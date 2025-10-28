22nd Century Announces Receipt of $9.5 Million from Settlement of Insurance Claim

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), the only tobacco products company that has for 27 years led and continues to lead the fight against the harms of smoking driven by nicotine addiction, today announced receipt of $9.5 million in cash proceeds pursuant to its previously announced settlement agreement for all claims with its insurer for business interruption related to the Grass Valley incident that occurred in November 2022.

“This settlement closes another chapter of our past and solidifies our company’s transition from a clean-up to entering a growth phase. We now have a balance sheet with meaningful cash resources that will allow us to execute on our strategy.” said Larry Firestone, Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group. “Our focus is solely on the growth of our core business, which includes further expanding our position in the tobacco harm reduction movement with our VLN products to meet the changing demands of the consumer and the new reality of the tobacco industry.”

22nd Century’s flagship VLN® and Partner VLN® reduced nicotine content cigarettes contain 22nd Century’s proprietary VLN® tobacco grown with 95% less nicotine, a level shown in clinical studies to reduce the rate of smoking. These VLN® based are the first and only combusted tobacco products to comply with the FDA’s proposed new Tobacco Product Standard for Nicotine Yield of Cigarettes and Certain Other Combusted Tobacco Products.

About 22 nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group is pioneering the tobacco harm reduction movement by enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.

Our Technology is Tobacco

Our proprietary non-GMO reduced nicotine tobacco plants were developed using our patented technologies that regulate alkaloid biosynthesis activities resulting in a tobacco plant that contains 95% less nicotine than traditional tobacco plants. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure that our high-quality tobacco can be grown commercially at scale. We continue to develop our intellectual property to ensure our ongoing leadership in the tobacco harm reduction movement.

Our Products

We created our flagship product, the VLN® cigarette using our low nicotine tobacco, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative in the form of a combustible cigarette that helps them take control of their nicotine consumption. VLN® cigarettes have 95% less nicotine compared to traditional cigarettes and have been proven to allow consumers to greatly reduce their nicotine consumption.

FDA Authorized

Our VLN® cigarette is the only low nicotine combustible cigarette authorized by the FDA in the United States.

VLN® is a registered trademark of 22nd Century Limited LLC.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on X (formerly Twitter), on LinkedIn, and on YouTube.

Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our full year business outlook. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) our cost reduction initiatives, (ii) our expectations regarding regulatory enforcement, including our ability to receive an exemption from new regulations, and (iii) our financial and operating performance. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 13, 2025 and August 14, 2025. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.