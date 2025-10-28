Renasant Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-three cents ($0.23) per share to be paid January 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2025. The per share dividend represents a $0.01 increase from the dividend paid in the previous quarter.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 121-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26.7 billion and operates 289 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis. For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.