First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company reported net income of $12.27 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $36.33 million or $1.97 per diluted common share.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of thirty-one cents, $0.31, per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on November 14, 2025, and is expected to be paid on November 28, 2025. This year marks the 40th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders and the prior year was the 15th consecutive year of regular dividend increases.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Income Statement

Net income of $12.27 million for the third quarter of 2025, was a decrease of $768 thousand, or 5.89%, from the same quarter of 2024. Net income of $36.33 million for the first nine months of 2025, was a decrease of $2.24 million, or 5.80%, from the same period of 2024.

When adjusted for merger and non-recurring expenses, net income of $12.90 million was an increase of $495 thousand, or 4.00% from the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 remained strong at 4.43% and was an increase of 2 basis points over the same quarter of 2024. The yield on earning assets decreased 10 basis points, or 1.94%, from the same period of 2024 and is primarily attributable to a decrease in average loan balance and interest income. The average balance of loans decreased $116.18 million, or 4.73%, with interest income decreasing $1.30 million, or 4.05%. The decrease in interest income on loans was somewhat offset by an increase in interest income on interest-bearing deposits with banks of $144 thousand, or 3.89%. Interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities decreased $896 thousand, which is primarily attributable to a decrease in the average balance of time deposits of $31.42 million, or 12.82%, as well as a decrease in total interest expense of $896 thousand, or 16.91%. Tax equivalent net interest income decreased $293 thousand, or 0.92%, compared to the same quarter of 2024.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $1.06 million, or 3.52%, compared to the same quarter of 2024. The increase is attributable to a reduction in the allowance for loan losses driven by a $84.78 million loan balance reduction from the December 31, 2024, balance of $2.42 billion.

Noninterest income increased approximately $437 thousand, or 4.18%, when compared to the same quarter of 2024. The increase is attributable to an increase in service charges on deposits of $859 thousand, or 23.46%, an increase in wealth management fees of $300 thousand, or 28.01%, and a decrease in other operating income of $872 thousand, or 43.12%. Noninterest expense increased $2.10 million, or 8.69%, when compared to the same period of 2024. The increase is attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of $1.22 million, or 9.31%, service fees of $267 thousand, or 10.86%, and merger expense of $787 thousand. The merger expense is related to the forthcoming merger with Hometown Bank, with an anticipated completion date of January 2026.

Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.53% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1.60% for the same period of 2024. ROA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was 1.52% compared to 1.60% for the same period of 2024. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 9.58% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 10.04% for the same period of 2024. ROE was 9.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 10.08% for the same period of 2024. Additionally, return on average tangible common equity continues to remain strong at 13.82% for the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Consolidated assets totaled $3.19 billion on September 30, 2025.

Consolidated loan balances decreased $84.78 million, or 3.51%, and securities available for sale decreased $38.53 million, or 22.69%, from December 31, 2024. Deposits decreased $60.65 million, or 2.25%, which was due to a decrease in interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits and declining higher-rate time deposits. Stockholder equity decreased $15.67 million, or 2.98%, primarily due to the payment of a special cash dividend in the first quarter of 2025. The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $50.25 million, or 13.31%.

The Company's average loan-to-deposits ratio of 89.38%, on September 30, 2025, continues to represent a stable utilization of deposit funding.

The Company did not repurchase any common shares during the third quarter of 2025. However, 50,338 shares have been repurchased in 2025 at an aggregate cost of $1.85 million. In comparison, during the third quarter of 2024, the Company purchased 12,854 common shares for $469 thousand, contributing to a total of 257,294 shares repurchased in the first nine months of 2024 at a total cost of $8.72 million.

Total non-performing assets as of September 30, 2025, were $16.90 million, compared with $20.54 million as of December 31, 2024, and $20.28 million as of September 30, 2024. The Company has realized a declining trend in non-performing assets since December 31, 2024.

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.71%; a 0.11% reduction when compared with the same quarter of 2024. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 of $1.42 million, or 0.24% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.13 million, or 0.18%, of annualized average loans for the same period in 2024.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.36% on September 30, 2025, compared to 1.44% on December 31, 2024, and 1.44% on September 30, 2024.

Book value per share on September 30, 2025, was $ 27.89, a decrease of $0.84 from year-end 2024. The decrease is primarily attributable to the payment of the special cash dividend in the first quarter of 2025 of $2.07 per share totaling approximately $37.93 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to that comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the attached tables to this press release. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 52 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of September 30, 2025. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.75 billion in combined assets as of September 30, 2025. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.19 billion as of September 30, 2025. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; changes in banking laws and regulations; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, September

30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands, except share

and per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 30,805 $ 30,637 $ 30,669 $ 31,637 $ 32,120 $ 92,111 $ 98,234 Interest on securities 1,050 1,029 1,238 1,447 1,070 3,317 3,979 Interest on deposits in banks 3,844 3,722 3,262 3,348 3,702 10,828 7,497 Total interest income 35,699 35,388 35,169 36,432 36,892 106,256 109,710 Interest expense Interest on deposits 4,402 4,731 4,871 5,099 5,298 14,004 14,540 Interest on borrowings - - - - - - 35 Total interest expense 4,402 4,731 4,871 5,099 5,298 14,004 14,575 Net interest income 31,297 30,657 30,298 31,333 31,594 92,252 95,135 Provision for credit losses - (285 ) 321 1,082 1,360 36 2,515 Net interest income after provision 31,297 30,942 29,977 30,251 30,234 92,216 92,620 Noninterest income 10,889 10,340 10,229 10,337 10,452 31,458 29,053 Noninterest expense 26,279 25,455 24,944 24,107 24,177 76,679 72,460 Income before income taxes 15,907 15,827 15,262 16,481 16,509 46,995 49,213 Income tax expense 3,641 3,581 3,444 3,441 3,476 10,666 10,649 Net income $ 12,266 $ 12,246 $ 11,818 $ 13,040 $ 13,033 $ 36,329 $ 38,564 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 1.98 $ 2.10 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.71 $ 0.71 $ 1.97 $ 2.09 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.93 0.89 Special cash dividend - - 2.07 - - 2.07 - Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 18,314,865 18,295,465 18,324,760 18,299,612 18,279,612 18,311,661 18,366,249 Diluted 18,400,289 18,400,793 18,451,321 18,418,441 18,371,907 18,417,066 18,432,023 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.53 % 1.53 % 1.49 % 1.60 % 1.60 % 1.52 % 1.60 % Return on average common equity 9.58 % 9.84 % 9.49 % 9.89 % 10.04 % 9.64 % 10.08 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 13.82 % 14.32 % 13.79 % 14.12 % 14.46 % 13.97 % 14.61 %

_____________

(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, September

30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 1,371 $ 1,222 $ 1,162 $ 1,251 $ 1,071 $ 3,755 $ 3,234 Service charges on deposits 4,520 4,120 3,836 3,613 3,661 12,476 10,399 Other service charges and fees 3,847 3,791 3,340 3,575 3,697 10,978 10,817 Other operating income 1,151 1,207 1,891 1,898 2,023 4,249 4,603 Total noninterest income $ 10,889 $ 10,340 $ 10,229 $ 10,337 $ 10,452 $ 31,458 $ 29,053 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,351 $ 14,349 $ 13,335 $ 13,501 $ 13,129 $ 42,035 $ 38,201 Occupancy expense 1,508 1,290 1,576 1,329 1,270 4,374 3,957 Furniture and equipment expense 1,502 1,587 1,575 1,562 1,574 4,664 4,806 Service fees 2,728 2,475 2,484 2,305 2,461 7,687 7,337 Advertising and public relations 939 1,154 1,055 1,165 967 3,148 2,696 Professional fees 293 360 372 295 221 1,025 923 Amortization of intangibles 433 526 524 535 536 1,483 1,596 FDIC premiums and assessments 362 361 362 365 365 1,085 1,098 Merger expense 787 - - - - 787 - Litigation expense - - - - - - 1,800 Other operating expense 3,376 3,353 3,661 3,050 3,654 10,391 10,046 Total noninterest expense $ 26,279 $ 25,455 $ 24,944 $ 24,107 $ 24,177 $ 76,679 $ 72,460





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, September

30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands,

except per share data)

2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted Net Income for diluted earnings per share $ 12,266 $ 12,246 $ 11,818 $ 13,040 $ 13,033 $ 36,329 $ 38,564 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger expense 787 - - - - 787 - Litigation expense - - - - - - 1,800 Other items(1) - - - - (825 ) - (825 ) Total adjustments 787 - - - (825 ) 787 975 Tax effect 152 - - - (198 ) 152 234 Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 12,901 $ 12,246 $ 11,818 $ 13,040 $ 12,406 $ 36,964 $ 39,305 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 2.01 $ 2.13 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.60 % 1.53 % 1.49 % 1.60 % 1.53 % 1.54 % 1.63 % Adjusted return on average common equity 10.08 % 9.84 % 9.49 % 9.89 % 9.56 % 9.81 % 10.27 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (2) 14.53 % 14.32 % 13.79 % 14.12 % 13.77 % 14.21 % 14.89 %

________________

(1 ) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items. (2 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,339,631 $ 30,897 5.24 % $ 2,455,807 $ 32,201 5.22 % Securities available for sale 130,187 1,070 3.26 % 133,654 1,099 3.27 % Interest-bearing deposits 343,541 3,845 4.44 % 270,440 3,701 5.44 % Total earning assets 2,813,359 35,812 5.05 % 2,859,901 37,001 5.15 % Other assets 377,244 371,358 Total assets $ 3,190,603 $ 3,231,259 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 657,223 $ 196 0.12 % $ 656,780 $ 234 0.14 % Savings deposits 895,925 3,225 1.43 % 886,766 3,735 1.68 % Time deposits 213,601 981 1.82 % 245,020 1,329 2.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,766,749 4,402 0.99 % 1,788,566 5,298 1.18 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased - - - - - 0.00 % Retail repurchase agreements 1,159 - 0.06 % 1,054 - 0.05 % Total borrowings 1,159 - 0.06 % 1,054 - 0.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,767,908 4,402 0.99 % 1,789,620 5,298 1.18 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 868,489 877,472 Other liabilities 46,321 47,892 Total liabilities 2,682,718 2,714,984 Stockholders' equity 507,885 516,275 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,190,603 $ 3,231,259 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 31,410 $ 31,703 Net interest rate spread 4.06 % 3.97 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.43 % 4.41 %

________________

(1 ) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3 ) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $405 thousand and $592 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,366,151 $ 92,385 5.22 % $ 2,501,209 $ 98,479 5.26 % Securities available for sale 135,900 3,384 3.33 % 172,331 4,073 3.16 % Interest-bearing deposits 324,625 10,828 4.46 % 182,773 7,499 5.48 % Total earning assets 2,826,676 106,597 5.04 % 2,856,313 110,051 5.15 % Other assets 376,317 372,663 Total assets $ 3,202,993 $ 3,228,976 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 657,916 $ 554 0.11 % $ 662,433 $ 570 0.11 % Savings deposits 894,049 9,857 1.47 % 875,797 10,730 1.64 % Time deposits 226,690 3,593 2.12 % 247,088 3,240 1.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,778,655 14,004 1.05 % 1,785,318 14,540 1.09 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased - - - 839 35 5.52 % Retail repurchase agreements 1,174 - 0.06 % 1,061 - 0.05 % Total borrowings 1,174 - 0.06 % 1,900 35 2.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,779,829 14,004 1.05 % 1,787,218 14,575 1.09 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 868,639 883,013 Other liabilities 50,547 47,772 Total liabilities 2,699,015 2,718,003 Stockholders' equity 503,978 510,973 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,202,993 $ 3,228,976 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 92,593 $ 95,476 Net interest rate spread 3.99 % 4.06 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.38 % 4.46 %

