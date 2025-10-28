First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company reported net income of $12.27 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $36.33 million or $1.97 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31, per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on November 14, 2025, and is expected to be paid on November 28, 2025. This year marks the 40th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders and the prior year was the 15th consecutive year of regular dividend increases.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $12.27 million for the third quarter of 2025, was a decrease of $768 thousand, or 5.89%, from the same quarter of 2024. Net income of $36.33 million for the first nine months of 2025, was a decrease of $2.24 million, or 5.80%, from the same period of 2024.
  • When adjusted for merger and non-recurring expenses, net income of $12.90 million was an increase of $495 thousand, or 4.00% from the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 remained strong at 4.43% and was an increase of 2 basis points over the same quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets decreased 10 basis points, or 1.94%, from the same period of 2024 and is primarily attributable to a decrease in average loan balance and interest income. The average balance of loans decreased $116.18 million, or 4.73%, with interest income decreasing $1.30 million, or 4.05%. The decrease in interest income on loans was somewhat offset by an increase in interest income on interest-bearing deposits with banks of $144 thousand, or 3.89%. Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities decreased $896 thousand, which is primarily attributable to a decrease in the average balance of time deposits of $31.42 million, or 12.82%, as well as a decrease in total interest expense of $896 thousand, or 16.91%. Tax equivalent net interest income decreased $293 thousand, or 0.92%, compared to the same quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $1.06 million, or 3.52%, compared to the same quarter of 2024. The increase is attributable to a reduction in the allowance for loan losses driven by a $84.78 million loan balance reduction from the December 31, 2024, balance of $2.42 billion.
  • Noninterest income increased approximately $437 thousand, or 4.18%, when compared to the same quarter of 2024. The increase is attributable to an increase in service charges on deposits of $859 thousand, or 23.46%, an increase in wealth management fees of $300 thousand, or 28.01%, and a decrease in other operating income of $872 thousand, or 43.12%. Noninterest expense increased $2.10 million, or 8.69%, when compared to the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of $1.22 million, or 9.31%, service fees of $267 thousand, or 10.86%, and merger expense of $787 thousand. The merger expense is related to the forthcoming merger with Hometown Bank, with an anticipated completion date of January 2026.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.53% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1.60% for the same period of 2024. ROA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 1.52% compared to 1.60% for the same period of 2024. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.58% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 10.04% for the same period of 2024. ROE was 9.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 10.08% for the same period of 2024. Additionally, return on average tangible common equity continues to remain strong at 13.82% for the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Consolidated assets totaled $3.19 billion on September 30, 2025.
  • Consolidated loan balances decreased $84.78 million, or 3.51%, and securities available for sale decreased $38.53 million, or 22.69%, from December 31, 2024. Deposits decreased $60.65 million, or 2.25%, which was due to a decrease in interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits and declining higher-rate time deposits. Stockholder equity decreased $15.67 million, or 2.98%, primarily due to the payment of a special cash dividend in the first quarter of 2025. The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $50.25 million, or 13.31%.
  • The Company's average loan-to-deposits ratio of 89.38%, on September 30, 2025, continues to represent a stable utilization of deposit funding.
  • The Company did not repurchase any common shares during the third quarter of 2025. However, 50,338 shares have been repurchased in 2025 at an aggregate cost of $1.85 million. In comparison, during the third quarter of 2024, the Company purchased 12,854 common shares for $469 thousand, contributing to a total of 257,294 shares repurchased in the first nine months of 2024 at a total cost of $8.72 million.
  • Total non-performing assets as of September 30, 2025, were $16.90 million, compared with $20.54 million as of December 31, 2024, and $20.28 million as of September 30, 2024. The Company has realized a declining trend in non-performing assets since December 31, 2024.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.71%; a 0.11% reduction when compared with the same quarter of 2024. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 of $1.42 million, or 0.24% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.13 million, or 0.18%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2024.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.36% on September 30, 2025, compared to 1.44% on December 31, 2024, and 1.44% on September 30, 2024.
  • Book value per share on September 30, 2025, was $ 27.89, a decrease of $0.84 from year-end 2024. The decrease is primarily attributable to the payment of the special cash dividend in the first quarter of 2025 of $2.07 per share totaling approximately $37.93 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 52 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of September 30, 2025. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.75 billion in combined assets as of September 30, 2025. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.19 billion as of September 30, 2025. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Companys Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September
30,		  June
30,		  March
31,		  December
31,		  September
30,		  September 30, 
(Amounts in thousands, except share
and per share data)		 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Interest income                            
Interest and fees on loans $30,805  $30,637  $30,669  $31,637  $32,120  $92,111  $98,234 
Interest on securities  1,050   1,029   1,238   1,447   1,070   3,317   3,979 
Interest on deposits in banks  3,844   3,722   3,262   3,348   3,702   10,828   7,497 
Total interest income  35,699   35,388   35,169   36,432   36,892   106,256   109,710 
Interest expense                            
Interest on deposits  4,402   4,731   4,871   5,099   5,298   14,004   14,540 
Interest on borrowings  -   -   -   -   -   -   35 
Total interest expense  4,402   4,731   4,871   5,099   5,298   14,004   14,575 
Net interest income  31,297   30,657   30,298   31,333   31,594   92,252   95,135 
Provision for credit losses  -   (285)  321   1,082   1,360   36   2,515 
Net interest income after provision  31,297   30,942   29,977   30,251   30,234   92,216   92,620 
Noninterest income  10,889   10,340   10,229   10,337   10,452   31,458   29,053 
Noninterest expense  26,279   25,455   24,944   24,107   24,177   76,679   72,460 
Income before income taxes  15,907   15,827   15,262   16,481   16,509   46,995   49,213 
Income tax expense  3,641   3,581   3,444   3,441   3,476   10,666   10,649 
Net income $12,266  $12,246  $11,818  $13,040  $13,033  $36,329  $38,564 
                             
