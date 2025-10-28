SS Innovations Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Quarterly Revenue Increased 192.5% Year over Year to $12.8 Million Driven by Higher SSi Mantra 3 Unit Sales

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.   The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 28, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Overview

  • Revenue increased 192.5% to $12.8 million from $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Gross margin of 48.1% compared to 52.8% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit rose 166.0% to $6.2 million from $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net loss of $3.7 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.
  • SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 27, up 350.0% from 6 installations in the third quarter of 2024 and up 17.4% from 23 installations in the second quarter of 2025.

First Nine Months 2025 Overview

  • Revenue increased 123.0% to $28.0 million from $12.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.
  • Gross margin expanded to 47.1% from 35.8% in the first nine months of 2024.
  • Gross profit rose 193.7% to $13.2 million from $4.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.
  • Net loss of $9.7 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $17.2 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2024.
  • SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 63, up 152.0% from 25 installations in the first nine months of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025

  • Long-term debt of $0.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.7 million, excluding restricted cash.
  • SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 127 in seven countries and cumulative surgeries reached 6,057, including 56 telesurgeries and 319 cardiac procedures.

CEO Commentary

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “We delivered strong revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025, driven by higher unit sales of our advanced, cost-effective SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system in India and abroad. The SSi Mantra’s rapidly expanding installed base and increasing utilization reflect its cost advantages, ease of use, differentiated features, and compelling surgical outcomes.”

Dr. Srivastava continued, “We’ve become a leader in the large and growing India market and remain committed to democratizing access globally to cutting edge surgical robotic care. We now have regulatory approval for the SSi Mantra in seven countries and are taking steps to enter the U.S. and European Union markets. In September 2025, we successfully completed a human factors validation study at Johns Hopkins Hospital. This study will be an integral component of our upcoming 510(k) premarket notification, which we anticipate submitting to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) in the fourth quarter of 2025. We also continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE marking certification in the first half of 2026. In conclusion, we are making good progress towards important regulatory milestones and remain well positioned for continuing robust organic growth in our existing markets.”

Select Business Highlights in Third Quarter 2025

  • On September 9, 2025, the Company announced the successful completion of the first robotic telesurgery performed with the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system from the Mantra M mobile robotic telesurgery unit.
  • On September 16, 2025, the Company announced the successful completion of the world’s first pediatric pyeloplasty telesurgery utilizing the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system.
  • On September 26, 2025, the Company announced the appointment of Naveen Kumar Amar as Chief Financial Officer.
  • In September 2025, the Company successfully completed a human factors validation study for the SSi Mantra at Johns Hopkins Hospital. This study will be a key component of the Company’s 510(k) premarket notification, which is expected to be submitted to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries

CategoryQ3 2024Q3 2025VariancePercentage
System sales$3,969,805$11,705,375$7,735,570194.9%
Instrument sales 337,580 854,440$516,860153.1%
Warranty sales 58,547 244,399$185,852317.4%
Lease income 20,584 25,135$4,55122.1%
Total revenue$4,386,516$12,829,349$8,442,833192.5%
     
SSi Mantra installations 6 27 21350.0%
Cumulative installed base1 43 127 84195.3%
     
SSi Mantra surgeries 650 1,367 717110.3%
Cumulative surgeries1 2,149 6,057 3,908181.9%

1 at period end

     
Category9M 20249M 2025VariancePercentage
System sales$11,722,762$24,988,895$13,266,133113.2%
Instrument sales 660,216 2,339,478$1,679,262254.4%
Warranty sales 96,749 560,262$463,513479.1%
Lease income 53,608 61,629$8,02115.0%
Total revenue$12,533,335$27,950,264$15,416,929123.0%
     
SSi Mantra installations 25 63 38152.0%
SSi Mantra surgeries 1,529 3,259 1,730113.1%
         

Upcoming Investor Conferences
SS Innovations is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
New York, NY
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Group presentation: 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time
Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast and replay of the Stifel group presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at https://ssinnovations.com/investor-overview/.

About SS Innovations
SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra
The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations’ future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
The Equity Group        
Kalle Ahl, CFA                
T: (303) 953-9878        
kahl@theequitygroup.com

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director
T: (212) 836-9608
dsullivan@theequitygroup.com

Media Contact:
RooneyPartners LLC
Kate Barrette
T: (212) 223-0561
kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

     
SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
     
   As of 
   September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
        
ASSETS       
Current Assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents  $5,681,657  $466,500 
Restricted cash   6,023,933   5,838,508 
Accounts receivable, net   6,917,040   4,466,047 
Inventory   20,036,005   10,206,898 
Prepaids and other current assets   9,766,203   6,438,338 
Total Current Assets   48,424,838   27,416,291 
          
Property, plant, and equipment, net   8,249,725   5,385,955 
Right of use asset, net   2,458,573   2,623,880 
Deferred tax assets, net   155,056   - 
Accounts receivable, net-non current   6,922,700   3,299,032 
Restricted cash- non current   333,657   318,527 
Prepaids and other non current assets   3,032,478   3,341,528 
Total Assets  $69,577,027  $42,385,213 
          
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY         
Current Liabilities         
Bank overdraft facility  $10,069,783  $7,994,906 
Notes payable   -   7,450,000 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   341,371   409,518 
Accounts payable   4,656,966   2,312,382 
Deferred revenue   2,512,990   1,278,602 
Accrued expenses & other current liabilities   3,606,439   1,884,814 
Total Current Liabilities   21,187,549   21,330,222 
          
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   2,273,111   2,349,118 
Deferred Revenue- non current   6,277,659   5,173,953 
Other non current liabilities   189,402   74,817 
Total Liabilities  $29,927,721  $28,928,110 
Commitments and contingencies         
Stockholders ‘equity:         
          
Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share;  1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024   1   1 
Common stock,  250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 193,592,410 shares and 171,579,284 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively   19,358   17,157 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (1,304,825)  (749,625)
Additional paid in capital   93,353,412   56,952,200 
Capital reserve   899,917   899,917 
Accumulated deficit   (53,318,557)  (43,662,547)
Total stockholders’ equity   39,649,306   13,457,103 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  $69,577,027  $42,385,213 


 
SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
 
   For the three months ended 
   September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
REVENUES       
System sales   11,705,375   3,969,805 
Instruments sale   854,440   337,580 
Warranty sale   244,399   58,547 
Lease income   25,135   20,584 
Total revenue  $12,829,349  $4,386,516 
Cost of revenue   (6,664,413)  (2,069,109)
GROSS PROFIT   6,164,936   2,317,407 
          
OPERATING EXPENSES:         
Research & development expense   786,319   442,839 
Stock compensation expense   2,095,163   2,451,355 
Depreciation and amortization expense   297,173   119,502 
Selling, general and administrative expense   4,821,552   2,508,479 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES   8,000,207   5,522,175 
          
Loss from operations   (1,835,271)  (3,204,768)
          
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):         
Interest Expense   (176,636)  (247,616)
Interest and other income, net   141,002   206,901 
TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET   (35,634)  (40,715)
          
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (1,870,905)  (3,245,483)
Income tax expense   1,847,059    
NET LOSS  $(3,717,964) $(3,245,483)
          
Net loss per share - basic and diluted  $(0.02) $(0.02)
Weighted average - basic shares   193,589,845   170,781,337 
Weighted average - diluted shares   202,856,501   181,885,269 
          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS         
          
NET LOSS  $(3,717,964) $(3,245,483)
          
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)         
Foreign currency translation loss   (480,822)  (59,087)
Retirement Benefit (net of tax)   (544)  (1,946)
Income tax effect relating to retirement benefit   (646)   
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   (482,012)  (61,033)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  $(4,199,976) $(3,306,516)


 
SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
 
   For the nine months ended 
   September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
REVENUES       
System sales   24,988,895   11,722,762 
Instruments sale   2,339,478   660,216 
Warranty sale   560,262   96,749 
Lease income   61,629   53,608 
Total revenue  $27,950,264  $12,533,335 
Cost of revenue   (14,783,062)  (8,049,960)
GROSS PROFIT   13,167,202   4,483,375 
          
OPERATING EXPENSES:         
Research & development expense   2,295,014   1,729,834 
Stock compensation expense   6,104,670   12,003,897 
Depreciation and amortization expense   766,416   290,079 
Selling, general and administrative expense   11,460,139   7,596,841 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES   20,626,239   21,620,651 
          
Loss from operations   (7,459,037)  (17,137,276)
          
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):         
Interest Expense   (773,341)  (680,281)
Interest and other income, net   777,158   589,751 
TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET   3,817   (90,530)
          
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (7,455,220)  (17,227,806)
Income tax expense   2,200,788   - 
NET LOSS  $(9,656,008) $(17,227,806)
          
Net loss per share - basic and diluted  $(0.05) $(0.10)
Weighted average - basic shares   188,720,115   170,750,183 
Weighted average - diluted shares   197,979,738   181,779,811 
          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS         
          
NET LOSS  $(9,656,008) $(17,227,806)
          
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)         
Foreign currency translation loss   (539,960)  (154,532)
Retirement Benefit (net of tax)   (20,366)  9,860 
Income tax effect relating to retirement benefit   5,126   - 
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   (555,200)  (144,672)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  $(10,211,208) $(17,372,478)


 
SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Nine months ended 
  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
       
Net loss $(9,656,008) $(17,227,806)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  766,416   290,079 
Operating lease expense  600,006   553,715 
Interest Expense  175,243   217,788 
Interest and other income, net  (301,240)  (257,977)
(Reversal of) / Provision for credit loss reserve  241,403   720,732 
Deferred income tax benefit  (155,056)  - 
Stock compensation expense  6,104,670   12,003,897 
         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net  (6,086,871)  (3,741,191)
Inventory, net  (11,514,766)  (5,254,740)
Deffered revenue  2,338,094   5,502,658 
Prepaids and other assets  (3,450,327)  (667,764)
Accounts payable  2,344,584   897,060 
Income taxes payable, net  2,192,881   - 
Accrued expenses & other liabilities  (49,083)  1,241,298 
Operating lease payment  (573,363)  (519,018)
Net cash used in operating activities  (17,023,417)  (6,241,269)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (1,944,527)  (536,337)
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,944,527)  (536,337)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from bank overdraft facility (net)  2,074,877   1,064,946 
Proceeds from issuance of promissory notes to principal shareholder  -   2,500,000 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to principal shareholder  28,000,000   1,000,000 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to other investors  -   1,450,000 
Repayment of convertible notes to principal shareholder, including interest  (4,212,637)  - 
Repayment of convertible notes to other investors, including interest  (1,068,849)  - 
Net cash provided by financing activities  24,793,391   6,014,946 
         
Net change in cash  5,825,447   (762,660)
Effect of exchange rate on cash  (409,735)  (172,923)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period  6,623,535   7,087,845 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $12,039,247  $6,152,262 
         
^ For cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, refer Note 7        
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Conversion of convertible notes into common stock, including interest $30,645,360  $- 
Transfer of systems from inventory to property, plant and equipment $2,167,971  $2,849,073 
Transfer of systems from property, plant and equipment to inventory $482,312  $- 



