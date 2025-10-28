Tiffany Valiante’s Parents Oppose NJ Motion to Dismiss Latest Lawsuit Seeking “Full Measure of Justice”, Allege Daughter’s 2015 Death Was A Hate-Crime Murder

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiffany Valiante’s parents, Dianne and Stephen, have for more than 10 years been fighting to prove that their daughter did not die by suicide, according to today’s filed Motion opposing the state’s request to dismiss their July lawsuit seeking justice for the Mays Landing teenager following her highly suspicious death.

The D’Amato Law Firm, that represents pro bono the parents along with its volunteer team of renowned forensic experts (including Wayne Ross, M.D., anatomical forensic pathologist and digital-evidence-recovery specialists at Cornerstone Discovery), argues that the state’s motion for dismissal, flies in the face of New Jersey civil rights legislation and state Constitutional amendments. Over the last 10 years, Defendants have refused to inform Plaintiffs whether the investigation was open or closed.

Besides opposing the state’s motion to dismiss, the attorneys propose the Court grant an Order directing the state to “promptly return all property/evidence related to this matter, a certified statement from each Defendant indicating all property/evidence remaining in their possession, allowing the attorneys and forensic consultants to inspect, examine, and photograph the property/evidence in its current condition, producing a designated representative for a deposition to testify regarding how the property/evidence was collected and maintained, and transferring all relevant property/evidence to Plaintiffs’ representatives are necessary steps to ensure that Plaintiffs’ rights under the CVBR are respected.”

In October 2022 the Netflix True Crime series ‘Unsolved Mysteries” debuted with a segment, “Mystery at Mile Marker 45”, https://www.netflix.com/tudum/articles/unsolved-mysteries-mystery-at-mile-marker-45. The episode has been watched by more than 20 million viewers since its release. And the #JusticeforTiffany Change.org petition, urging re-opening the case, has now been signed by more than 15,000 individuals and viewed worldwide by more than 200,000.

