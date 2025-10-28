Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2025

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the third quarter of 2025.

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share)Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Sep 30, 2024
 Sep 30, 2025Sep 30, 2024
Net income and earnings per share:        
Net income$59,788 $1,018 $72,455  $102,324 $150,710 
After-tax gain on sale on insurance agency     38,951     38,951 
Merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax) (13,129) (15,935)    (29,561)  
Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax)   (50,026)    (50,026)  
Basic EPS 0.63  0.01  1.18   1.21  2.60 
Diluted EPS 0.63  0.01  1.18   1.20  2.59 
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) 0.77  0.69  0.70   2.13  2.03 
Impact to diluted EPS from after-tax gain on sale of insurance agency     0.63     0.67 
Impact to diluted EPS from merger and conversion related expenses (net of tax) (0.14) (0.17)    (0.35)  
Impact to diluted EPS from Day 1 acquisition provision (net of tax)   (0.53)    (0.59)  
                 

“Renasant’s financial performance in the third quarter was strong with good loan growth and profit improvement,” remarked Kevin D. Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The integration with The First continues to go well and we believe positions us to meet the financial goals of the merger.”

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $59.8 million, which includes merger and conversion related expenses of $17.5 million; diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1) were $0.63 and $0.77, respectively
  • Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the third quarter of 2025 was $228.1 million, up $5.4 million linked quarter
  • For the third quarter of 2025, net interest margin was 3.85%. Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP)(1) was 3.62%, up 4 basis points linked quarter
  • Cost of total deposits was 2.14% for the third quarter of 2025, up 2 basis points linked quarter
  • Noninterest income, excluding the $1.5 million gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) in the second quarter of 2025, decreased $0.8 million linked quarter
  • Excluding the gain on sale of MSRs, mortgage banking income decreased $0.8 million linked quarter. The mortgage division generated $590.2 million in interest rate lock volume in the third quarter of 2025, down $89.4 million linked quarter. Gain on sale margin was 1.32% for the third quarter of 2025, down 55 basis points linked quarter
  • Excluding merger and conversion related expenses, noninterest expense increased $3.6 million linked quarter

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $462.1 million linked quarter, representing 9.9% annualized net loan growth
  • Securities increased $16.2 million linked quarter. The Company purchased $113.0 million in securities during the third quarter, which was offset by cash flows related to principal payments, calls and maturities of $115.2 million and a positive fair market value adjustment in the Company’s available-for-sale portfolio of $18.4 million
  • Deposits at September 30, 2025 decreased $158.1 million linked quarter. Public fund seasonality was the primary driver with a decrease of $169.6 million linked quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $117.7 million linked quarter and represented 24.5% of total deposits at September 30, 2025

Capital and Stock Repurchase Program

  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) increased 1.2% and 2.9%, respectively, linked quarter
  • Effective October 28, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $150.0 million stock repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock either in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. This plan, which will remain in effect until the earlier of October 2026 or the repurchase of the entire amount authorized under the plan, replaces the Company’s $100.0 million stock repurchase program that expired October 2025. There was no buyback activity during the third quarter of 2025
  • The Company redeemed $60.0 million in subordinated notes acquired from The First Bancshares, Inc. (“The First”) on October 1, 2025

Credit Quality

  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding the provision recorded in the second quarter in connection with the acquisition of The First of $66.6 million, provision for credit losses decreased $4.3 million linked quarter
  • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56% at September 30, 2025, down one basis point linked quarter
  • The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 173.47% at September 30, 2025, compared to 204.97% at June 30, 2025
  • Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 were $4.3 million
  • Nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 0.90% at September 30, 2025 compared to 0.76% at June 30, 2025, and criticized loans (which include classified and Special Mention loans) to total loans increased to 3.22% at September 30, 2025, compared to 2.66% at June 30, 2025

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.


Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025		Dec 31,
2024		Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		Sep 30,
2024
Interest income        
Loans held for investment$308,110$301,794$196,566$199,240 $202,655  $806,470$593,442 
Loans held for sale 4,675 4,639 3,008 3,564  4,212   12,322 10,050 
Securities 30,217 28,408 12,117 10,510  10,304   70,742 31,414 
Other 8,096 9,057 8,639 12,030  11,872   25,792 27,527 
Total interest income 351,098 343,898 220,330 225,344  229,043   915,326 662,433 
Interest expense        
Deposits 115,573 111,921 79,386 85,571  90,787   306,880 261,021 
Borrowings 12,005 13,118 6,747 6,891  7,258   31,870 22,098 
Total interest expense 127,578 125,039 86,133 92,462  98,045   338,750 283,119 
Net interest income 223,520 218,859 134,197 132,882  130,998   576,576 379,314 
Provision for credit losses        
Provision for loan losses 9,650 75,400 2,050 3,100  1,210   87,100 8,148 
Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments 800 5,922 2,700 (500) (275)  9,422 (1,475)
Total provision for credit losses 10,450 81,322 4,750 2,600  935   96,522 6,673 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 213,070 137,537 129,447 130,282  130,063   480,054 372,641 
Noninterest income 46,026 48,334 36,395 34,218  89,299   130,755 169,442 
Noninterest expense 183,830 183,204 113,876 114,747  121,983   480,910 346,871 
Income before income taxes 75,266 2,667 51,966 49,753  97,379   129,899 195,212 
Income taxes 15,478 1,649 10,448 5,006  24,924   27,575 44,502 
Net income$59,788$1,018$41,518$44,747 $72,455  $102,324$150,710 
         
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)$72,917$65,877$42,111$46,458 $42,960  $180,809$118,588 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1)$103,210$103,001$57,507$54,177 $56,238  $263,718$156,281 
         
Basic earnings per share$0.63$0.01$0.65$0.70 $1.18  $1.21$2.60 
Diluted earnings per share 0.63 0.01 0.65 0.70  1.18   1.20 2.59 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.77 0.69 0.66 0.73  0.70   2.13 2.03 
Average basic shares outstanding 94,623,551 94,580,927 63,666,419 63,565,437  61,217,094   84,403,694 57,934,806 
Average diluted shares outstanding 95,284,603 95,136,160 64,028,025 64,056,303  61,632,448   84,934,390 58,297,554 
Cash dividends per common share$0.22$0.22$0.22$0.22 $0.22  $0.66$0.66 

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.


Performance Ratios

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025		Dec 31,
2024		Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		Sep 30,
2024
Return on average assets0.90%0.02%0.94%0.99%1.63% 0.58%1.16%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)1.09 1.01 0.95 1.03 0.97  1.03 0.91 
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)1.06 0.13 1.01 1.07 1.75  0.70 1.25 
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)1.27 1.18 1.02 1.11 1.05  1.17 0.99 
Return on average equity6.25 0.11 6.25 6.70 11.29  4.01 8.38 
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)7.62 7.06 6.34 6.96 6.69  7.08 6.59 
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)11.87 1.43 10.16 10.97 18.83  7.69 14.69 
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)14.22 13.50 10.30 11.38 11.26  12.88 11.61 
Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent)67.05 67.59 65.51 67.61 54.73  66.88 62.33 
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)57.51 57.07 64.43 65.82 64.62  59.02 66.46 
Dividend payout ratio34.92 2200.00 33.85 31.43 18.64  54.55 25.38 


Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

 As of
 Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024
Shares outstanding 95,020,881  95,019,311  63,739,467  63,565,690  63,564,028 
Market value per share$36.89 $35.93 $33.93 $35.75 $32.50 
Book value per share 40.26  39.77  42.79  42.13  41.82 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 23.77  23.10  27.07  26.36  26.02 
Shareholders’ equity to assets 14.31% 14.19% 14.93% 14.85% 14.80%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.98  8.77  9.99  9.84  9.76 
Leverage ratio(2) 9.46  9.36  11.39  11.34  11.32 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.04  11.08  12.59  12.73  12.88 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(2) 11.04  11.08  13.35  13.50  13.67 
Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 14.88  14.97  16.89  17.08  17.32 

