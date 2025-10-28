LIUNA Local 413 Announces Critical MOU to Build Eddystone’s Project Phoenix with Union Labor

Eddystone, PA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), through Local 413, today announced a critical Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Eddystone Marine & Rail Terminal Company, ensuring that the upcoming Project Phoenix expansion will be built by Pennsylvania’s skilled union workforce.

The agreement highlights LIUNA’s commitment to advancing family-sustaining jobs and a balanced, all-of-the-above energy strategy that continues to drive community development across the Commonwealth. The multi-million-dollar project — supported by a $5 million PennDOT Rail Transportation Assistance Grant — will expand fuel production by more than 25 percent, improve energy reliability, and reinforce the region’s economic foundation. LIUNA is the first skilled trade union to sign the MOU.

“This partnership is about keeping opportunity where it belongs — in the hands of Pennsylvania’s and local workers,” said James Harper, Jr., Business Manager of LIUNA Local 413. “LIUNA members have built the infrastructure that powers this state for generations. Project Phoenix continues that tradition — built safely, responsibly, and with pride in our communities.”

Located in Delaware County, the Eddystone Marine & Rail Terminal has invested more than $185 million in energy infrastructure, serving as a vital link between Pennsylvania’s production and the East Coast’s transportation and manufacturing sectors. In partnership with Conrail and BNSF Railway, Eddystone moves U.S.-produced energy safely and efficiently, supporting national energy independence and regional job growth.

“LIUNA’s partnership has been essential to Eddystone’s success,” said Erik Johnson, Vice President and General Manager of Eddystone Marine & Rail Terminal Company, LLC. “This expansion is shovel-ready and job-ready — a model for how labor and business can work together to strengthen local economies and deliver lasting value for communities.”

“For more than a century, Pennsylvania’s workers have been the backbone of community development — from our rail yards to today’s energy terminals,” Harper said.

“Project Phoenix carries that legacy forward by creating opportunity, expanding economic mobility, and empowering families across this region. It’s proof that when labor, business, and government come together, we build not just infrastructure but dignity and shared prosperity. LIUNA looks forward to working with other important labor and community organizations to join us in advancing local investment, fair competition, and an all-of-the-above energy approach that keeps our communities growing and united.”

About LIUNA The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) represents more than half a million skilled men and women who build the roads, bridges, pipelines, and energy facilities that power America. LIUNA members fight for fair wages, safe worksites, and opportunity for every worker while driving community growth through hard, honest work.

