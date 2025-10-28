First Commonwealth Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands,For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
except per share data)September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reported Results         
Net income$41,328  $33,402  $32,086  $107,426  $106,723 
Diluted earnings per share$0.39  $0.32  $0.31  $1.04  $1.04 
Return on average assets 1.34%  1.11%  1.08%  1.20%  1.22%
Return on average equity 10.71%  8.97%  9.19%  9.67%  10.54%
          
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)         
Core net income$41,166  $39,496  $31,933  $113,442  $106,642 
Core diluted earnings per share$0.39  $0.38  $0.31  $1.10  $1.04 
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$62,942  $58,677  $50,949  $168,498  $156,163 
Provision expense$11,327  $8,898  $10,615  $25,961  $22,680 
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD$  $3,759  $  $3,759  $ 
Net charge-offs$12,247  $2,758  $8,785  $18,103  $17,489 
Reserve build/(release)(2)$(3,361) $13,035  $2,458  $10,699  $8,394 
Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.34%  1.31%  1.08%  1.26%  1.22%
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 2.05%  1.95%  1.72%  1.88%  1.79%
Return on average tangible common equity 14.96%  12.59%  13.09%  13.55%  15.13%
Core return on average tangible common equity 14.90%  14.82%  13.02%  14.29%  15.12%
Core efficiency ratio 52.30%  54.06%  56.66%  54.98%  55.12%
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.92%  3.83%  3.56%  3.79%  3.55%

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period. 

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Financial results

  • GAAP net income of $41.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.39 represented an increase of $7.9 million from the prior quarter and an increase of $9.2 million, or $0.08 per share, from the third quarter of 2024.
    • Core net income of $41.2 million and core earnings per share of $0.39 represented an increase of $1.7 million, or $0.01 per share, from the prior quarter and an increase of $9.2 million, or $0.08 per share, from the third quarter of 2024.
    • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $62.9 million, an increase of $4.3 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $12.0 million from the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $111.5 million increased $4.9 million from the previous quarter and increased $14.6 million from the third quarter of 2024.
  • Noninterest income (excluding securities gains and losses) of $24.5 million decreased $0.3 million from the previous quarter and was unchanged from the prior year quarter.
  • Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense) of $72.7 million increased $0.4 million from the previous quarter and $2.6 million from the prior year quarter.
  • Average deposits increased $102.7 million, or 4.0% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.
    • End of period deposits increased $126.8 million, or 5.0% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Total loans increased $137.0 million, or 5.7% annualized, from the previous quarter.
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 95.3% at the end of the third quarter of 2025 as compared to 95.1% at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Total shareholder’s equity increased $24.1 million from the previous quarter due to a $17.2 million increase in retained earnings (net of $10.5 million in share repurchases) and a $6.9 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI).
    • Tangible book value per share increased $0.31, or 11.6% annualized, from the previous quarter.
    • AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity was 6.1% in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to 6.8% in the previous quarter.
  • First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2025

Profitability

  • The core efficiency ratio of 52.3% improved 176 basis points from the previous quarter.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) increased 23 basis points to 1.34% compared to the previous quarter.
    • Core return on average assets increased 3 basis points to 1.34% compared to the previous quarter.
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 2.05%, up from 1.95% in the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.92%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter and 36 basis points from the third quarter of 2024.
    • An 8 basis point improvement in the cost of funds contributed 9 basis points of the increase to the net interest margin from prior quarter
    • Purchase accounting accretion contributed 6 basis points to the net interest margin in the third quarter as compared to 10 basis points in the prior quarter.
    • The expiration of $25 million in macro swaps on August 25th contributed two basis points to the increase in the net interest margin from prior quarter
  • Total security gains were $0.4 million during the third quarter of 2025

