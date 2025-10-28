Miluna Acquisition Corp Announces Closing of Full Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in connection with its Initial Public Offering

Taipei, Taiwan., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miluna Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: MMTXU) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering fully exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 900,000 units at the public offering price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $9,000,000. After giving effect to this full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold in the public offering increased to 6,900,000, resulting in an aggregate gross proceeds of $69,000,000 for the Company’s initial public offering. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “MMTXU” on October 23, 2025. Each unit consists of one (1) ordinary share and one (1) redeemable warrant. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “MMTX” and “MMTXW”, respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC and ARC Group Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers in the offering. ARC Group Limited acted as financial advisor to the Company. The Company was represented by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC as its legal counsel, and D. Boral Capital LLC and ARC Group Securities LLC were represented by Baker & Hostetler LLP as their legal counsel.

A final prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 970-5150 or by email at info@dboralcapital.com or from ARC Group Securities LLC, 398 S Mill Ave, Suite 201B, Tempe, AZ 85281, by email at operations@arc-securities.com. Copies of the final prospectus can also be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Miluna Acquisition Corp

Miluna Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company may pursue a business combination with a target in any industry or geographic region that it believes can benefit from the expertise and capabilities of its management team, except that the Company will not pursue a prospective target company based in or having the majority of its operations in the People’s Republic of China.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Czhang Lin

Chief Executive Officer

czhang1@gmail.com