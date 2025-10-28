Senator Susan Rubio Brings Civics to Life for Mt. SAC Early College Academy Students

West Covina, CA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students at Mt. SAC Early College Academy (MECA) recently experienced government in action as they welcomed California State Senator Susan Rubio of the 22nd Senate District for a special civics lesson.









During her visit, Senator Rubio spoke with students enrolled in the school’s U.S. Government and Political Science dual enrollment courses, offering a firsthand look into the workings of state government and the legislative process. She helped students connect their classroom studies to real-world applications of public policy, leadership, and civic engagement.

Senator Rubio also shared her personal journey in public service, inspiring students to explore careers in local, state, and federal government. Her message emphasized civic responsibility, perseverance, and the power of young voices to shape a better future.

“We are deeply grateful to Senator Rubio for taking the time to engage with our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores. “Her visit not only brought classroom learning to life but also inspired our students to see themselves as future leaders capable of making a difference in their communities.”

Board of Education President Joe Magallanes added, “It’s invaluable for our students to hear directly from leaders like Senator Rubio who exemplify service and dedication. Experiences like this help our students understand that their voices matter. And that they can be part of shaping California’s future.”

West Covina Unified School District extends its sincere appreciation to Senator Rubio for her continued commitment to education and for empowering the next generation of civic-minded leaders.