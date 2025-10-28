US Unlocked Launches in Australia, Giving Consumers Seamless Access to US Online Shopping

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Unlocked, the virtual credit card platform that enables global consumers to pay US-based merchants online and in-store, today announced its official launch in Australia. The platform allows Australians to access US e-commerce and digital services without requiring a US bank account or card.

The launch follows the company’s successful international rollout, which has attracted more than 250,000 users in over 100 countries. Backed by USDC stablecoins and supporting USD loading via credit cards, bank transfers, digital wallets, and major crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, US Unlocked offers fast, compliant, and flexible payment options for cross-border shoppers.

“Australian consumers are tech-savvy and globally connected,” said Matthew La Rue, Head of Growth at US Unlocked. “We’re excited to make it easier for Australians to pay at US merchants and access the best of the US digital economy using virtual credit cards they can fund with local or international methods.”

US Unlocked cards can be funded via international debit or credit cards, USDC, or major cryptocurrencies, and are compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay for convenient online and in-person payments.

About US Unlocked

US Unlocked provides virtual US credit cards that enable non-US residents to pay US merchants online and in person. Backed by USDC stablecoins and built on enterprise-grade technology from Tern Commerce Inc., US Unlocked offers flexible funding and a variety of virtual credit card options. The platform supports multiple wallet compatibility for global shoppers.

About Tern Commerce Inc.

Tern Commerce Inc. is a US-based fintech infrastructure company specialising in card issuing, cross-border payments, and stablecoin integration, enabling brands to launch compliant, scalable global financial products.

Media Contact

Press Enquiries

info@usunlocked.com

(401) 622-0645