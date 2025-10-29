Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

29 October 2025

Board update – Listing Rules 6.4.6 and 6.4.8

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ekaterina (Katia) Ray as an independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Remuneration Committee, with immediate effect. The Company also announces other changes to its Board of Directors.

Statement from Andrew Webb, Chairman:

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Katia Ray to Kenmare’s Board as a Non-Executive Director. With a background in chemical engineering and industrial minerals, Katia brings a wealth of experience in the mining industry, having previously worked for Rio Tinto and Anglo American. I am confident that we will benefit from her strategic approach and technical expertise.

I would like to thank Graham Martin for his dedicated service during his nine years as a Non-Executive Director, before he steps down from the Board in January. Graham has played an important role as Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees and we are grateful for his sound counsel. I am pleased to say that Elaine Dorward-King has agreed to become Senior Independent Director, in addition to her role as Chair of the Sustainability Committee, and I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to strengthen the Board and support Kenmare’s long-term success."

Background on Katia Ray

Katia has over 25 years’ senior-level experience in the mining sector, including with FTSE 100 companies in Europe, Africa, North America and Asia. She has worked in a number of different commodities including industrial minerals, diamonds and platinum group metals. During her 15 years with Rio Tinto plc from 1993 to 2008, she held various senior positions in sales and marketing, business development and change management, and more recently she worked in business development for Anglo American plc.

Katia founded her own consultancy, KPNB Limited, in 2009, advising multinational corporations, private equity firms and information providers on strategy, M&A, change management and market entry. She was also a Non-Executive Director of Petropavlovsk plc from 2019 to 2020. She holds a Master of Science Chemical Engineering degree (British equivalent) from the University of Chemical Technology, Moscow.

Katia has had a number of voluntary roles, such as a Governor and a Nominations Committee member at the Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Trust from 2018 to 2023 and a Business Advisor for Young Enterprise UK from 2018 to 2020.

There are no other matters in respect of Katia Ray requiring disclosure under Listing Rules 6.4.8(1) to (6) inclusive.

Retirement of Graham Martin

Graham Martin is retiring as a Director of Kenmare, with effect from 31 January 2026, having completed nine years on the Board.

In light of Graham’s departure, the following changes will be made to Directors' responsibilities, which will take effect at that time:

Elaine Dorward-King will become the Senior Independent Director

Katia Ray will become Chair of the Remuneration Committee

Deirdre Somers will become Chair of the Nomination Committee





About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.