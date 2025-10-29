Radaris Launches AI-Powered People Search Platform to Help Americans Reconnect in a Disconnected Age

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the leading data intelligence services for people and companies on the market, Radaris , has made an announcement about the upcoming release of an AI-powered people search platform. The platform is capable of analyzing different fragments of information, like the address, the town or the name, using semantic search powered by artificial intelligence and piecing together the info by comparing it with other entries to generate accurate and context-based matches.





Radaris remains committed to the aim of delivering the best solution for people search on the market. As the final point on this way Radris aims to help Americans change the way they look out for people, verify information about them, and reconnect with them.





Reconnecting America – One Search at a Time

It’s not nostalgia when people fail to stay in touch with the person they know—it’s the way things can turn out in reality. There are many people in America who cannot help but think about a college friend or a colleague who moved out and never said “goodbye,” or a fellow soldier who they were friends with but lost the connection with, or a neighbor who suddenly relocated and didn’t say a word. Radaris wants to resolve this feeling of loss and anxiety, allowing people to find their close ones.

Almost half of the US adults say they’ve lost contact with some friends of theirs in the last year, according to the American Survey Center. Even in the wake of multiple means of easy communication, be it a phone or a computer, many people feel higher social isolation and loneliness, according to the Harvard Happiness Lab.

The key issue that contributes to the spread of the feeling of loneliness and disconnection is that the tools like address books and other traditional things cannot keep track of all the information and the updates there are in alternative sources. Since the data remains static, there is almost little to no evidence, only leaving the users frustrated. When people look out something like “Susan working at a dental office in Phoenix, Arizona,” they can hardly find anything useful.

Radaris is aimed at solving this problem. The AI engine provides a well-thought-out instrument to seek the necessary details, estimate and analyze connections, and surface the right person based on this search.

Everyday Stories, Real Impact

The first people who tested the service have already left fascinating stories behind them; just see them yourself:



A teacher from Massachusetts found her lost college roommate, who’s currently working in Oregon. They’ve been apart and out of contact for 15 years!

A town name from a simple thing like a holiday card helped a US marine reconnect with his buddy from the army—the guys serving in the same platoon before could finally have new memories together.

A distant relative of Florida’s resident was found after long years of silence—the person’s distant cousin hasn’t been in touch with them since 1992.

Michael Kirkpatrick, Radaris Head of Communications, puts it this way: “These aren’t just searches; these are rediscoveries—moments when technology helps people feel human again.”

Smarter Search for Modern Life

Radaris offers smart contemporary tools for the users, AI-driven solutions empowering the search for personal connections in many ways:



Professional Networking and Lead Verification assist in confirming business contacts and in updating any records with the data that has been verified.

Neighborhood and Safety Checks help to verify local property listings and know more about neighbours moving in or out of your district.

Due Diligence and Background Review help to maintain transparency when a person uses some new services, allowing them to check the trustworthiness of those beforehand.

Privacy-first intelligence serves as a background for every decision—the users do not compromise their security or any confidential information when using AI-powered solutions by Radaris.

A New Chapter in People Search

In the era of Americans’ growing mobility and travelling, the necessity to stay in touch with your close and beloved ones is more crucial than ever before. Radaris serves as a gap-closing instrument to help the people satisfy this growing need.

Founded in 2009 in Boston by Data Analytics Advisors, Inc., Radaris has managed to become one of the leading public databases throughout the US and Europe. Fast, ethical, and empowering access to the information for connecting people is the main thing Radaris is oriented at.

To learn more or explore the new platform, visit Radaris.com .

Contact:

Michael Kirkpatrick

Head of Communications

mike.kirkpatrick@radaris.com