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Preliminary


Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025		Dec 31,
2024		Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		Sep 30,
2024
Noninterest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts$13,416$13,618$10,364$10,549$10,438 $37,398$31,230
Fees and commissions 4,167 6,650 3,787 4,181 4,116  14,604 12,009
Insurance commissions        5,474
Wealth management revenue 8,217 7,345 7,067 6,371 5,835  22,629 17,188
Mortgage banking income 9,017 11,263 8,147 6,861 8,447  28,427 29,515
Gain on sale of insurance agency     53,349   53,349
Gain on extinguishment of debt        56
BOLI income 4,235 3,383 2,929 3,317 2,858  10,547 8,250
Other 6,974 6,075 4,101 2,939 4,256  17,150 12,371
Total noninterest income$46,026$48,334$36,395$34,218$89,299 $130,755$169,442
Noninterest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits$98,982$99,542$71,957$70,260$71,307 $270,481$213,508
Data processing 5,541 5,438 4,089 4,145 4,133  15,068 11,885
Net occupancy and equipment 18,415 17,359 11,754 11,312 11,415  47,528 34,648
Other real estate owned 328 157 685 590 56  1,170 268
Professional fees 3,435 4,223 2,884 2,686 3,189  10,542 9,732
Advertising and public relations 5,254 4,490 4,297 3,840 3,677  14,041 12,370
Intangible amortization 8,674 8,884 1,080 1,133 1,160  18,638 3,558
Communications 3,955 3,184 2,033 2,067 2,176  9,172 6,312
Merger and conversion related expenses 17,494 20,479 791 2,076 11,273  38,764 11,273
Other 21,752 19,448 14,306 16,638 13,597  55,506 43,317
Total noninterest expense$183,830$183,204$113,876$114,747$121,983 $480,910$346,871


Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025		Dec 31,
2024		Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		Sep 30,
2024
Gain on sales of loans, net$5,270$5,316$4,500$2,379$4,499 $15,086$14,233
Fees, net 3,050 3,740 2,317 2,850 2,646  9,107 7,366
Mortgage servicing income, net 697 2,207 1,330 1,632 1,302  4,234 7,916
Total mortgage banking income$9,017$11,263$8,147$6,861$8,447 $28,427$29,515


Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)As of
 Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$1,083,785 $1,378,612 $1,091,339 $1,092,032 $1,275,620 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 1,051,884  1,076,817  1,101,901  1,126,112  1,150,531 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,512,650  2,471,487  1,002,056  831,013  764,844 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 286,779  356,791  226,003  246,171  291,735 
Loans held for investment 19,025,521  18,563,447  13,055,593  12,885,020  12,627,648 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (297,591) (290,770) (203,931) (201,756) (200,378)
Loans, net 18,727,930  18,272,677  12,851,662  12,683,264  12,427,270 
Premises and equipment, net 471,213  465,100  279,011  279,796  280,550 
Other real estate owned 10,578  11,750  8,654  8,673  9,136 
Goodwill 1,411,711  1,419,782  988,898  988,898  988,898 
Other intangibles 155,077  163,751  13,025  14,105  15,238 
Bank-owned life insurance 488,920  486,613  337,502  391,810  389,138 
Mortgage servicing rights 65,466  64,539  72,902  72,991  71,990 
Other assets 460,172  457,056  298,428  300,003  293,890 
Total assets$26,726,165 $26,624,975 $18,271,381 $18,034,868 $17,958,840 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$5,238,431 $5,356,153 $3,541,375 $3,403,981 $3,529,801 
Interest-bearing 16,186,124  16,226,484  11,230,720  11,168,631  10,979,950 
Total deposits 21,424,555  21,582,637  14,772,095  14,572,612  14,509,751 
Short-term borrowings 606,063  405,349  108,015  108,018  108,732 
Long-term debt 558,878  556,976  433,309  430,614  433,177 
Other liabilities 310,891  301,159  230,857  245,306  249,102 
Total liabilities 22,900,387  22,846,121  15,544,276  15,356,550  15,300,762 
      
Shareholders’ equity:     
Common stock 488,612  488,612  332,421  332,421  332,421 
Treasury stock (90,297) (90,248) (91,646) (97,196) (97,251)
Additional paid-in capital 2,389,033  2,393,566  1,486,849  1,491,847  1,488,678 
Retained earnings 1,139,600  1,100,965  1,121,102  1,093,854  1,063,324 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (101,170) (114,041) (121,621) (142,608) (129,094)
Total shareholders’ equity 3,825,778  3,778,854  2,727,105  2,678,318  2,658,078 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$26,726,165 $26,624,975 $18,271,381 $18,034,868 $17,958,840 