                             
Earnings per common share                            
Basic $0.67  $0.67  $0.64  $0.71  $0.71  $1.98  $2.10 
Diluted $0.67  $0.67  $0.64  $0.71  $0.71  $1.97  $2.09 
Cash dividends per common share                            
Regular  0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.93   0.89 
Special cash dividend  -   -   2.07   -   -   2.07   - 
Weighted average shares outstanding                            
Basic  18,314,865   18,295,465   18,324,760   18,299,612   18,279,612   18,311,661   18,366,249 
Diluted  18,400,289   18,400,793   18,451,321   18,418,441   18,371,907   18,417,066   18,432,023 
Performance ratios                            
Return on average assets  1.53%  1.53%  1.49%  1.60%  1.60%  1.52%  1.60%
Return on average common equity  9.58%  9.84%  9.49%  9.89%  10.04%  9.64%  10.08%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  13.82%  14.32%  13.79%  14.12%  14.46%  13.97%  14.61%

_____________

(1)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September
30,		  June
30,		  March
31,		  December
31,		  September
30,		  September 30, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Noninterest income                            
Wealth management $1,371  $1,222  $1,162  $1,251  $1,071  $3,755  $3,234 
Service charges on deposits  4,520   4,120   3,836   3,613   3,661   12,476   10,399 
Other service charges and fees  3,847   3,791   3,340   3,575   3,697   10,978   10,817 
Other operating income  1,151   1,207   1,891   1,898   2,023   4,249   4,603 
Total noninterest income $10,889  $10,340  $10,229  $10,337  $10,452  $31,458  $29,053 
Noninterest expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits $14,351  $14,349  $13,335  $13,501  $13,129  $42,035  $38,201 
Occupancy expense  1,508   1,290   1,576   1,329   1,270   4,374   3,957 
Furniture and equipment expense  1,502   1,587   1,575   1,562   1,574   4,664   4,806 
Service fees  2,728   2,475   2,484   2,305   2,461   7,687   7,337 
Advertising and public relations  939   1,154   1,055   1,165   967   3,148   2,696 
Professional fees  293   360   372   295   221   1,025   923 
Amortization of intangibles  433   526   524   535   536   1,483   1,596 
FDIC premiums and assessments  362   361   362   365   365   1,085   1,098 
Merger expense  787   -   -   -   -   787   - 
Litigation expense  -   -   -   -   -   -   1,800 
Other operating expense  3,376   3,353   3,661   3,050   3,654   10,391   10,046 
Total noninterest expense $26,279  $25,455  $24,944  $24,107  $24,177  $76,679  $72,460 