__________________

(1 ) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2 ) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3 ) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.39 million and $2.04 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 427,705 $ 395,057 $ 414,682 $ 377,454 $ 315,338 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 131,314 132,535 129,659 169,849 166,669 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,331,305 2,353,277 2,382,699 2,416,089 2,444,113 Allowance for credit losses (31,597 ) (33,020 ) (33,784 ) (34,825 ) (35,118 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,299,708 2,320,257 2,348,915 2,381,264 2,408,995 Premises and equipment, net 47,522 48,023 48,780 48,735 49,654 Other real estate owned 264 455 298 521 346 Interest receivable 9,121 8,787 9,306 9,207 9,883 Goodwill 143,946 143,946 143,946 143,946 143,946 Other intangible assets 11,531 11,964 12,490 13,014 13,550 Other assets 118,502 119,990 117,697 117,226 115,980 Total assets $ 3,189,613 $ 3,181,014 $ 3,225,773 $ 3,261,216 $ 3,224,361 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 865,554 $ 873,677 $ 893,794 $ 883,499 $ 869,723 Interest-bearing 1,765,039 1,761,687 1,790,683 1,807,748 1,789,530 Total deposits 2,630,593 2,635,364 2,684,477 2,691,247 2,659,253 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,429 1,016 908 906 954 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 46,866 41,805 43,971 42,671 43,460 Total liabilities 2,678,888 2,678,185 2,729,356 2,734,824 2,703,667 Stockholders' equity Common stock 18,315 18,311 18,327 18,322 18,291 Additional paid-in capital 169,569 169,358 169,867 169,752 168,691 Retained earnings 330,895 324,307 317,728 349,489 342,121 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,054 ) (9,147 ) (9,505 ) (11,171 ) (8,409 ) Total stockholders' equity 510,725 502,829 496,417 526,392 520,694 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,189,613 $ 3,181,014 $ 3,225,773 $ 3,261,216 $ 3,224,361 Shares outstanding at period-end 18,314,905 18,311,232 18,326,657 18,321,795 18,290,938 Book value per common share $ 27.89 $ 27.46 $ 27.09 $ 28.73 $ 28.47 Tangible book value per common share(1) 19.40 18.95 18.55 20.16 19.86

___________________

(1 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding.





SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 33,020 $ 33,784 $ 34,825 $ 35,118 34,885 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 319 312 341 441 441 Total allowance for credit losses beginning of period 33,339 34,096 35,166 35,559 35,326 Provision for credit losses: (Recovery of ) provision for credit losses - loans - (292 ) 350 1,182 1,360 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments - 7 (29 ) (100 ) - Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments - (285 ) 321 1,082 1,360 Charge-offs (2,015 ) (1,509 ) (1,998 ) (2,005 ) (1,799 ) Recoveries 592 1,037 607 530 672 Net charge-offs (1,423 ) (472 ) (1,391 ) (1,475 ) (1,127 ) Balance at end of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans 31,597 33,020 33,784 34,825 35,118 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 319 319 312 341 441 Ending balance $ 31,916 $ 33,339 $ 34,096 $ 35,166 $ 35,559 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans $ 16,514 $ 18,084 $ 19,974 $ 19,869 $ 19,754 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 125 568 117 149 176 Modified loans past due 90 days or more not included in nonaccrual - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 16,639 18,652 20,091 20,018 19,930 OREO 264 455 298 521 346 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,903 $ 19,107 $ 20,389 $ 20,539 $ 20,276 Additional Information Total modified loans $ 2,291 $ 2,129 $ 2,124 $ 2,260 $ 2,320 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.71 % 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.82 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.60 % 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.63 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 189.90 % 177.03 % 168.15 % 173.97 % 176.21 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.36 % 1.40 % 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.44 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.24 % 0.08 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.18 %

