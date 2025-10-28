Toll Brothers Announces Model Grand Opening at Chevy Chase Crossing in Chevy Chase, Maryland

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its new model homes at Chevy Chase Crossing, a luxury townhome community in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The public is invited to a Grand Opening Event at the community to tour the new model homes this Saturday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3530 Manor Road in Chevy Chase.

Chevy Chase Crossing features two distinct collections of luxury townhomes designed for modern living, with each home offering spacious floor plans ranging from over 2,300 to 3,600 square feet with rooftop terraces, two-car garages, open kitchen and great room combinations, luxurious primary bedroom suites, and optional elevators. Pricing begins at $1,274,995.

"Chevy Chase Crossing represents modern luxury living, offering thoughtfully designed townhomes in a prime location just a 10-minute drive to Washington, D.C.," said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. "We are excited to unveil our new model homes and showcase the exceptional lifestyle this community offers to home shoppers."





Conveniently located near the future Purple Line transit station just one stop from downtown Bethesda, Chevy Chase Crossing provides seamless access to major commuting routes, including Interstate 495 and Connecticut Avenue, as well as proximity to vibrant shopping and dining destinations such as Bethesda Row, The Shops at Wisconsin Place, and Chevy Chase Lake. Residents of Chevy Chase Crossing will also enjoy access to highly rated Montgomery County Public Schools.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes featuring professionally curated Designer Appointed Features are also available in this community, allowing home shoppers to start enjoying luxury living in their new home as early as December 2025. These homes showcase stunning fixtures, finishes, and color palettes carefully selected by design professionals.

The public is invited to RSVP for the Nov. 1 Grand Opening Event here. For more information and to schedule an appointment to tour the model homes at Chevy Chase Crossing, call 866-232-1718 or visit TollBrothers.com/MD.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

