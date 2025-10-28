Joint Statement in Solidarity with Alberta Teachers

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L'Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), Ontario School Board Council of Unions (CUPE-OSBCU), and Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO) have issued the following joint statement:

“We stand in full solidarity with our colleagues, the teachers of Alberta, who have been fighting for a fair deal to ensure better learning and working conditions for teachers, education workers, and students alike.

We are deeply alarmed and outraged by the Alberta government’s decision to legislate teachers back to work and their use of the notwithstanding clause to impose a collective agreement. This represents a dangerous and undemocratic abuse of power. By invoking the notwithstanding clause, the government has deliberately trampled Alberta teachers’ constitutional rights to free, fair, and meaningful collective bargaining — silencing their ability to stand up for themselves, their students, and their profession.

The notwithstanding clause is not meant to be a tool of political convenience or a weapon to strip workers of their fundamental rights. Its use by the Alberta government undermines democracy and sets a deeply troubling precedent that threatens the rights of all Canadians.

Ontario labour has been here before. When the Ford government used the notwithstanding clause against CUPE-OSBCU education workers in 2022, we stood together with allies across Canada and forced the government to back down and repeal the bill. The Alberta government must now do the same and repeal this shameful back-to-work legislation.

Across this country, teachers and education workers are united by a shared commitment to supporting every student, strengthening publicly funded education, and building a fair, equitable, and just society. Teachers in Alberta have shown tremendous courage and unity in the face of government inaction and disrespect. Their struggle is one we all understand and champion — the fight for properly funded schools, class sizes that ensure success, and the respect that is essential to best support students as they learn, grow, and thrive.

To every Alberta teacher, know that you are not alone. Ontario’s education unions and educators stand shoulder to shoulder with you. Your strength, resolve, and solidarity are an inspiration to us all.”

Martha Hradowy, OSSTF/FEESO President

René Jansen in de Wal, OECTA President

Gabrielle Lemieux, AEFO President

David Mastin, ETFO President

Joe Tigani, CUPE-OSBCU President

-30-