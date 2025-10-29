Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Impacts from Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) reports that, due to Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, airport operations in Jamaica have been affected. Operations at Kingston Airport were suspended on October 25 at 9:00 p.m., and at Montego Bay Airport on October 26 at 12:00 p.m., following the deterioration of weather conditions and in compliance with instructions from aviation and civil protection authorities.

At this time, all efforts are focused on resuming operations at both airports as soon as possible in order to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid to the country. GAP continues to assess the impact on airport facilities and is working in coordination with authorities to restore normal operations.

Raúl Revuelta Musalem, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), stated:

“Our priority at this moment is the safety and protection of the lives and well-being of our employees, their families, and the airport community, as well as the stranded passengers and the communities near the Jamaican airports. Our airport terminals in Kingston and Montego Bay have remained closed since the weekend, and we are currently assessing the damage to restore operations as soon as conditions allow. Our entire team is fully committed to safely reopening the airports so that they may serve as a gateway for humanitarian aid. We remain in constant communication with local authorities and emergency agencies to follow their guidance and support the recovery of airport infrastructure. Our mission is to serve as a key point for the island’s recovery.”

During the first nine months of 2025, the airports in Jamaica represented 11.0% of GAP’s total passenger traffic and 8.8% of consolidated EBITDA.

GAP will continue monitoring the situation and will provide timely updates on the progress of damage assessments, operating conditions at both airports, and the estimated timeline for the resume of operations.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

