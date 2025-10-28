Techminds Group and Aptean Bring Precision ERP to Power the Future of Fresh Produce

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techminds Group, a leading technology solutions provider and a strategic Aptean partner, today announced its participation in the New York Produce Show 2025 at Javits Center, NY on Dec 04th, 2025, where it will showcase the next-generation ERP solutions purpose-built for the fresh produce and farming industries. Visitors can meet the Techminds team at **Booth #514**.





Fresh produce ERP

As a proud member of the Eastern Produce Council, Techminds Group continues to drive innovation across the fresh produce supply chain. The company’s ERP solutions — powered by Aptean — tackle critical industry pain points, including traceability, quality control, waste reduction, compliance, and operational efficiency, enabling growers, packers, and distributors to operate smarter, faster, and more profitably.

"The produce industry deserves technology that’s as fresh, fast, and resilient as the products it delivers,” said Mani Subrahmanyam, CEO, Techminds Group. “Our ERP brings real-time intelligence from field to fork — giving produce businesses total control of their supply chains and the confidence to make data-driven decisions that drive growth.”

Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Aptean’s platform integrates everything from grower settlements and lot management to trade planning, labeling, and mobile warehouse registration — eliminating silos, reducing errors, and improving visibility across every link in the chain.

Key Benefits for Produce Businesses

Real-time traceability and quality control to strengthen food safety and compliance.

Automated grower returns and pricing tools that simplify settlements and protect margins.

Mobile and cloud-native capabilities for greater efficiency in the field and warehouse.

Advanced analytics and forecasting to optimize planning, reduce waste, and improve profitability.

Techminds Group’s presence at the New York Produce Show underscores its mission to help fresh produce and food enterprises overcome complexity with technology that’s built for their business — not adapted to it.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #514 to experience live solution demos, explore digital strategies, and see how Aptean ERP, powered by Techminds' expertise, is transforming operations from farm to shelf.





Food ERP

About Techminds Group



Techminds Group is an Inc 5000, a trusted global technology partner and services provider specializing in ERP, B2B E-Commerce, and Cloud solutions for the food and beverage industry, manufacturing, and distribution companies, transforming businesses with innovative IT solutions and services since 2007. Our comprehensive suite of services ranges from ERP and B2B e-commerce solutions to AI consulting, cloud infrastructure, and digital transformation, enabling businesses to harness the power of technology to drive growth and efficiency.

Press inquiries

Techminds Group

https://www.techmindsllc.com

Attn

inquiries@techmindsllc.com

2018363200

101 Morgan Ln

Ste 210

Plainsboro, NJ 08536