 % 28.4 %  27.6 % 27.7 %
Neurological 6.9   7.7    6.8   7.9  
Cancer 26.6   25.7    25.9   25.1  
Cardio 14.3   15.1    14.7   15.7  
Respiratory 10.5   9.5    10.9   9.9  
Other 14.6   13.6    14.1   13.7  
Total 100.0 % 100.0 %  100.0 % 100.0 %
              
Estimated uncollectible accounts as a percent of revenues 0.9 % 0.6 %  0.8 % 0.9 %
              
Accounts receivable --             
Days of revenue outstanding-excluding unapplied Medicare payments37.5   37.5    n.a.  n.a. 
Days of revenue outstanding-including unapplied Medicare payments34.0   35.5    n.a.  n.a. 



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
FOOTNOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(unaudited)
             
(a)Included in the results of operations for 2025 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations
 (in thousands):           
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
             
 Stock option expense$-  $-  $(6,067) $(6,067)
 Legal settlements (2,850)  -   -   (2,850)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements -   (2,352)  -   (2,352)
 Long-term incentive compensation -   -   216   216 
 Other -   -   (2,665)  (2,665)
 Pretax impact on earnings (2,850)  (2,352)  (8,516)  (13,718)
 Income tax benefit on the above 698   546   805   2,049 
 After-tax impact on earnings$(2,152) $(1,806) $(7,711) $(11,669)
             
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
             
 Stock option expense$-  $-  $(24,374) $(24,374)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements -   (7,056)  -   (7,056)
 Long-term incentive compensation -   -   (3,294)  (3,294)
 Legal settlements (2,850)  -   -   (2,850)
 Other -   -   (2,665)  (2,665)
 Pretax impact on earnings (2,850)  (7,056)  (30,333)  (40,239)
 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation -   -   513   513 
 Income tax benefit on the above 698   1,637   4,177   6,512 
 After-tax impact on earnings$(2,152) $(5,419) $(25,643) $(33,214)
             
(b)Included in the results of operations for 2024 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations
 (in thousands):           
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
             
 Stock option expense$-  $-  $(6,038) $(6,038)
 Long-term incentive compensation -   -   (3,083)  (3,083)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements -   (2,352)  -   (2,352)
 Acquisition expense (394)  8   -   (386)
 Pretax impact on earnings (394)  (2,344)  (9,121)  (11,859)
 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation -   -   389   389 
 Income tax benefit on the above 96   546   1,119   1,761 
 After-tax impact on earnings$(298) $(1,798) $(7,613) $(9,709)
             
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
             
 Stock option expense$-  $-  $(23,933) $(23,933)
 Long-term incentive compensation -   -   (15,797)  (15,797)
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements -   (7,056)  -   (7,056)
 Acquisition expense (1,302)  (37)  -   (1,339)
 Pretax impact on earnings (1,302)  (7,093)  (39,730)  (48,125)
 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation -   -   4,308   4,308 
 Income tax benefit on the above 317   1,652   4,793   6,762 
 After-tax impact on earnings$(985) $(5,441) $(30,629) $(37,055)
             
             
(c)VITAS has 12 large (greater than 450 ADC), 22 medium (greater than 200 but less than 450 ADC) and 25 small (less than 200 ADC) hospice programs. Of Vitas' 34 Medicare provider numbers, for the current cap year, 25 provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion of greater than 10%, four provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare cap liability.
 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Chemed
                            
                            
                                Vitas
                            
                            
                                Roto-Rooter
                            
                            
                                Hospice
                            
                            
                                Plumbing
                            
                            
                                Drain Cleaning
                            
                            
                                Water Cleanup
                            
                            
                                Excavation
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data