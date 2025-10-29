Financial Statement, first nine months of 2025

                                                                                                                 29 October 2025
                                                                                                                 Announcement No. 92/2025

Financial Statement, first nine months of 2025

On October 29, 2025, the Supervisory Board has approved the Financial Statement for the first nine months of 2025 for Jyske Realkredit A/S.

Please see attached file.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Anders Lund Hansen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 92 20
E-mail: alh@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

