First Central Savings Bank Reports its Most Profitable Quarter Since March 2022 with Net Income of $2.8 Million ($0.26 EPS)

Performance Highlights

  • Net Income: Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $2.8 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to $919 thousand, or $0.09 per share, recorded in the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Cash Net Income: Cash net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $3.2 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $1.9 million or $0.18 per share, recorded in the comparable 2024 quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin and Spread: The Bank’s net interest margin and spread for the current quarter was 3.30% and 2.44% compared to 2.80% and 1.89% in the prior year quarter
  • Non-Interest Income Growth: Due to an increase in loan sale volume and loan sale premiums received for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income increased by $593 thousand or 31.4% from the prior year quarter and $188 thousand or 8.2% on a linked quarter basis.
  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $8.1 million an increase of $1.3 million, or 19.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $133 thousand, or 1.7%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Financial Performance Metrics: Return on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 1.12% and 11.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 0.37% and 4.22% in the comparable quarter ended 2024.
  • Regulatory Capital: The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.86% and the Total Risk based capital ratio was 15.39% at September 30, 2025, each above the regulatory minimum for a well-capitalized institution.
  • Strong and Stable Liquidity: The Uninsured deposits base remains stable at 19.91% of total deposits. The Bank has significant available funding capacity to provide 202% coverage of our uninsured deposits.

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Pistilli, Executive Chairman of the Board, of First Central Savings Bank (“FCSB”, “the Bank”) today reported continued performance achievements for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Cash and GAAP Basis Earnings

The Bank’s cash earnings were $3.2 million, or $0.30 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which represents an increase of $340 thousand, or 12.0%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $1.3 million, or 67.1%, from the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2024.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $2.8 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with net income of $1.6 million, or $0.15, from the prior linked quarter basis and net income of $919 thousand, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Joseph Pistilli, Executive Chairman of the Board noted, “In the third quarter of 2025, First Central continued to build shareholder value by generating strong earnings, primarily due to gains on non-conforming residential loan sales. In addition, we increased our book value from $8.25 per share at September 30, 2024, to $8.90 at September 30, 2025, an increase of $0.65 or 7.9%. We remain cautiously optimistic about overall credit quality. While we expect to see some early signs of stress within certain segments of the commercial portfolio, these developments are consistent with the broader economic environment and are being closely monitored. I am extremely proud of the management team and the Board of Directors that we have assembled at the Bank and the expertise they have in managing net interest income and asset quality during the current market conditions. Additionally, First Central Savings Bank has much to be excited about and the future is bright. We at the Bank are exploring new avenues of growth for 2026 such as adding additional capital, entering new vertical lines of business such as merchant services, adding new branch locations in the metropolitan New York area, expanding SBA lending and many more business opportunities to enhance the FCSB approach and brand.”

Paul Hagan, President and Chief Operating Officer, reflected on the Bank’s results, “During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Bank substantially increased our net income as a result of higher net interest income from prior quarters and non-interest income as a result of additional loan sales. We expect our net interest margin to increase from additional rate cuts from the Federal Reserve as well as less competitive deposit pricing. We expect our overall profitability to continue to improve in calendar year 2025 and 2026 through net interest margin expansion and increased loan sale income, however, we are very aware of potential credit quality deterioration, particularly in commercial and industrial loans that are present within our industry. Management will continue to effectively manage non-interest expenses to improve profitability and provide for any potential credit quality issues.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $27.8 million or 2.89% to $992.8 million, from December 31, 2024 as the Bank continued to originate commercial and non-conforming loans while continuing to actively sell most of the non-conforming loans to the secondary market. The Bank originated $77.2 million non-conforming loans and sold $73.9 million of those loans during the quarter to generate significant non-interest income. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank has been able to generate a non-conforming loan pipeline of $95.1 million with a weighted average interest rate of 6.98%.

Total deposits were $854.2 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $2.5 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2024. The Bank has been successful in maintaining non-interest-bearing deposits from our retail branches and through non-conforming loan originations. Year over year, non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $10.3 million or 8.2% to $135.8 million as of September 30, 2025, representing 15.9% of the total deposit base. Operating in highly competitive rate environment, the Bank has demonstrated the ability to maintain its core retail depositors while lowering deposit rates across all deposit products which improves the Bank’s interest rate risk profile.

Total borrowings at September 30, 205 were $25.0 million, with a weighted average cost of 3.67% compared to $30 million and a weighted average cost of 4.06% at December 31, 2024, respectively.

