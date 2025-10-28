Woojer Partners with Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services to Power QC, Software Updates, and Nationwide Distribution to Best Buy, Costco, and Sam’s Club

Sugar Land, TX, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woojer, the global leader in immersive haptic audio technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services, one of the most advanced third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the United States.





Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services at work

Under the partnership, Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services will manage quality control (QC), software updates, storage, and nationwide distribution of Woojer’s high-fidelity haptic products for major retail partners, including Best Buy, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

The operation is based at 12900 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 — the former main Amazon distribution center for Southwest Houston — now transformed into a high-tech logistics hub designed to handle large-scale electronic fulfillment and testing operations.





Woojer Chooses a Partner That Delivers Precision at Scale

“When we’re dealing with very strict and high standards partners like Costco, Best Buy, and Sam’s Club, we need a partner who can perform QC at a very fast pace and with extremely high accuracy,” said Kfir Bar Levav, CEO of Woojer. “We found these exact capabilities at Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services. Their professionalism, speed, and attention to detail make them the perfect partner for this stage of our expansion.”

Woojer’s products, including the Woojer VEST, Woojer STRAP, and the whole new Woojer MAT, are known for merging sound and sensations to deliver a unique immersive experience. Each device undergoes a full QC inspection, firmware calibration, and diagnostics.

At the Sugar Land facility, operations are powered by an extensive 3PL Central Warehouse Management System (WMS) that enables real-time tracking, performance monitoring, and full supply-chain transparency for Woojer’s retail partners .



Empowering People, Technology, and Diversity



In just weeks, Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services launched dozens of computer-equipped QC stations to support Woojer’s rigorous requirements. The company also partnered with the YMCA of Greater Houston to hire refugees and newcomers, offering career opportunities to individuals from diverse backgrounds.

“In no time, we opened our QC center with tens of operational stations,” said Dimitri Menin, President of Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services. “We are proud of our partnership with the YMCA, which allows us to employ many refugees starting their first job in the United States. Our team now includes employees from 18 different countries, speaking 18 different languages — we are truly a melting pot in this project.”

“We love our partnership with Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services, which gives us the confidence to find employment opportunities for refugees — no matter the country they come from, their religion, or the language they speak,” said Anmar Al Hasani, of the YMCA of Greater Houston.



Innovation, Inclusion, and Execution

The Sugar Land facility integrates 3PL Central WMS, climate-controlled environments, zero-shrinkage protocols, and 1–2 day dock-to-stock turnaround. Its extensive automation network connects seamlessly with carriers such as DHL, FedEx, UPS, and USPS, providing Woojer with real-time visibility and consistent performance.

“This partnership shows that we can execute high-complexity logistics for leading technology brands while maintaining speed, precision, and social impact,” said Omri Shafran, CEO of Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services. “We’re proud to support Woojer’s nationwide expansion and to do it through technology and humanity working hand in hand.”

About Woojer

Woojer is a global pioneer in haptic technology, creating products that transform sound into a full-body physical experience. Woojer has redefined immersion in gaming, music, entertainment, and wellness, trusted by creators and professionals in more than 120 countries.

www.woojer.com





About Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services

Texas Logistic & Fulfillment Services is a full-service 3PL provider headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, offering warehousing, fulfillment, QC, and distribution solutions for global brands. Operating from the former Amazon distribution center of Southwest Houston, the company combines 3PL Central WMS technology, automation, and inclusive workforce development to deliver reliability, transparency, and performance at scale.

www.texaslogisticservices.com

