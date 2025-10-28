SS Innovations Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 28, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Overview

Revenue increased 192.5% to $12.8 million from $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin of 48.1% compared to 52.8% in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit rose 166.0% to $6.2 million from $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss of $3.7 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 27, up 350.0% from 6 installations in the third quarter of 2024 and up 17.4% from 23 installations in the second quarter of 2025.

First Nine Months 2025 Overview

Revenue increased 123.0% to $28.0 million from $12.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Gross margin expanded to 47.1% from 35.8% in the first nine months of 2024.

Gross profit rose 193.7% to $13.2 million from $4.5 million in the first nine months of 2024.

Net loss of $9.7 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $17.2 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2024.

SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 63, up 152.0% from 25 installations in the first nine months of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025

Long-term debt of $0.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.7 million, excluding restricted cash.

SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 127 in seven countries and cumulative surgeries reached 6,057, including 56 telesurgeries and 319 cardiac procedures.



CEO Commentary

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “We delivered strong revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025, driven by higher unit sales of our advanced, cost-effective SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system in India and abroad. The SSi Mantra’s rapidly expanding installed base and increasing utilization reflect its cost advantages, ease of use, differentiated features, and compelling surgical outcomes.”

Dr. Srivastava continued, “We’ve become a leader in the large and growing India market and remain committed to democratizing access globally to cutting edge surgical robotic care. We now have regulatory approval for the SSi Mantra in seven countries and are taking steps to enter the U.S. and European Union markets. In September 2025, we successfully completed a human factors validation study at Johns Hopkins Hospital. This study will be an integral component of our upcoming 510(k) premarket notification, which we anticipate submitting to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) in the fourth quarter of 2025. We also continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE marking certification in the first half of 2026. In conclusion, we are making good progress towards important regulatory milestones and remain well positioned for continuing robust organic growth in our existing markets.”

Select Business Highlights in Third Quarter 2025

On September 9, 2025, the Company announced the successful completion of the first robotic telesurgery performed with the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system from the Mantra M mobile robotic telesurgery unit.

On September 16, 2025, the Company announced the successful completion of the world’s first pediatric pyeloplasty telesurgery utilizing the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system.

On September 26, 2025, the Company announced the appointment of Naveen Kumar Amar as Chief Financial Officer.

In September 2025, the Company successfully completed a human factors validation study for the SSi Mantra at Johns Hopkins Hospital. This study will be a key component of the Company’s 510(k) premarket notification, which is expected to be submitted to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries

Category Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Variance Percentage System sales $ 3,969,805 $ 11,705,375 $ 7,735,570 194.9 % Instrument sales 337,580 854,440 $ 516,860 153.1 % Warranty sales 58,547 244,399 $ 185,852 317.4 % Lease income 20,584 25,135 $ 4,551 22.1 % Total revenue $ 4,386,516 $ 12,829,349 $ 8,442,833 192.5 % SSi Mantra installations 6 27 21 350.0 % Cumulative installed base1 43 127 84 195.3 % SSi Mantra surgeries 650 1,367 717 110.3 % Cumulative surgeries1 2,149 6,057 3,908 181.9 %

1 at period end

Category 9M 2024 9M 2025 Variance Percentage System sales $ 11,722,762 $ 24,988,895 $ 13,266,133 113.2 % Instrument sales 660,216 2,339,478 $ 1,679,262 254.4 % Warranty sales 96,749 560,262 $ 463,513 479.1 % Lease income 53,608 61,629 $ 8,021 15.0 % Total revenue $ 12,533,335 $ 27,950,264 $ 15,416,929 123.0 % SSi Mantra installations 25 63 38 152.0 % SSi Mantra surgeries 1,529 3,259 1,730 113.1 %

About SS Innovations

SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra

The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations’ future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

As of September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,681,657 $ 466,500 Restricted cash 6,023,933 5,838,508 Accounts receivable, net 6,917,040 4,466,047 Inventory 20,036,005 10,206,898 Prepaids and other current assets 9,766,203 6,438,338 Total Current Assets 48,424,838 27,416,291 Property, plant, and equipment, net 8,249,725 5,385,955 Right of use asset, net 2,458,573 2,623,880 Deferred tax assets, net 155,056 - Accounts receivable, net-non current 6,922,700 3,299,032 Restricted cash- non current 333,657 318,527 Prepaids and other non current assets 3,032,478 3,341,528 Total Assets $ 69,577,027 $ 42,385,213 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities Bank overdraft facility $ 10,069,783 $ 7,994,906 Notes payable - 7,450,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 341,371 409,518 Accounts payable 4,656,966 2,312,382 Deferred revenue 2,512,990 1,278,602 Accrued expenses & other current liabilities 3,606,439 1,884,814 Total Current Liabilities 21,187,549 21,330,222 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,273,111 2,349,118 Deferred Revenue- non current 6,277,659 5,173,953 Other non current liabilities 189,402 74,817 Total Liabilities $ 29,927,721 $ 28,928,110 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders ‘equity: Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1 1 Common stock, 250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 193,592,410 shares and 171,579,284 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 19,358 17,157 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,304,825 ) (749,625 ) Additional paid in capital 93,353,412 56,952,200 Capital reserve 899,917 899,917 Accumulated deficit (53,318,557 ) (43,662,547 ) Total stockholders’ equity 39,649,306 13,457,103 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 69,577,027 $ 42,385,213





SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 REVENUES System sales 11,705,375 3,969,805 Instruments sale 854,440 337,580 Warranty sale 244,399 58,547 Lease income 25,135 20,584 Total revenue $ 12,829,349 $ 4,386,516 Cost of revenue (6,664,413 ) (2,069,109 ) GROSS PROFIT 6,164,936 2,317,407 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research & development expense 786,319 442,839 Stock compensation expense 2,095,163 2,451,355 Depreciation and amortization expense 297,173 119,502 Selling, general and administrative expense 4,821,552 2,508,479 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 8,000,207 5,522,175 Loss from operations (1,835,271 ) (3,204,768 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest Expense (176,636 ) (247,616 ) Interest and other income, net 141,002 206,901 TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET (35,634 ) (40,715 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,870,905 ) (3,245,483 ) Income tax expense 1,847,059 — NET LOSS $ (3,717,964 ) $ (3,245,483 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average - basic shares 193,589,845 170,781,337 Weighted average - diluted shares 202,856,501 181,885,269 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NET LOSS $ (3,717,964 ) $ (3,245,483 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation loss (480,822 ) (59,087 ) Retirement Benefit (net of tax) (544 ) (1,946 ) Income tax effect relating to retirement benefit (646 ) — TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (482,012 ) (61,033 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (4,199,976 ) $ (3,306,516 )





SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 REVENUES System sales 24,988,895 11,722,762 Instruments sale 2,339,478 660,216 Warranty sale 560,262 96,749 Lease income 61,629 53,608 Total revenue $ 27,950,264 $ 12,533,335 Cost of revenue (14,783,062 ) (8,049,960 ) GROSS PROFIT 13,167,202 4,483,375 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research & development expense 2,295,014 1,729,834 Stock compensation expense 6,104,670 12,003,897 Depreciation and amortization expense 766,416 290,079 Selling, general and administrative expense 11,460,139 7,596,841 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 20,626,239 21,620,651 Loss from operations (7,459,037 ) (17,137,276 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest Expense (773,341 ) (680,281 ) Interest and other income, net 777,158 589,751 TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET 3,817 (90,530 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (7,455,220 ) (17,227,806 ) Income tax expense 2,200,788 - NET LOSS $ (9,656,008 ) $ (17,227,806 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted average - basic shares 188,720,115 170,750,183 Weighted average - diluted shares 197,979,738 181,779,811 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NET LOSS $ (9,656,008 ) $ (17,227,806 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation loss (539,960 ) (154,532 ) Retirement Benefit (net of tax) (20,366 ) 9,860 Income tax effect relating to retirement benefit 5,126 - TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (555,200 ) (144,672 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (10,211,208 ) $ (17,372,478 )





SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) For the Nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,656,008 ) $ (17,227,806 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 766,416 290,079 Operating lease expense 600,006 553,715 Interest Expense 175,243 217,788 Interest and other income, net (301,240 ) (257,977 ) (Reversal of) / Provision for credit loss reserve 241,403 720,732 Deferred income tax benefit (155,056 ) - Stock compensation expense 6,104,670 12,003,897 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (6,086,871 ) (3,741,191 ) Inventory, net (11,514,766 ) (5,254,740 ) Deffered revenue 2,338,094 5,502,658 Prepaids and other assets (3,450,327 ) (667,764 ) Accounts payable 2,344,584 897,060 Income taxes payable, net 2,192,881 - Accrued expenses & other liabilities (49,083 ) 1,241,298 Operating lease payment (573,363 ) (519,018 ) Net cash used in operating activities (17,023,417 ) (6,241,269 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,944,527 ) (536,337 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,944,527 ) (536,337 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from bank overdraft facility (net) 2,074,877 1,064,946 Proceeds from issuance of promissory notes to principal shareholder - 2,500,000 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to principal shareholder 28,000,000 1,000,000 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to other investors - 1,450,000 Repayment of convertible notes to principal shareholder, including interest (4,212,637 ) - Repayment of convertible notes to other investors, including interest (1,068,849 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 24,793,391 6,014,946 Net change in cash 5,825,447 (762,660 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash (409,735 ) (172,923 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 6,623,535 7,087,845 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 12,039,247 $ 6,152,262 ^ For cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, refer Note 7 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Conversion of convertible notes into common stock, including interest $ 30,645,360 $ - Transfer of systems from inventory to property, plant and equipment $ 2,167,971 $ 2,849,073 Transfer of systems from property, plant and equipment to inventory $ 482,312 $ -