The Bank’s overall average cost of funds was 3.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 1 basis point from 3.12% from the prior linked quarter and a decrease of 61 bps compared to September 30, 2024. Three overnight rate cuts by the Federal Reserve totaling 100 bps in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 25 bps in the current quarter contributed to the Bank’s ability to lower deposit costs while maintaining their retail deposit base. Management continues to be proactive in securing lower rate deposits in the current interest rate environment to improve the Bank’s interest-rate-risk profile in anticipation of further interest rate reductions in the fourth quarter of 2025. Management believes this strategy will better protect and enhance future earnings as interest rates continue to decline, and our deposits reprice downward in the future.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans as of September 30, 2025, increased by $20.3 million or 2.38% to $873.4 million from $853.1 million at December 31, 2024. The growth is concentrated primarily in non-conforming residential loans. Management continues to employ a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past twelve months, originations of the non-conforming product amounted to $343.4 million. At September 30, 2025, the entire non-conforming loan portfolio amounted to $485.9 million, with an average loan balance of $555.3 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 62.6%.

As a result of the Bank’s robust non-conforming loan generation capabilities, the Bank had been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its non-conforming loans to other financial institutions at premiums. The Bank expects that it will continue to originate, in the near term, for its own portfolio and, in the long term, for others, which will result in a continued increase in interest income while also realizing gains on sales of loans. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Bank earned $6.1 million in premiums on loans sold, net of FASB 91 fees and costs.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remain adequate. At September 30, 2025, the loan portfolio had non-performing loans of $8.4 million, or 0.98%, of total loans and 0.84% of total assets. The total allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2025, was $9.4 million, or 1.09%, of total loans held for investment.

About First Central Savings Bank

With assets of $992.8 million at September 30, 2025, First Central Savings Bank is a locally owned and operated community savings bank, focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, First Central offers a full range of modern financial services. First Central employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, ADC and bridge loans, residential loans, middle market business loans and lines of credit. First Central also offers customers 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, mobile banking, the most advanced technologies in internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Bank continues to roll out mobile banking software products as well as our “Zelle” money transfer product to our customers. First Central Savings Bank maintains its corporate office in Glen Cove, New York with an additional six branches throughout Queens New York, one branch in Nassau County, New York, and one branch in Suffolk County, New York.

First Central Savings Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-399-6010 or visit the Bank’s state-of-the-art website at www.myfcsb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of First Central Savings Bank. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by First Central Savings Bank may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions First Central Savings Bank might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. First Central Savings Bank does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.



 First Central Savings Bank       
 Statements of Condition - (unaudited)       
 (dollars in thousands)       
   9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 
         
 Assets       
 Cash and cash equivalents $53,507  $46,274  $40,701  
 Certificates of deposit  4,000   4,000   2,000  
 Investments available-for-sale  29,371   29,415   31,679  
 Investments held-to-maturity  3,000   3,000   1,000  
         
 Loans held-for-sale  16,018   23,895   83,613  
 Loans receivable  857,345   851,467   799,076  
 Less: allowance for credit losses  (9,369)  (9,191)  (8,895) 
 Loans, net  847,976   842,276   790,181  
         
 Other assets  38,899   37,850   38,745  
 Total assets $992,771  $986,710  $987,919  
         
         
 Liabilities and stockholders' equity       
 Deposits $854,199  $853,921  $851,646  
 FHLB advances and other borrowings  25,000   25,000   30,000  
 Other liabilities  18,794   16,327   18,421  
 Total liabilities  897,993   895,248   900,067  
         
         
 Total stockholders' equity  94,778   91,462   87,852  
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $992,771  $986,710  $987,919  
         



 First Central Savings Bank          
 Statements of Income - (unaudited)          
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)         
              
      Quarter EndedQuarter Ended9 Months
Ended		 9 Months
Ended		 
      9/30/2025 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 
              
 Total Interest income   $14,939  $14,972  $43,935  $44,011  
 Total interest expense    6,888   8,210   20,657   23,932  
 Net interest income   8,051   6,762   23,278   20,079  
 Provision for credit losses    197   950   1,593   1,257  
 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,854   5,812   21,685   18,822  
              
 Net gain on loans sold    2,198   1,536   6,050   3,800  
 Other non-interest income    283   210   737   787  
 Total non-interest income   2,481   1,888   6,787   4,729  
              
 Compensation and benefits    3,963   3,663   11,923   11,006  
 Occupancy and equipment    929   936   2,869   2,760  
 Data processing    459   448   1,417   1,344  
 Federal insurance premium    153   174   511   505  
 Professional fees    349   360   1,057   1,057  
 Other     948   975   2,933   2,751  
 Total non-interest expense   6,801   6,556   20,710   19,423  
              
 Income before income taxes   3,534   1,144   7,762   4,128  
 Income tax expense    733   225   1,596   825  
 Net income   $2,801  $919  $6,166  $3,303  
              
 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis  $0.26  $0.09  $0.58  $0.31  
 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis  $0.26  $0.09  $0.58  $0.31  
              
 Supplementary information:          
 Net income   $2,801  $919  $6,166  $3,303  
              
 Add back non-cash items           
 Provision for credit losses    197   950   1,593   1,257  
 Depreciation expense    257   260   783   770  
 Tax on add back of non-cash items   (94)  (238)  (489)  (405) 
 Cash net income  $3,161  $1,891  $8,053  $4,925  
              