 Asset quality  

  • The provision for credit losses was $11.3 million, an increase of $2.4 million compared to the previous quarter (excluding acquisition Day-1 non-PCD provision for CenterGroup)
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans was 1.34%, a decrease of five basis points from the previous quarter
  • Total criticized loans decreased $6.7 million from the previous quarter
    • Total nonperforming loans of $88.7 million decreased $10.8 million from the previous quarter, driven by a decreased balance of $15.9 million for an individual commercial floorplan relationship that was transferred to nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2025
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $12.2 million, an increase of $9.5 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $5.5 million chargeoff for the aforementioned floorplan relationship, as well as a $2.8 million chargeoff associated with the sale of five recently acquired loans from Center Group that collectively carried a $2.6 million loan mark
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) was 0.51% in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to 0.12% in the previous quarter

Strong capital and liquidity positions

  • The Bank-level Total Capital ratio was 13.4% at September 30, 2025, which represents $348.9 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 10.0%
  • On April 28, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a 3.7% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders
  • There were 625,483 shares repurchased during the third quarter of 2025. The remaining capacity under the currently authorized program was $20.7 million as of September 30, 2025. 

“Our third quarter results reflect continued momentum across our core banking operations,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered strong net interest income growth, maintained disciplined expense management, and improved asset quality metrics. These results demonstrate our commitment to building long-term value for our shareholders and supporting the financial well-being of our customers and communities.”

Earnings

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $41.3 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $33.4 million, or $0.32 per share in the second quarter of 2025, and $32.1 million, or $0.31 per share for the third quarter of 2024.

Core net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $41.2 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $39.5 million, or $0.38 per share in the second quarter of 2025, and $31.9 million, or $0.31 per share for the third quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $111.5 million increased $4.9 million from the previous quarter and increased $14.6 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a 9 basis point expansion in the net interest margin and a $133.8 million increase in interest earning assets.

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.92%, an increase of 9 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 36 basis points from the third quarter of 2024. The increase from the previous quarter was due primarily to a lower cost of funds.

Total average deposits grew $102.7 million, or 4.0% annualized, in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the previous quarter.

Total average loans grew $222.8 million, or 9.4% annualized, in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $11.3 million as compared to $8.9 million in the previous quarter (excluding acquisition Day-1 non-PCD provision for CenterGroup).

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans in the third quarter of 2025 was 1.34% as compared to 1.39% in the previous quarter.

At September 30, 2025, nonperforming loans totaled $88.7 million, a decrease of $10.8 million from the previous quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter was driven by a decreased balance of $15.9 million for an individual commercial floorplan relationship that was transferred to nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.91% of total loans for the period ended September 30, 2025 as compared to 1.04% and 0.83% for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2025, net charge-offs were $12.2 million as compared to $2.8 million in the previous quarter and $8.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase from the previous quarter was due to a $5.5 million chargeoff for the aforementioned floorplan relationship and a $2.8 million chargeoff from the sale of five recently acquired loans with a $2.6 million loan mark.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) were 0.51%, 0.12% and 0.39% for the periods ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains and losses) totaled $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, a $0.3 million decrease from the second quarter of 2025 and unchanged from the third quarter of 2024.

The quarter-over-quarter change was driven by a $0.3 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, a $0.4 million increase in trust income, and a $0.4 million increase in brokerage commissions, offset by a $1.1 million decrease in gain on sale of other loans primarily due to gains on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO) properties in the prior quarter.

Total security gains were $0.4 million during the third quarter of 2025 due to the early call of a discounted note.  

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expense) of $72.7 million increased $0.4 million from the previous quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in advertising and promotional expense and a $0.3 million increase in intangible amortization, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in other loan expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 52.3% during the third quarter of 2025 as compared to 54.1% in the previous quarter and 56.7% in the third quarter of 2024.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,548 at September 30, 2025, 1,562 at June 30, 2025, and 1,500 at September 30, 2024.   

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share, which represents a 3.9% increase from the third quarter of 2024. The cash dividend is payable on November 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2025. This dividend represents a 3.3% projected annual yield utilizing the October 27, 2025 closing market price of $16.31.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at September 30, 2025 were 14.4%, 12.7%, 10.8% and 12.0%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the Company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s webpage for 30 days.  

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 127 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio.  First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute “forward-looking statements” as well. These statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, and could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to: (1) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (2) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (4) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth or its customers must comply; (5) the soundness of other financial institutions; (6) political instability; (7) impairment of First Commonwealth’s goodwill or other intangible assets; (8) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (10) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (11) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth’s borrowers; (12) technological changes; (13) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (14) First Commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (15) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth’s markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (18) the reliability of First Commonwealth’s vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (19) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (20) other risks and uncertainties described in this report and in the other reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.   

