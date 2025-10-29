LEVI & KORSINSKY ISSUES CORRECTION: Securities Fraud Class Action Against Fortinet, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities fraud class action lawsuit against Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is pending. The lawsuit was filed by Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP. A previous press release stated incorrectly that Levi & Korsinsky filed the case. This press release makes that correction. There are no other changes. If you suffered a loss on your investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/fortinet-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.



THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Fortinet, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 8, 2024 through August 6, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that defendants knew that the refresh cycle would never be as lucrative as they represented, nor could it, because it consisted of old products that were a "small percentage" of the Company's business. Moreover, defendants misrepresented and concealed that they did not have a clear picture of the true number of FortiGate firewalls that could be upgraded. And while telling investors that the refresh would gain momentum over the course of two years, Fortinet misrepresented and concealed that it had aggressively pushed through roughly half of the refresh in a period of months, by the end of 2Q 2025.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fortinet, Inc. stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/fortinet-inc-lawsuit-submission-form to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP