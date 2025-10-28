Levin Papantonio Announces Jury Awards $20 Million Verdict in Talc Mesothelioma Case Casaretto Estate v. Johnson & Johnson

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A jury today awarded $20 million to the family of Dr. Alberto A. Casaretto, finding that Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based products caused his fatal mesothelioma. The lawsuit, brought by his son, Alberto Casaretto Jr., alleged that the company’s talc was contaminated with asbestos and that Johnson & Johnson failed to warn consumers. The verdict delivers long-awaited justice to the Casaretto family and reinforces corporate accountability for unsafe consumer products.

Dr. Casaretto allegedly used Johnson & Johnson’s talc-based products for decades, trusted their marketing as “pure” and “safe.” However, evidence at trial showed the company knew its talc could contain asbestos but continued to market it as pure and risk-free. The jury’s verdict holds Johnson & Johnson responsible for the harm caused by that deception.

Key Facts & Background

Dr. Casaretto practiced as a physician for decades in Florida and passed away in 2022 from malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Evidence introduced at trial showed routine, lifelong use of talc-based Johnson & Johnson products and expert testimony linking that use to asbestos exposure and disease.

Internal company documents and expert testimony established that Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos risk in talc, selected testing protocols unlikely to detect asbestos reliably, and elected not to replace talc with safer alternatives such as cornstarch.

The verdict award of $20,000,000 reflects compensatory damages awarded by the jury to the Casaretto Estate.

This outcome reaffirms the ongoing accountability of manufacturers for decades-old products that have long-term health ramifications for consumers.





Plaintiff Counsel Comments

Levin Papantonio attorneys Chris Tisi, Cameron Stephenson, and Sara Papantonio tried this case with John Uustal and Cristina Pierson from Kelley Uustal.

Chris Tisi, lead trial counsel for the plaintiff, issued this statement:

“This verdict is for the families who never knew the dangers hidden in Johnson’s Baby Powder. For too long, Johnson & Johnson has ignored the pain of the people harmed by its product. Today, this family was finally heard.”

Cameron Stephenson added:

“This verdict goes beyond one family’s tragedy. It’s about decades of corporate concealment finally meeting accountability. The evidence made clear that Johnson & Johnson chose profits over safety, and the jury’s decision reflects a demand for truth.”

Sara Papantonio commented:



“Today’s verdict provides meaningful justice to the Casaretto family and sends a clear message to all manufacturers: when you market a product as pure and safe, you must ensure it is so, and you must warn of known dangers. Our firm remains committed to assisting victims and families holding corporations accountable for their negligence and misconduct.”