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION      
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA         
Unaudited         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS         
Net interest income$111,123  $106,241  $96,515  $312,886  $283,811 
Provision for credit losses 11,327   8,898   10,615   25,961   22,680 
Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD    3,759      3,759    
Noninterest income 24,857   24,749   24,698   72,108   73,896 
Noninterest expense 72,834   76,268   70,070   220,352   201,441 
Net income 41,328   33,402   32,086   107,426   106,723 
Core net income(5) 41,166   39,496   31,933   113,442   106,642 
Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.39  $0.32  $0.31  $1.04  $1.04 
Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6)$0.39  $0.38  $0.31  $1.10  $1.04 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
Return on average assets 1.34%  1.11%  1.08%  1.20%  1.22%
Core return on average assets(7) 1.34%  1.31%  1.08%  1.26%  1.22%
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 2.05%  1.81%  1.73%  1.83%  1.79%
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 2.05%  1.95%  1.72%  1.88%  1.79%
Return on average shareholders' equity 10.71%  8.97%  9.19%  9.67%  10.54%
Return on average tangible common equity(8) 14.96%  12.59%  13.09%  13.55%  15.13%
Core return on average tangible common equity(9) 14.90%  14.82%  13.02%  14.29%  15.12%
Core efficiency ratio(2)(10) 52.30%  54.06%  56.66%  54.98%  55.12%
Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.92%  3.83%  3.56%  3.79%  3.55%
          
Book value per common share$14.78  $14.47  $13.79     
Tangible book value per common share(11) 10.94   10.63   10.03     
Market value per common share 17.05   16.23   17.15     
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.135   0.135   0.130   0.400   0.385 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.91%  1.04%  0.83%    
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3) 0.74%  0.83%  0.64%    
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4) 0.51%  0.12%  0.39%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases(4) 148.04%  133.62%  168.77%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4) 1.34%  1.39%  1.41%    
CAPITAL RATIOS         
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.5%  12.4%  11.8%    
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12) 9.6%  9.4%  8.8%    
Leverage Ratio 10.8%  10.7%  10.3%    
Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.7%  12.7%  12.7%    
Risk Based Capital - Total 14.4%  14.4%  14.5%    
Common Equity - Tier I 12.0%  12.0%  12.0%    


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION    
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA      
Unaudited      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
 2025
2025
2024
 2025
2024
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income$162,709$158,926$154,323  $468,763 $450,467 
Interest expense 51,586 52,685 57,808   155,877  166,656 
Net Interest Income 111,123 106,241 96,515   312,886  283,811 
Provision for credit losses 11,327 8,898 10,615   25,961  22,680 
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD  3,759    3,759   
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 99,796 93,584 85,900   283,166  261,131 
Net securities gains (losses) 369  88   (4,773) (5,447)
Gain on sale of VISA   106   5,146  5,664 
Trust income 3,477 3,029 3,242   9,528  8,790 
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,913 5,595 5,840   16,946  16,769 
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 3,499 3,097 3,087   9,766  8,892 
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,712 1,938 2,278   5,152  4,943 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,132 1,836 1,151   5,355  4,150 
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,085 2,217 2,576   4,690  6,035 
Card-related interchange income 3,985 3,998 4,137   11,637  17,964 
Derivative mark-to-market 2  (153)  (151) (141)
Swap fee income 243 439 88   1,517  88 
Other income 2,440 2,600 2,258   7,295  6,189 
Total Noninterest Income 24,857 24,749 24,698   72,108  73,896 
Salaries and employee benefits 40,717 40,584 38,618   121,716  111,262 
Net occupancy 5,110 4,894 4,858   15,733  15,014 
Furniture and equipment 4,427 4,547 4,335   13,167  13,093 
Data processing 4,260 4,085 3,879   12,162  11,543 
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,337 1,338 1,126   4,012  3,454 
Advertising and promotion 1,931 1,457 1,960   4,760  4,177 
Intangible amortization 1,567 1,311 1,223   4,009  3,656 
Other professional fees and services 1,843 1,903 1,448   5,366  3,976 
FDIC insurance 1,653 1,550 1,638   4,582  4,537 
Litigation and operational losses 582 470 2,181   1,845  3,672 
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 87 71 132   373  352 
Loss on early redemption of subordinated debt        369 
Merger and acquisition 165 3,955    4,229  114 
Other operating expenses 9,155 10,103 8,672   28,398  26,222 
Total Noninterest Expense 72,834 76,268 70,070   220,352  201,441 
Income before Income Taxes 51,819 42,065 40,528   134,922  133,586 
Income tax provision 10,491 8,663 8,442   27,496  26,863 
Net Income$41,328$33,402$32,086  $107,426 $106,723 
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 104,293,298 104,925,587 102,237,941   104,293,298  102,237,941 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 104,754,917 103,928,428 102,418,964   103,509,902  102,293,213 
       


