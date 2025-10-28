Geotab Joins the Australian Logistics Council as Core Member to Help Shape the Future of Supply Chain Innovation

SYDNEY, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab , a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions has today announced it joined the Australian Logistics Council (ALC), as a Core Member to help drive innovation, safety and productivity in Australia’s freight and logistics industry.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Geotab in expanding its presence across the region and supporting national efforts to build smarter, more resilient supply chains. As a Core Member, and represented on the ALC Council, Geotab will collaborate closely with ALC stakeholders to foster innovation, and promote sustainable and data-driven decision-making across the transport and logistics sector.

“Geotab is proud to join the Australian Logistics Council as a Core Member. With our shared commitment to improving safety, productivity and sustainability across Australia’s supply chains, this relationship marks a significant step in supporting our customers and the broader transport and logistics sector through data-driven innovation,” said Andrew Hintz, Director of Business Development, Geotab ANZ.

The ALC is the peak national body representing the major companies participating in the freight and logistics supply chain in Australia. ALC advocates for policy settings and regulatory reforms that enhance the efficiency and safety of logistics operations across the country.

“We are delighted to welcome Geotab to the ALC. As a global leader in connected transportation solutions, their insights and innovation will be invaluable in shaping the regulatory and operational landscape of Australia’s supply chain industry,” said Dr. Hermione Parsons, Chief Executive Officer and MD, Australian Logistics Council. “We look forward to working together to drive outcomes that matter to our members, our economy and our communities.”

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/au and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Australian Logistics Council (ALC)

The ALC is the national peak body representing Australia’s end-to-end supply chain logistics industry. ALC plays a critical role in advocating for supply chain productivity and sustainability to build resilience supporting Australia’s dynamic future.



