Rubicon Organics Announces Fifth Annual Environmental, Social, & Governance Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce the publication of its fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report (“ESG Report”) measuring the year ended December 31, 2024.

Rubicon Organics remains committed to embedding environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) principles across its operations, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable cannabis production in Canada. This ESG Report, covering January 1 to December 31, 2024, showcases the Company’s ongoing dedication to transparency, resource efficiency, and responsible business practices. It reflects Rubicon’s core values - Quality, Integrity, Freedom, and Excellence - and the measurable impact of its ESG efforts over the past five years.

Highlights:

Business Growth: Net revenue growth since initiating our first annual ESG report increased by 410%, from $9.4 million in 2020 to $49 million in 2024. Governance: Independent and experienced oversight by our board of directors and transparent disclosures, including CEO pay ratio, continue to set the tone for excellence and industry leadership. Environment: Despite 410% net revenue growth over 5 years, our energy consumption rose only 17% and water usage 58%, supported by initiatives such as transitioning to the power grid and adopting drip irrigation. Social: People remain our greatest strength. In 2024, 80% of employees expressed pride in working at Rubicon Organics, and engagement survey participation reached 86% for our employee base, not including temporary foreign workers (“TFW’s”), and 94% for TFWs. Health and safety are now core to our culture and ESG performance.

“I’m proud of Rubicon Organics’ five years of ESG leadership in the cannabis sector. This annual report underscores our commitment to transparency, strong governance, and passionate people driven by the belief that a responsible, resilient industry begins with us. Our vision remains clear - to be the most trusted house of premium cannabis brands, creating elevated experiences for people everywhere.” Margaret Brodie, CEO, Rubicon Organics

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company’s production base is anchored by its Pacifica facility (Delta, BC) and is now complemented by the acquisition and licensing of its Cascadia facility (Hope, BC) which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