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September
30,		  June
30,		  March
31,		  December
31,		  September
30,		  September 30, 
(Amounts in thousands,
except per share data)
 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024  2025  2024 
Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share $12,266  $12,246  $11,818  $13,040  $13,033  $36,329  $38,564 
Non-GAAP adjustments:                            
Merger expense  787   -   -   -   -   787   - 
Litigation expense  -   -   -   -   -   -   1,800 
Other items(1)  -   -   -   -   (825)  -   (825)
Total adjustments  787   -   -   -   (825)  787   975 
Tax effect  152   -   -   -   (198)  152   234 
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $12,901  $12,246  $11,818  $13,040  $12,406  $36,964  $39,305 
                             
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $0.70  $0.67  $0.64  $0.71  $0.68  $2.01  $2.13 
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                            
Adjusted return on average assets  1.60%  1.53%  1.49%  1.60%  1.53%  1.54%  1.63%
Adjusted return on average common equity  10.08%  9.84%  9.49%  9.89%  9.56%  9.81%  10.27%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2)  14.53%  14.32%  13.79%  14.12%  13.77%  14.21%  14.89%

________________

(1)Includes other non-recurring income and expense items.
(2)A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
    
  Three Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands) Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                        
Earning assets                        
Loans(2)(3) $2,339,631  $30,897   5.24% $2,455,807  $32,201   5.22%
Securities available for sale  130,187   1,070   3.26%  133,654   1,099   3.27%
Interest-bearing deposits  343,541   3,845   4.44%  270,440   3,701   5.44%
Total earning assets  2,813,359   35,812   5.05%  2,859,901   37,001   5.15%
Other assets  377,244           371,358         
Total assets $3,190,603          $3,231,259         
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Demand deposits $657,223  $196   0.12% $656,780  $234   0.14%
Savings deposits  895,925   3,225   1.43%  886,766   3,735   1.68%
Time deposits  213,601   981   1.82%  245,020   1,329   2.16%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,766,749   4,402   0.99%  1,788,566   5,298   1.18%
Borrowings                        
Federal funds purchased  -   -   -   -   -   0.00%
Retail repurchase agreements  1,159   -   0.06%  1,054   -   0.05%
Total borrowings  1,159   -   0.06%  1,054   -   0.05%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,767,908   4,402   0.99%  1,789,620   5,298   1.18%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  868,489           877,472         
Other liabilities  46,321           47,892         
Total liabilities  2,682,718           2,714,984         
Stockholders' equity  507,885           516,275         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,190,603          $3,231,259         
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $31,410          $31,703     
Net interest rate spread          4.06%          3.97%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)          4.43%          4.41%

________________

(1)Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $405 thousand and $592 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
    
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
  Average      Average Yield/  Average      Average Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands) Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest(1)  Rate(1) 
Assets                        
Earning assets                        
Loans(2)(3) $2,366,151  $92,385   5.22% $2,501,209  $98,479   5.26%
Securities available for sale  135,900   3,384   3.33%  172,331   4,073   3.16%
Interest-bearing deposits  324,625   10,828   4.46%  182,773   7,499   5.48%
Total earning assets  2,826,676   106,597   5.04%  2,856,313   110,051   5.15%
Other assets  376,317           372,663         
Total assets $3,202,993          $3,228,976         
                         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                        
Interest-bearing deposits                        
Demand deposits $657,916  $554   0.11% $662,433  $570   0.11%
Savings deposits  894,049   9,857   1.47%  875,797   10,730   1.64%
Time deposits  226,690   3,593   2.12%  247,088   3,240   1.75%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,778,655   14,004   1.05%  1,785,318   14,540   1.09%
Borrowings                        
Federal funds purchased  -   -   -   839   35   5.52%
Retail repurchase agreements  1,174   -   0.06%  1,061   -   0.05%
Total borrowings  1,174   -   0.06%  1,900   35   2.46%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,779,829   14,004   1.05%  1,787,218   14,575   1.09%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  868,639           883,013         
Other liabilities  50,547           47,772         
Total liabilities  2,699,015           2,718,003         
Stockholders' equity  503,978           510,973         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,202,993          $3,228,976         
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $92,593          $95,476     
Net interest rate spread          3.99%          4.06%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)          4.38%          4.46%

