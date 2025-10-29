To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
29 October 2025
Announcement No. 92/2025
Financial Statement, first nine months of 2025
On October 29, 2025, the Supervisory Board has approved the Financial Statement for the first nine months of 2025 for Jyske Realkredit A/S.
Please see attached file.
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Anders Lund Hansen
CEO
Direct phone (+45) 89 89 92 20
E-mail: alh@jyskerealkredit.dk
Web: jyskerealkredit.dk
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