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION   
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA     
Unaudited     
(dollars in thousands)     
      
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2025   2025   2024 
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)     
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$117,241  $121,052  $126,598 
Interest-bearing bank deposits 44,170   39,114   455,711 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,100,437   1,153,323   1,165,392 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 479,915   498,043   430,425 
Loans held for sale 62,566   42,993   46,785 
      
Loans and leases 9,688,288   9,570,815   8,965,500 
Allowance for credit losses (129,605)  (132,966)  (126,112)
Net loans and leases 9,558,683   9,437,849   8,839,388 
      
Goodwill and other intangibles 400,851   402,558   384,172 
Other assets 546,513   542,215   534,728 
Total Assets$12,310,376  $12,237,147  $11,983,199 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$2,420,235  $2,326,836  $2,463,971 
      
Interest-bearing demand deposits(a) 1,904,381   1,885,953   1,970,519 
Savings deposits(a) 4,103,904   4,132,508   3,654,354 
Time deposits 1,802,820   1,759,285   1,656,708 
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,811,105   7,777,746   7,281,581 
      
Total deposits 10,231,340   10,104,582   9,745,552 
      
Short-term borrowings 149,557   225,874   538,828 
Long-term borrowings 262,057   262,369   136,285 
Total borrowings 411,614   488,243   675,113 
      
Other liabilities 125,585   126,555   152,918 
Shareholders' equity 1,541,837   1,517,767   1,409,616 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$12,310,376  $12,237,147  $11,983,199 

(a) Deposits on the above balance sheet for periods prior to June 30, 2025 reflect a reclassification to interest-bearing deposits from savings deposits in order to remove the impact of an internal sweep program related to regulatory reserve requirements. The internal sweep program was terminated in the second quarter of 2025, therefore prior periods are now shown without the reclassification.


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
    
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,Yield/June 30,Yield/September 30,Yield/ September 30,Yield/September 30,Yield/
 2025
Rate2025
Rate2024
Rate 2025
Rate2024
Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN         
            