 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis  $0.30  $0.18  $0.76  $0.46  
 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis  $0.30  $0.18  $0.76  $0.46  
              



 First Central Savings Bank           
 Statements of Income - (unaudited)          
 (dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
      Quarter EndedQuarter EndedQuarter EndedQuarter Ended 
      9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024  
               
 Total Interest income   $14,939  $14,717  $14,279  $14,599   
 Total interest expense    6,888   6,799   6,970   7,673   
 Net interest income  8,051   7,918   7,309   6,926   
 Provision for credit losses   197   1,303   93   1   
 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,854   6,615   7,216   6,925   
               
 Net gain on loans sold   2,198   2,062   1,790   2,649   
 Other non-interest income   283   231   223   247   
 Total non-interest income   2,481   2,293   2,013   2,896   
               
 Compensation and benefits   3,963   3,938   4,022   4,355   
 Occupancy and equipment   929   972   968   912   
 Data processing    459   476   482   454   
 Federal insurance premium   153   175   183   161   
 Professional fees    349   373   335   291   
 Other     948   993   992   1,116   
 Total non-interest expense  6,801   6,927   6,982   7,289   
               
 Income before income taxes  3,534   1,981   2,247   2,532   
 Income tax expense    733   404   459   524   
 Net income  $2,801  $1,577  $1,788  $2,008   
               
 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.26  $0.15  $0.17  $0.19   
 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.26  $0.15  $0.17  $0.19   
               
 Supplementary information:           
 Net income   $2,801  $1,577  $1,788  $2,008   
               
 Add back non-cash items           
 Provision for credit losses   197   1,303   93   1   
 Depreciation expense   257   260   266   261   
 Tax on add back of non-cash items  (94)  (319)  (73)  (54)  
 Cash net income  $3,161  $2,821  $2,074  $2,216   
               
 Basic earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.30  $0.26  $0.19  $0.21   
 Diluted earnings per share-GAAP basis $0.30  $0.26  $0.19  $0.21   
               



First Central Savings Bank          
Selected Financial Data - (unaudited)         
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)       
     Quarter Ended

 Quarter Ended

 Quarter Ended

 Quarter Ended

 
     9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 9/30/2024 
             
Asset quality:           
Allowance for credit losses  $9,369  $9,191  $9,144  $8,895  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans (1) 1.09%  1.08%  1.05%  1.11% 
             
Non-performing loans  $8,361  $8,781  $15,940  $4,850  
Net charge-off (recovery)   -   1,140   (92)  776  
Non-performing loans/total loans (1)  0.98%  1.03%  1.84%  0.61% 
Non-performing loans/total assets  0.84%  0.89%  1.62%  0.49% 
Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans     112.06%  104.67%  57.37%  183.40% 
             
Capital: (dollars in thousands)          
Tier 1 capital   $98,042  $95,241  $93,664  $91,502  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.86%  9.64%  9.62%  9.26% 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  14.14%  13.86%  13.38%  13.20% 
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio   14.14%  13.86%  13.38%  13.20% 
Total risk based capital ratio   15.39%  15.11%  14.63%  14.45% 
             
Equity data           
Common shares outstanding   10,648,345   10,648,345   10,648,345   10,648,345  
Stockholders' equity  $94,778  $91,462  $89,856  $87,852  
Book value per common share   8.90   8.59   8.44   8.25  
Tangible common equity   94,778   91,462   89,856   87,852  
Tangible book value per common share  8.90   8.59   8.44   8.25  
             
(1) Calculation excludes loans held-for-sale       
             



First Central Savings Bank          
Selected Financial Data - (unaudited)         
(dollars in thousands)          
    Quarter EndedQuarter EndedQuarter EndedQuarter Ended 
    9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 9/30/2024  
             
Other: (in thousands)          
Average interest-earning assets$968,888  $962,414  $946,854  $961,624   
Average interest-bearing liabilities 743,760   733,943   720,391   759,152   
Average deposits and borrowings 877,534   874,149   861,096   877,100   
             
Profitability:           
Return on average assets  1.12%  0.64%(3) 0.75%  0.37%  
Return on average equity  11.99%  7.01%(3) 8.21%  4.22%  
Yield on average interest earning assets    6.12%  6.13%  6.12%  6.19%  
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities    3.67%  3.72%  3.92%  4.30%  
Cost of funds   3.11%  3.12%  3.28%  3.72%  
Net interest rate spread (1)  2.44%  2.42%  2.19%  1.89%  
Net interest margin (2)  3.30%  3.30%  3.13%  2.80%  
Non-interest expense to average assets    2.73%  2.83%  2.92%  2.65%  
Efficiency ratio   64.57%  67.84%  74.80%  77.05%  
             
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the
average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest earning assets
(3) ROA and ROE excluding a $1.1 million charge-off of a legacy ADC loan as of June 30, 2025 would have been 1.01% and 11.05%  
             


 

            











    

        

        
