Outage Management System Market Size to Hit USD 10.48 Billion by 2032, growing at 8.15% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outage Management System Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Outage Management System Market S ize was valued at USD 5.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 10.48 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.15% over 2025-2032.”

Market Growth is Expanding Due to the Surging Demand for Smart Grid Technology Globally

Another important factor driving the market's expansion is the growing use of smart grid technologies and Internet of Things-based solutions. Furthermore, utilities now need to deploy sophisticated outage management systems that can react rapidly to power outages and lessen their effects on customers due to public safety and regulatory compliance considerations. Additionally, a greater emphasis on renewable energy sources has prompted investments in the creation of reliable algorithms and predictive software that allow power networks to be monitored in real time.

All things considered, these factors are guiding the outage management industry toward steady expansion while guaranteeing a consistent supply of electricity to customers globally. The market for outage management is expected to expand quickly due to utilities' growing demand for a consistent and dependable power supply. As a result, as this industry grows in size and significance over time, we may anticipate seeing more creative solutions come from it.

Get a Sample Report of Outage Management System Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2885

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB

General Electric

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Siemens

CGI Inc

Advanced Control Systems, Inc.

FUTURA SYSTEMS, INC

Intergraph Corporation

Milsoft Utility Solutions

Survalent Technology Corporation

S&C Electric Company

Open Systems International, Inc

FirstEnergy Corp

Hexagon AB

Kaihen

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC.

Power System Engineering, Inc

Ripley Power & Light Company

SEDC

Outage Management System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.60 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.15% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Standalone outage management system, Integrated outage management system.)

• By Component (Software System, Communication System)

• By End-User Industry (Private Utility, Public Utility)

Purchase Single User PDF of Outage Management System Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2885

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, standalone outage management systems dominated the market due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of deployment, and compatibility with existing utility infrastructure. From 2025 to 2032, integrated outage management systems are expected to witness the fastest CAGR, driven by increasing adoption of smart grids and digital transformation across utilities.

By Component

In 2024, the software system segment dominated the Outage Management System Market, supported by growing demand for advanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and predictive outage detection. During 2025 to 2032, the communication system segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR, fueled by the adoption of IoT-enabled smart grids and cloud-based communication networks.

By End-User Industry

In 2024, the private utility segment dominated the Outage Management System Market, driven by increased investments in grid modernization, automation, and smart infrastructure. Over 2025-2032, the public utility segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, supported by government initiatives promoting digital transformation and renewable energy integration.

Regional Insights:

Widespread smart grid deployment, sophisticated communication infrastructure, and robust regulatory backing for grid modernization are the main factors propelling the North America Outage Management System Market.

Owing to the growing urbanization, rising energy demand, and increased investment in smart grid infrastructure, the Asia Pacific Outage Management System Market is expanding quickly.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Outage Management System Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2885

Recent News:

In 2025, ABB previewed an upgraded OMS suite with enhanced predictive-restoration analytics and tighter integration with distributed energy resources (DERs).

ABB previewed an upgraded OMS suite with enhanced predictive-restoration analytics and tighter integration with distributed energy resources (DERs). In 2025, GE launched an enhanced grid operations package combining OMS, workforce management, and AI-based fault localization to reduce restoration times.

Exclusive Sections of the Outage Management System Market Report (The USPs):

INNOVATION & R&D METRICS – helps you assess the scale of technological advancement through data on R&D expenditure, patent filings in AI-based grid monitoring, and investments in integrated outage management platforms, highlighting where innovation is driving market leadership.

– helps you assess the scale of technological advancement through data on R&D expenditure, patent filings in AI-based grid monitoring, and investments in integrated outage management platforms, highlighting where innovation is driving market leadership. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you measure performance improvements such as reduced outage durations (SAIDI/SAIFI), faster restoration times, and lower carbon emissions achieved through automation and digital grid optimization.

– helps you measure performance improvements such as reduced outage durations (SAIDI/SAIFI), faster restoration times, and lower carbon emissions achieved through automation and digital grid optimization. MARKET & FINANCIAL METRICS – helps you analyze revenue growth rates across public and private utilities, average pricing trends, and operating margins of key system providers, offering insights into market profitability and financial health.

– helps you analyze revenue growth rates across public and private utilities, average pricing trends, and operating margins of key system providers, offering insights into market profitability and financial health. REGULATORY, COMPLIANCE & RISK METRICS – helps you evaluate adherence to IEEE and IEC grid modernization standards, frequency of reliability incidents, and adoption levels in smart grid–focused regions, ensuring understanding of regulatory alignment and risk exposure.

– helps you evaluate adherence to IEEE and IEC grid modernization standards, frequency of reliability incidents, and adoption levels in smart grid–focused regions, ensuring understanding of regulatory alignment and risk exposure. TECHNOLOGICAL INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you identify the penetration and effectiveness of real-time communication, automation, and AI-driven restoration systems, reflecting the industry’s readiness for digital transformation.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.