Assets           
Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3)$9,653,1186.08%$9,430,2846.09%$9,004,8086.09% $9,386,2326.04%$9,006,9086.03%
Interest bearing bank deposits 40,1594.85% 59,6144.85% 278,0065.49%  58,7354.79% 199,8875.55%
Securities (FTE)(1) 1,597,3693.60% 1,666,9883.67% 1,542,7923.34%  1,621,4583.62% 1,508,6043.21%
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1) 11,290,6465.73% 11,156,8865.73% 10,825,6065.68%  11,066,4255.68% 10,715,3995.63%
Noninterest-earning assets 919,357  939,441  950,926   931,187  949,389 
Total Assets$12,210,003 $12,096,327 $11,776,532  $11,997,612 $11,664,788 
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits$6,064,4502.03%$5,998,3262.09%$5,657,7962.27% $5,945,3032.08%$5,613,9862.19%
Time deposits 1,734,8043.66% 1,747,8813.82% 1,575,9754.40%  1,748,6213.85% 1,489,4764.33%
Short-term borrowings 128,5483.89% 146,5034.12% 541,0104.62%  108,8773.84% 560,7434.62%
Long-term borrowings 262,1864.97% 262,6334.98% 136,4085.44%  262,5404.98% 164,5535.59%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 8,189,9882.50% 8,155,3432.59% 7,911,1892.91%  8,065,3412.58% 7,828,7582.84%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,366,509  2,316,854  2,286,482   2,312,469  2,299,650 
Other liabilities 122,896  131,218  189,571   135,251  183,255 
Shareholders' equity 1,530,610  1,492,912  1,389,290   1,484,551  1,353,125 
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 4,020,015  3,940,984  3,865,343   3,932,271  3,836,030 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$12,210,003 $12,096,327 $11,776,532  $11,997,612 $11,664,788 
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.92% 3.83% 3.56%  3.79% 3.55%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA   
Unaudited   
(dollars in thousands)   
 September 30,June 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2024 
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail   
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:   
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$1,374,627 $1,381,523 $1,263,008 
Commercial real estate 3,408,801  3,366,267  3,069,438 
Equipment finance loans and leases 634,398  573,810  366,527 
Real estate construction 403,548  424,437  522,548 
Total Commercial 5,821,374  5,746,037  5,221,521 
    
Consumer Loan Portfolio:   
Closed-end mortgages 1,858,471  1,879,468  1,878,980 
Home equity lines of credit 524,254  510,807  495,396 
Real estate construction 41,894  23,715  18,227 
Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,424,619  2,413,990  2,392,603 
    
Auto & RV loans 1,370,551  1,339,660  1,275,765 
Direct installment 24,115  24,659  26,425 
Personal lines of credit 45,657  44,475  47,076 
Student loans 1,972  1,994  2,110 
Total Other Consumer 1,442,295  1,410,788  1,351,376 
Total Consumer Portfolio 3,866,914  3,824,778  3,743,979 
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 9,688,288  9,570,815  8,965,500 
Loans held for sale 62,566  42,993  46,785 
Total Loans and Leases$9,750,854 $9,613,808 $9,012,285 
    
    
 September 30,June 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2024 
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL   
Nonperforming Loans and Leases:   
Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis$76,622 $83,180 $50,929 
Loans on nonaccrual basis - acquisition 10,925  16,327  23,794 
Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis 1,138     
Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases$88,685 $99,507 $74,723 
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 853  1,049  669 
Repossessions ("Repos") 1,503  945  1,188 
Total Nonperforming Assets$91,041 $101,501 $76,580 
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 2,117  1,297  1,191 
Classified loans and leases 124,902  130,020  114,751 
Criticized loans and leases 248,214  254,902  241,962 
    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4) 0.94% 1.06% 0.85%
Allowance for credit losses$129,605 $132,966 $126,112 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
    
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$6,927 $726 $5,870  $7,982 $10,597 
Real estate construction 829       829  29 
Commercial real estate 3,011  613  1,381   4,932  1,881 
Residential real estate 106  72  55   149  140 
Loans to individuals 1,374  1,347  1,479   4,211  4,842 
Net Charge-offs$12,247 $2,758 $8,785  $18,103 $17,489 
       
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized)(4) 0.51% 0.12% 0.39%  0.26% 0.26%
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 92.49% 322.63% 120.83%  143.41% 129.68%
Provision for credit losses$11,327 $8,898 $10,615  $25,961 $22,680 


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES   
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
       
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.  
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.  
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
 2025
2025
2024
 2025
2024
       
Interest income$162,709$158,926$154,323 $468,763$450,467
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1) 351 341 342  1,027 994
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 163,060 159,267 154,665  469,790 451,461
Interest expense 51,586 52,685 57,808  155,877 166,656
Net interest income, (FTE) (1)$111,474$106,582$96,857 $313,913$284,805


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES   
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
       
Net Income$41,328 $33,402 $32,086  $107,426 $106,723 
Intangible amortization 1,567  1,311  1,223   4,009  3,656 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (329) (275) (257)  (842) (768)
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$42,566 $34,438 $33,052  $110,593 $109,611 
       
