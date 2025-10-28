ZEIL Partners with New Zealand Shores to Support Skilled Migrants into Work Across Aotearoa

Auckland, Auckland, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEIL, a New Zealand–based job marketplace, has announced a new partnership with licensed immigration advisers New Zealand Shores to streamline how skilled migrants live and work in Aotearoa. The initiative connects international professionals directly with Kiwi employers and provides visa-eligibility guidance as part of the recruitment process.





zeil logo

Solving the Job-Visa Challenge

Migrants have long faced a Catch-22 situation: they need a visa to get a job offer — and a job offer to get a visa.

The ZEIL × New Zealand Shores partnership solves that loop by aligning job search and visa support in one place.

For migrants: Candidates who sign up on ZEIL and indicate they don’t yet have work rights in New Zealand receive a free visa-eligibility check facilitated through New Zealand Shores.

For employers: ZEIL highlights international candidates with clear visa pathways, reducing uncertainty and time-to-hire.

This joined-up process is especially valuable in sectors facing ongoing skill shortages — healthcare, engineering, information technology, construction and the trades.

Watch the Explainer Video

ZEIL has released a short guide to help international professionals understand how to start their journey:

How to Move to New Zealand in 2025

Connecting Ambition with Opportunity

As New Zealand employers continue to look abroad for hard-to-fill roles, platforms that simplify hiring and reduce friction between talent and employers are increasingly in demand.

When people search for a job website in New Zealand, they’re often seeking a platform that balances authenticity, ease, and trust. ZEIL fits within that modern category — a job marketplace that connects ambition with opportunity while integrating real-world immigration support.

About ZEIL

ZEIL is a New Zealand-founded job marketplace on a mission to connect talent and teams more dynamically than ever before.

For job seekers:

• Personalised job matches tailored to each profile

• Visually rich job cards instead of traditional text ads

• Filters that help people find roles with the benefits and lifestyles they value — from four-day workweeks to wellness perks

• An AI-powered CV Builder that generates four professional designs upon sign-up

For employers:

• Access to one of New Zealand’s most engaged pools of job seekers

• Creative job listings that elevate employer branding

• Improved application quality through advanced job matching

• Automatic, well-formatted candidate resumes for easier screening

• Built-in messaging and candidate-tracking tools for fast communication

Find out more at www.zeil.com or download the ZEIL app on the App Store and Google Play.

sales@zeil.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/tq9stavAqUY