__________________

(1)Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2)Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3)Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.39 million and $2.04 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
                
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $427,705  $395,057  $414,682  $377,454  $315,338 
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value  131,314   132,535   129,659   169,849   166,669 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income  2,331,305   2,353,277   2,382,699   2,416,089   2,444,113 
Allowance for credit losses  (31,597)  (33,020)  (33,784)  (34,825)  (35,118)
Loans held for investment, net  2,299,708   2,320,257   2,348,915   2,381,264   2,408,995 
Premises and equipment, net  47,522   48,023   48,780   48,735   49,654 
Other real estate owned  264   455   298   521   346 
Interest receivable  9,121   8,787   9,306   9,207   9,883 
Goodwill  143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946   143,946 
Other intangible assets  11,531   11,964   12,490   13,014   13,550 
Other assets  118,502   119,990   117,697   117,226   115,980 
Total assets $3,189,613  $3,181,014  $3,225,773  $3,261,216  $3,224,361 
                     
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing $865,554  $873,677  $893,794  $883,499  $869,723 
Interest-bearing  1,765,039   1,761,687   1,790,683   1,807,748   1,789,530 
Total deposits  2,630,593   2,635,364   2,684,477   2,691,247   2,659,253 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  1,429   1,016   908   906   954 
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities  46,866   41,805   43,971   42,671   43,460 
Total liabilities  2,678,888   2,678,185   2,729,356   2,734,824   2,703,667 
                     
Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock  18,315   18,311   18,327   18,322   18,291 
Additional paid-in capital  169,569   169,358   169,867   169,752   168,691 
Retained earnings  330,895   324,307   317,728   349,489   342,121 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (8,054)  (9,147)  (9,505)  (11,171)  (8,409)
Total stockholders' equity  510,725   502,829   496,417   526,392   520,694 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,189,613  $3,181,014  $3,225,773  $3,261,216  $3,224,361 
                     
Shares outstanding at period-end  18,314,905   18,311,232   18,326,657   18,321,795   18,290,938 
Book value per common share $27.89  $27.46  $27.09  $28.73  $28.47 
Tangible book value per common share(1)  19.40   18.95   18.55   20.16   19.86 

___________________

(1 )A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
                
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
Allowance for Credit Losses                    
Balance at beginning of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans $33,020  $33,784  $34,825  $35,118   34,885 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  319   312   341   441   441 
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period  33,339   34,096   35,166   35,559   35,326 
Provision for credit losses:                    
(Recovery of ) provision for credit losses - loans  -   (292)  350   1,182   1,360 
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments  -   7   (29)  (100)  - 
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments  -   (285)  321   1,082   1,360 
Charge-offs  (2,015)  (1,509)  (1,998)  (2,005)  (1,799)
Recoveries  592   1,037   607   530   672 
Net charge-offs  (1,423)  (472)  (1,391)  (1,475)  (1,127)
Balance at end of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans  31,597   33,020   33,784   34,825   35,118 
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments  319   319   312   341   441 
Ending balance $31,916  $33,339  $34,096  $35,166  $35,559 
                     
Nonperforming Assets                    
Nonaccrual loans $16,514  $18,084  $19,974  $19,869  $19,754 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  125   568   117   149   176 
Modified loans past due 90 days or more not included in nonaccrual  -   -   -   -   - 
Total nonperforming loans  16,639   18,652   20,091   20,018   19,930 
OREO  264   455   298   521   346 
Total nonperforming assets $16,903  $19,107  $20,389  $20,539  $20,276 
                     
                     
Additional Information                    
Total modified loans $2,291  $2,129  $2,124  $2,260  $2,320 
                     
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.71%  0.79%  0.84%  0.83%  0.82%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.53%  0.60%  0.63%  0.63%  0.63%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  189.90%  177.03%  168.15%  173.97%  176.21%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.36%  1.40%  1.42%  1.44%  1.44%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans  0.24%  0.08%  0.24%  0.24%  0.18%
                     