Average Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity$1,530,610 $1,492,912 $1,389,290  $1,484,551 $1,353,125 
Less: intangible assets 401,825  395,772  384,404   393,574  385,255 
Tangible Equity 1,128,785  1,097,140  1,004,886   1,090,977  967,870 
Less: preferred stock           
Tangible Common Equity$1,128,785 $1,097,140 $1,004,886  $1,090,977 $967,870 
       
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.96% 12.59% 13.09%  13.55% 15.13%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
       
Core Net Income:      
Total Net Income$41,328 $33,402 $32,086  $107,426 $106,723 
Net securites gains (369)   (194)  (373) (217)
Tax benefit of net securities gains 77    41   78  46 
Merger and acquisition related expenses 165  3,955     4,229  114 
Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses (35) (831)    (888) (24)
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD   3,759     3,759   
Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD   (789)    (789)  
(5)Core net income$41,166 $39,496 $31,933  $113,442 $106,642 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 104,754,917  103,928,428  102,418,964   103,509,902  102,293,213 
(6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.39 $0.38 $0.31  $1.10 $1.04 
       
Intangible amortization 1,567  1,311  1,223   4,009  3,656 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (329) (275) (257)  (842) (768)
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$42,404 $40,532 $32,899  $116,609 $109,530 
       
(9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.90% 14.82% 13.02%  14.29% 15.12%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES     
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Core Return on Average Assets:      
Total Net Income$41,328 $33,402 $32,086  $107,426 $106,723 
Total Average Assets 12,210,003  12,096,327  11,776,532   11,997,612  11,664,788 
Return on Average Assets 1.34% 1.11% 1.08%  1.20% 1.22%
       
Core Net Income(5)$41,166 $39,496 $31,933  $113,442 $106,642 
Total Average Assets 12,210,003  12,096,327  11,776,532   11,997,612  11,664,788 
(7)Core Return on Average Assets 1.34% 1.31% 1.08%  1.26% 1.22%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2024   2025  2024 
Core Efficiency Ratio:      
Total Noninterest Expense$72,834 $76,268 $70,070  $220,352 $201,441 
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:      
Intangible amortization 1,567  1,311  1,223   4,009  3,656 
Merger and acquisition related 165  3,955     4,229  114 
Noninterest Expense - Core$71,102 $71,002 $68,847  $212,114 $197,671 
       
Net interest income, (FTE)$111,474 $106,582 $96,857  $313,913 $284,805 
Total noninterest income 24,857  24,749  24,698   72,108  73,896 
Net securites gains (369)   (194)  (373) (217)
Total Revenue 135,962  131,331  121,361   385,648  358,484 
       
Adjustments to Revenue:      
Derivative mark-to-market 2    (153)  (151) (141)
Total Revenue - Core$135,960 $131,331 $121,514  $385,799 $358,625 
       
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 52.30% 54.06% 56.66%  54.98% 55.12%


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES  
    
 September 30,June 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2024 
Tangible Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$1,541,837 $1,517,767 $1,409,616 
Less: intangible assets 400,851  402,558  384,172 
Tangible Equity 1,140,986  1,115,209  1,025,444 
Less: preferred stock      
Tangible Common Equity$1,140,986 $1,115,209 $1,025,444 
    
Tangible Assets:   
Total assets$12,310,376 $12,237,147 $11,983,199 
Less: intangible assets 400,851  402,558  384,172 
Tangible Assets$11,909,525 $11,834,589 $11,599,027 
    
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 9.58% 9.42% 8.84%
    
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 104,293,298  104,925,587  102,237,941 
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share$10.94 $10.63 $10.03 


 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30, September 30,September 30,
 2025
2025
2024
 2025
2024
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue:      
Net interest income$111,123 $106,241$96,515  $312,886 $283,811 
Noninterest income 24,857  24,749 24,698   72,108  73,896 
Noninterest expense 72,834  76,268 70,070   220,352  201,441 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$63,146 $54,722$51,143  $164,642 $156,266 
       
Net securites gains$(369)$$(194) $(373)$(217)
Merger and acquisition related expenses 165  3,955    4,229  114 
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$62,942 $58,677$50,949  $168,498 $156,163 
       
Net charge-offs$12,247 $2,758$8,785  $18,103 $17,489 



