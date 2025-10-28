Box Tree Care Announces Enhanced Oak Wilt Treatment Protocols for Affected Properties

LEANDER, TX, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEANDER, TX - October 28, 2025 - -

Box Tree Care, a leading tree service provider serving the Greater Austin area, has announced the implementation of enhanced treatment protocols for oak wilt disease, addressing the ongoing threat to oak trees throughout Central Texas. The company has refined its treatment methodologies to provide more effective protection against this devastating fungal disease that continues to impact residential and commercial properties across the region.

Oak wilt remains one of the most serious tree diseases affecting Texas oak populations, causing rapid leaf wilting and potentially killing trees within months of infection. The disease spreads through root systems and beetle transmission, making early detection and professional treatment critical for property owners seeking to protect their valuable oak trees.

"Oak wilt continues to be a significant concern for property owners throughout Central Texas, and we've enhanced our treatment protocols to provide the most effective protection possible," said Josh Box, owner of Box Tree Care. "Our refined approach combines preventive fungicide injections with strategic pruning techniques, helping property owners protect their investment in their landscape while preserving the natural beauty of their oak trees."

Box Tree Care in Leander utilizes a comprehensive approach to oak wilt management that begins with professional assessment and diagnosis. The company's certified arborists evaluate the condition of each tree, identify infection patterns, and develop customized treatment plans tailored to the specific needs of each property. Treatment options include propiconazole injections, which help suppress fungal growth, and careful pruning of infected branches to prevent the spread of disease.

The timing of oak wilt treatment plays a crucial role in its effectiveness. The company emphasizes the importance of avoiding pruning oak trees during the active beetle season from February through June, when the insects that spread oak wilt are most active. For properties requiring immediate attention, the team implements specialized wound dressing techniques to minimize infection risk.

The enhanced treatment protocols reflect the company's commitment to staying current with the latest arboricultural practices and research. Regular training ensures that technicians understand the most effective application methods and can identify early warning signs of oak wilt infection, enabling prompt intervention before the disease spreads to neighboring trees.

Beyond oak wilt treatment, the company provides comprehensive tree care services throughout the region. Their tree removal service addresses hazardous trees that pose risks to structures or have succumbed to disease beyond treatment options. The team also offers professional tree trimming, stump grinding, and lot clearing services for residential and commercial clients.

Property owners in TX benefit from the company's free consultation service, which provides expert assessment of tree health and customized recommendations for oak wilt prevention and treatment. Early intervention remains the most cost-effective approach to managing oak wilt, potentially saving property owners thousands of dollars in tree removal and replacement costs.

Box Tree Care specializes in comprehensive tree care services throughout the Austin metropolitan area. Founded by Joshua Box, the company provides professional tree trimming, removal, stump grinding, lot clearing, and specialized oak wilt treatment services. The team of certified arborists combines extensive experience with advanced techniques to ensure the health and longevity of trees while maintaining property safety and aesthetic appeal.

