Schwartz Plastic Surgery Data Breach Claims Being Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael R. Schwartz, Inc. (“Schwartz”), a plastic surgery practice in southern California,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized user gained access to the practice’s office network and obtained certain files. This security incident compromised personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) of an unknown number of patients, including:

Names & addresses

Emails & phone numbers

Social Security numbers

Medical record numbers

Photographs





Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Schwartz related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Schwartz, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, please fill out THIS FORM.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

