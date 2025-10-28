OraSure Technologies Appoints Steven K. Boyd to its Board of Directors

Seasoned Investor with Deep Experience in the Healthcare and Medical Device Industries Brings Valuable Capital Markets Expertise and Investor Perspective

OraSure Board Has Added Three New Independent Directors in the Past Three Years

Mara Aspinall to Step Down from the Board; Jack Kenny Appointed as Chair of the Board

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OTI”) (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-need and home diagnostic tests and sample management solutions, today announced the appointment of Steven K. Boyd to its Board of Directors, as a Class II director, effective immediately. The addition of Mr. Boyd is part of OraSure’s ongoing Board refreshment efforts, which have brought three new independent directors to the Board in the past three years, significantly increasing operational, financial, and industry expertise.

Mr. Boyd’s appointment comes at an exciting time for OraSure as the Company builds on its successful multi-year transformation and continues to drive operational excellence, expand its diagnostics and sample management portfolio, and position the business for sustainable, profitable growth. Over the past several years, OraSure has strengthened its balance sheet, improved profitability and cash flow, returned capital to shareholders, streamlined operations, and reshaped its portfolio to focus on its highest-growth opportunities in diagnostics and sample management solutions.

Mr. Boyd was selected following a comprehensive search process, conducted with the assistance of a leading independent search firm, to complement the Board's existing credentials, experience and qualifications. Mr. Boyd is a seasoned investor, who brings a valuable shareholder perspective and more than two decades of public markets experience across healthcare. He most recently served as Partner at Camber Capital Management, where for over 15 years he helped to grow the firm’s assets under management from around $300 million to nearly $3 billion and led investment in medical device, diagnostics, and life science tools subsectors.

“We are thrilled that Steve will be joining our Board as we continue to advance our innovation roadmap and expand our commercial reach,” said Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and CEO of OTI. “Steve is a highly accomplished investor and healthcare leader with a track record of identifying value creation opportunities and helping companies deliver growth. He brings the rare combination of deep understanding of investor priorities, sector depth, and strategic judgment that will be highly additive as OraSure pursues its next phase of growth.”

“As a former investor in OraSure, I have closely followed the Company’s transformation and have been impressed by its operational progress, disciplined execution, and clear strategy for profitable growth,” said Mr. Boyd. “I am excited to join the Board and look forward to contributing my perspective as the Company continues to build on its momentum and pursue new opportunities for shareholder value creation.”

Additionally, the Board has appointed Jack Kenny, who has served as a director since September 2024, as its Chair, effective immediately. He succeeds Mara Aspinall, who has decided to step down from the Board after more than eight years of service. Mr. Kenny previously served as CEO of Meridian Bioscience and has more than 30 years of leadership experience in in-vitro diagnostics, molecular, and lab services, along with broad operational and commercial management expertise.

“I’m delighted to be appointed Chair of OraSure’s Board as we continue to take important steps to deliver for our customers and shareholders,” said Mr. Kenny. “We have made significant strides in reshaping OraSure’s portfolio and strengthening its foundation for the future. I look forward to our Board’s continued work to drive profitable growth and shareholder value creation. On behalf of everyone at OraSure, I want to thank Mara for her leadership and dedication, which have helped position OraSure for continued success. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

Ms. Aspinall commented, “It has been a privilege to serve OraSure during a pivotal time for the Company. OraSure is stronger than ever, and with Jack as Chair of the Board, I am confident the Company is well positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory. I look forward to watching its continued success as I take on my next challenge.”

With the changes announced today, the OraSure Board comprises seven directors, six of whom are independent and three of whom have joined in the past three years. Collectively, the directors bring deep operational, financial, M&A, and life sciences expertise, underscoring OraSure’s continued focus on profitable growth, innovation, and value creation for shareholders.

About OraSure Technologies, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure” and “OTI”) transforms health through actionable insight and decentralizes diagnostics to connect people to healthcare wherever they are. OTI improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc. and Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., OTI is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OTI’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information, please visit www.orasure.com

