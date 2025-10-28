We Store Frozen Partners with Zimark to Revolutionize Cold Storage Technology in Texas

Houston, TX, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We Store Frozen, one of Texas’s leading cold storage and logistics providers, announced a strategic partnership with Zimark, a technology company owned by ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, the world’s seventh-largest shipping line. This collaboration marks a new era of automation, intelligence, and efficiency in the U.S. cold storage industry.





We Store Frozen

Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Operational Excellence

Zimark’s revolutionary smart pallet tracking system uses AI-powered cameras, real-time data analytics, and automated verification to simplify warehouse operations and ensure total accuracy. With its “Smart Pallet Tracking” and “Forklift Vision” solutions, Zimark eliminates manual scanning, misloads, and lost pallets — enabling 24/7 inventory reliability and visibility ￼ ￼.

“By using Zimark, we are reducing our costs by 17%, which allows us to provide our customers with cheaper pricing,” said Omri Shafran, CEO of We Store Frozen. “This technology gives us the power to operate smarter, faster, and with complete transparency — making our customers the true winners of this innovation.”



Driving Profitability and Expansion Across All Facilities

Following the success of the initial pilot phase, We Store Frozen is now implementing Zimark’s technology across all its cold and dry storage facilities under the company’s group network.

“After the successful pilot we had, we are going to implement Zimark in every cold and dry facility our group owns — increasing our EBITDA by 9%,” said Dimitri Menin, President of We Store Frozen. “This partnership is not just about technology; it’s about setting a new standard for efficiency and profitability across our entire operation.”



Transforming the Cold Chain Landscape

With Zimark’s automation suite, We Store Frozen provides instant proof-of-load validation, continuous shipment monitoring, and error-free inventory management. This innovation significantly reduces operational complexity while improving service speed, traceability, and customer satisfaction.

About Zimark

Zimark, a subsidiary of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, bridges maritime excellence with cutting-edge warehouse automation. Its technologies provide logistics operators with real-time tracking, visual load confirmation, and AI-driven accuracy — redefining the global standard for supply chain visibility ￼.

www.zimark.io

About We Store Frozen

We Store Frozen is a Texas-based cold storage and logistics company serving the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The company offers state-of-the-art temperature-controlled warehousing, drayage, and fulfillment services across Texas. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and customer value, We Store Frozen continues to lead the way in redefining the future of cold chain logistics.

www.westorefrozen.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Contact Name: Ana Carolina

Company Name: We Store Frozen

Phone Number: 832-645-1507

Email Address: Media@westorefrozen.com

Website: https://westorefrozen.com/

Address : 2304 Reed Bldg B Houston TX 77051