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025June 30, 2025September 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate
Interest-earning assets:         
Loans held for investment$18,750,715$311,9036.60%$18,448,000$304,8346.63%$12,584,104$204,9356.47%
Loans held for sale 290,756 4,6756.43% 287,855 4,6396.45% 272,110 4,2126.19%
Taxable securities 3,243,693 27,1073.34% 3,106,565 24,9173.21% 1,794,421 9,2122.05%
Tax-exempt securities 428,252 3,9283.67% 462,732 4,3093.72% 262,621 1,3902.12%
Total securities 3,671,945 31,0353.38% 3,569,297 29,2263.28% 2,057,042 10,6022.06%
Interest-bearing balances with banks 814,103 8,0963.95% 901,803 9,0574.03% 894,313 11,8725.28%
Total interest-earning assets 23,527,519 355,7096.01% 23,206,955 347,7566.01% 15,807,569 231,6215.82%
Cash and due from banks 306,847   357,338   189,425  
Intangible assets 1,578,846   1,589,490   1,004,701  
Other assets 1,043,384   1,029,082   679,901  
Total assets$26,456,596  $26,182,865  $17,681,596  
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
Interest-bearing demand(1)$11,521,433$82,0802.83%$11,191,443$76,5422.74%$7,333,508$60,3263.26%
Savings deposits 1,299,396 9430.29% 1,322,007 1,0320.31% 815,545 7290.36%
Brokered deposits  %  % 150,991 1,9985.25%
Time deposits 3,398,402 32,5503.80% 3,404,482 34,3474.05% 2,546,860 27,7344.33%
Total interest-bearing deposits 16,219,231 115,5732.83% 15,917,932 111,9212.82% 10,846,904 90,7873.32%
Borrowed funds 961,980 12,0054.97% 1,036,045 13,1185.07% 562,146 7,2585.14%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,181,211 127,5782.95% 16,953,977 125,0392.96% 11,409,050 98,0453.41%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,226,588   5,233,976   3,509,266  
Other liabilities 253,801   249,861   209,763  
Shareholders’ equity 3,794,996   3,745,051   2,553,517  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$26,456,596  $26,182,865  $17,681,596  
Net interest income/ net interest margin $228,1313.85% $222,7173.85% $133,5763.36%
Cost of funding  2.26%  2.26%  2.61%
Cost of total deposits  2.14%  2.12%  2.51%

(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands)Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025September 30, 2024
 Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		Average
Balance		Interest
Income/
Expense		Yield/
Rate
Interest-earning assets:      
Loans held for investment$16,743,048$816,2416.52%$12,522,802$600,2456.39%
Loans held for sale 260,172 12,3226.32% 215,978 10,0506.20%
Taxable securities 2,749,580 62,9953.05% 1,839,249 27,9752.03%
Tax-exempt securities 384,212 9,6803.36% 265,601 4,3462.18%
Total securities 3,133,792 72,6753.09% 2,104,850 32,3212.05%
Interest-bearing balances with banks 846,844 25,7924.07% 687,318 27,5275.35%
Total interest-earning assets 20,983,856 927,0305.90% 15,530,948 670,1435.75%
Cash and due from banks 282,476   188,485  
Intangible assets 1,392,393   1,007,710  
Other assets 915,322   694,427  
Total assets$23,574,047  $17,421,570  
Interest-bearing liabilities:      
Interest-bearing demand(1)$10,196,332$213,3322.80%$7,128,721$168,9583.16%
Savings deposits 1,146,732 2,6860.31% 838,443 2,1880.35%
Brokered deposits  % 296,550 11,9295.36%
Time deposits 3,095,753 90,8623.92% 2,451,733 77,9464.25%
Total interest-bearing deposits 14,438,817 306,8802.84% 10,715,447 261,0213.25%
Borrowed funds 853,071 31,8704.99% 569,476 22,0985.17%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,291,888 338,7502.96% 11,284,923 283,1193.35%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,629,790   3,512,318  
Other liabilities 237,417   221,932  
Shareholders’ equity 3,414,952   2,402,397  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$23,574,047  $17,421,570  
Net interest income/ net interest margin $588,2803.75% $387,0243.32%
Cost of funding  2.27%  2.55%
Cost of total deposits  2.15%  2.45%

(1) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.


Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)As of 
 Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
Loan Portfolio:          
Commercial, financial, agricultural$2,760,490 $2,666,923 $1,888,580 $1,885,817 $1,804,961 
Lease financing 74,179  89,568  85,412  90,591  98,159 
Real estate - construction 1,527,490  1,339,967  1,090,862  1,093,653  1,198,838 
Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 4,882,612  4,874,679  3,583,080  3,488,877  3,440,038 
Real estate - commercial mortgages 9,665,075  9,470,134  6,320,120  6,236,068  5,995,152 
Installment loans to individuals 115,675  122,176  87,539  90,014  90,500 
Total loans$19,025,521 $18,563,447 $13,055,593 $12,885,020 $12,627,648 



Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans 

(Dollars in thousands)As of
 Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024
Nonperforming Assets:     
Nonaccruing loans$170,756 $137,999 $98,638 $110,811 $113,872 
Loans 90 days or more past due 792  3,860  95  2,464  5,351 
Total nonperforming loans 171,548  141,859  98,733  113,275  119,223 
Other real estate owned 10,578  11,750  8,654  8,673  9,136 
Total nonperforming assets$182,126 $153,609 $107,387 $121,948 $128,359 
      
Criticized Loans     
Classified loans$392,721 $333,626 $224,654 $241,708 $218,135 
Special Mention loans 219,792  159,931  95,778  130,882  163,804 
Criticized loans$612,513 $493,557 $320,432 $372,590 $381,939 
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans$297,591 $290,770 $203,931 $201,756 $200,378 
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$4,339 $12,054 $(125)$1,722 $703 
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.09% 0.26% % 0.05% 0.02%
Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.90  0.76  0.76  0.88  0.94 
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.68  0.58  0.59  0.68  0.71 
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.56  1.57  1.56  1.57  1.59 
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 173.47  204.97  206.55  178.11  168.07 
Criticized loans / total loans 3.22  2.66  2.45  2.89  3.02 
                

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26.7 billion and operates 289 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and also offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions (including its merger with The First) into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management (including the possibility that such cost savings will not be realized when expected, or at all, as a result of the impact of, or challenges arising from, the integration of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities into the Company, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events); (ii) potential exposure to unknown or contingent risks and liabilities the Company has acquired, or may acquire, or target for acquisition, including in connection with its merger with The First; (iii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iv) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (v) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, factoring and mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (vi) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vii) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (viii) changes in governmental and regulatory policy, whether applicable specifically to financial institutions or impacting the United States generally (such as, for example, changes in trade policy); (ix) increased scrutiny by, and/or additional regulatory requirements of, regulatory agencies as a result of the Company’s merger with The First; (x) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (xi) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers or issuers of investment securities, or the impact of interest rates on the value of the Company’s investment securities portfolio; (xiii) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xiv) changes in the sources and costs of the capital the Company uses to make loans and otherwise fund the Company’s operations, due to deposit outflows, changes in the mix of deposits and the cost and availability of borrowings; (xv) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xvi) changes in demand for loan and deposit products and other financial services; (xvii) concentrations of credit or deposit exposure; (xviii) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xix) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xx) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xxi) geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism and actions taken by the United States or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, which could impact business and economic conditions in the United States and abroad; (xxii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xxiii) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, namely, (i) adjusted loan yield, (ii) adjusted net interest income and margin, (iii) pre-provision net revenue (including on an as-adjusted basis), (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) the tangible common equity ratio, (viii) the adjusted return on average assets and on average equity and certain other performance ratios (namely, the ratio of pre-provision net revenue to average assets and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each of the foregoing on an as-adjusted basis)), and (ix) the adjusted efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets, including related amortization, and/or certain gains or charges (such as, for the third quarter of 2025, merger and conversion expenses), with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025		Mar 31,
2025		Dec 31,
2024		Sep 30,
2024		 Sep 30,
2025		Sep 30,
2024
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”)      
Net income (GAAP)$59,788 $1,018 $41,518 $44,747 $72,455  $102,324 $150,710 
Income taxes 15,478  1,649  10,448  5,006  24,924   27,575  44,502 
Provision for credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 10,450  81,322  4,750  2,600  935   96,522  6,673 
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$85,716 $83,989 $56,716 $52,353 $98,314  $226,421 $201,885 
Merger and conversion related expense 17,494  20,479  791  2,076  11,273   38,764  11,273 
Gain on extinguishment of debt              (56)
Gain on sales of MSR   (1,467)   (252)    (1,467) (3,472)
Gain on sale of insurance agency         (53,349)    (53,349)
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$103,210 $103,001 $57,507 $54,177 $56,238  $263,718 $156,281 
         
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income      
Net income (GAAP)$59,788 $1,018 $41,518 $44,747 $72,455  $102,324 $150,710 
Amortization of intangibles 8,674  8,884  1,080  1,133  1,160   18,638  3,558 
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,164) (2,212) (270) (283) (296)  (4,641) (909)
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)$66,298 $7,690 $42,328 $45,597 $73,319  $116,321 $153,359 
         
Net income (GAAP)$59,788 $1,018 $41,518 $44,747 $72,455  $102,324 $150,710 
Merger and conversion related expense 17,494  20,479  791  2,076  11,273   38,764  11,273 
Day 1 acquisition provision for loan losses   62,190         62,190   
Day 1 acquisition provision for unfunded commitments   4,422         4,422   
Gain on extinguishment of debt              (56)
Gain on sales of MSR   (1,467)   (252)    (1,467) (3,472)
Gain on sale of insurance agency         (53,349)    (53,349)
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (4,365) (20,765) (198) (113) 12,581   (25,424) 13,482 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$72,917 $65,877 $42,111 $46,458 $42,960  $180,809 $118,588 
Amortization of intangibles 8,674  8,884  1,080  1,133  1,160   18,638  3,558 
Tax effect of adjustments noted above(1) (2,164) (2,212) (270) (283) (296)  (4,641) (909)
Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)$79,427 $72,549 $42,921 $47,308 $43,824  $194,806 $121,237 
Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity      
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)$3,794,996 $3,745,051 $2,692,681 $2,656,885 $2,553,517  $3,414,952 $2,402,397 
Average intangible assets (1,578,846) (1,589,490) (1,002,511) (1,003,551) (1,004,701)  (1,392,393) (1,007,710)
Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)$2,216,150 $2,155,561 $1,690,170 $1,653,334 $1,548,816  $2,022,559 $1,394,687 
         
Average assets (GAAP)$26,456,596 $26,182,865 $17,989,636 $17,943,148 $17,681,596  $23,574,047 $17,421,570 
Average intangible assets (1,578,846) (1,589,490) (1,002,511) (1,003,551) (1,004,701)  (1,392,393) (1,007,710)
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)$24,877,750 $24,593,375 $16,987,125 $16,939,597 $16,676,895  $22,181,654 $16,413,860 
         
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)$3,825,778 $3,778,854 $2,727,105 $2,678,318 $2,658,078  $3,825,778 $2,658,078 
Intangible assets (1,566,788) (1,583,533) (1,001,923) (1,003,003) (1,004,136)  (1,566,788) (1,004,136)
Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP)$2,258,990 $2,195,321 $1,725,182 $1,675,315 $1,653,942  $2,258,990 $1,653,942 
         
Total assets (GAAP)$26,726,165 $26,624,975 $18,271,381 $18,034,868 $17,958,840  $26,726,165 $17,958,840 
Intangible assets (1,566,788) (1,583,533) (1,001,923) (1,003,003) (1,004,136)  (1,566,788) (1,004,136)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)$25,159,377 $25,041,442 $17,269,458 $17,031,865 $16,954,704  $25,159,377 $16,954,704 
         
Adjusted Performance Ratios        
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.90% 0.02% 0.94% 0.99% 1.63%  0.58% 1.16%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.09  1.01  0.95  1.03  0.97   1.03  0.91 
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.06  0.13  1.01  1.07  1.75   0.70  1.25 
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.29  1.29  1.28  1.16  2.21   1.28  1.55 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.55  1.58  1.30  1.20  1.27   1.50  1.20 
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.27  1.18  1.02  1.11  1.05   1.17  0.99 
Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.25  0.11  6.25  6.70  11.29   4.01  8.38 
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 7.62  7.06  6.34  6.96  6.69   7.08  6.59 
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 11.87  1.43  10.16  10.97  18.83   7.69  14.69 
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 14.22  13.50  10.30  11.38  11.26   12.88  11.61 
         
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share      
Average diluted shares outstanding 95,284,603  95,136,160  64,028,025  64,056,303  61,632,448   84,934,390  58,297,554 
         
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)$0.63 $0.01 $0.65 $0.70 $1.18  $1.20 $2.59 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.77 $0.69 $0.66 $0.73 $0.70  $2.13 $2.03 
         
Tangible Book Value Per Share        
Shares outstanding 95,020,881  95,019,311  63,739,467  63,565,690  63,564,028   95,020,881  63,564,028 
         
Book value per share (GAAP)$40.26 $39.77 $42.79 $42.13 $41.82  $40.26 $41.82 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$23.77 $23.10 $27.07 $26.36 $26.02  $23.77 $26.02 
         
Tangible Common Equity Ratio        
Shareholders’ equity to assets (GAAP) 14.31% 14.19% 14.93% 14.85% 14.80%  14.31% 14.80%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.98% 8.77% 9.99% 9.84% 9.76%  8.98% 9.76%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio        
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)$228,131 $222,717 $137,432 $135,502 $133,576  $588,280 $387,024 
         
Total noninterest income (GAAP)$46,026 $48,334 $36,395 $34,218 $89,299  $130,755 $169,442 
Gain on sales of MSR   (1,467)   (252)    (1,467) (3,472)
Gain on extinguishment of debt              (56)
Gain on sale of insurance agency         (53,349)    (53,349)
Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)$46,026 $46,867 $36,395 $33,966 $35,950  $129,288 $112,565 
         
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$183,830 $183,204 $113,876 $114,747 $121,983  $480,910 $346,871 
Amortization of intangibles (8,674) (8,884) (1,080) (1,133) (1,160)  (18,638) (3,558)
Merger and conversion expense (17,494) (20,479) (791) (2,076) (11,273)  (38,764) (11,273)
Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)$157,662 $153,841 $112,005 $111,538 $109,550  $423,508 $332,040 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 67.05% 67.59% 65.51% 67.61% 54.73%  66.88% 62.33%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 57.51% 57.07% 64.43% 65.82% 64.62%  59.02% 66.46%
         
Adjusted Net Interest Income and Adjusted Net Interest Margin      
Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP)$228,131 $222,717 $137,432 $135,502 $133,576  $588,280 $387,024 
Net interest income collected on problem loans (664) (2,779) (1,026) (151) (642)  (4,469) (619)
Accretion recognized on purchased loans (16,862) (17,834) (558) (616) (1,089)  (35,254) (2,786)
Amortization recognized on purchased time deposits 2,995  4,396         7,391   
Amortization recognized on purchased long term borrowings 837  1,072         1,909   
Adjustments to net interest income$(13,694)$(15,145)$(1,584)$(767)$(1,731) $(30,423)$(3,405)
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)$214,437 $207,572 $135,848 $134,735 $131,845  $557,857 $383,619 
         
Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.85% 3.85% 3.45% 3.36% 3.36%  3.75% 3.32%
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.62% 3.58% 3.42% 3.34% 3.32%  3.55% 3.30%
         
Adjusted Loan Yield        
Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP)$311,903 $304,834 $199,504 $201,562 $204,935  $816,241 $600,245 
Net interest income collected on problem loans (664) (2,779) (1,026) (151) (642)  (4,469) (619)
Accretion recognized on purchased loans (16,862) (17,834) (558) (616) (1,089)  (35,254) (2,786)
Adjusted loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)$294,377 $284,221 $197,920 $200,795 $203,204  $776,518 $596,840 
         
Loan yield (GAAP) 6.60% 6.63% 6.24% 6.29% 6.47%  6.52% 6.39%
Adjusted loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.23% 6.18% 6.19% 6.27% 6.41%  6.20% 6.35%

(1) Tax effect is calculated based on the respective legal entity’s appropriate federal and state tax rates (as applicable) for the period, and includes the estimated impact of both current and deferred tax expense.


Contacts:For Media: For Financials:
 John S. Oxford James C. Mabry IV
 Senior Vice President Executive Vice President
 Chief Marketing Officer Chief Financial Officer
 (662) 680-1219 (662) 680-1281



