Sydbank delivers a highly satisfactory profit in Q3 2025 and further clarifies profit forecast for 2025

29 October 2025 

Sydbank delivers a highly satisfactory profit in Q3 2025 and further clarifies profit forecast for 2025
Profit after tax for Q3 2025 rises to DKK 710m from DKK 567m in Q2 2025.

The first three quarters of the year are characterised by growth in almost all parameters. The Bank has expanded its business without compromising on profitability. It has delivered a return on equity of 17.4% and is also attracting more customers and more satisfied customers from all three segments – corporate, retail and Private Banking – in spite of macroeconomic uncertainty and a general reluctance to invest.

Outlook for 2025
Profit after tax is expected to be in the range of DKK 2,400-2,600m compared to a previously expected range of DKK 2,200-2,600m.
The outlook is subject to uncertainty and depends among other aspects on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors which may affect eg the level of impairment charges.

Income statement Q1-Q3   
(DKKm)20252024 Q3 2025Q2 2025
Core income4,9865,447 1,6511,635
Trading income204223 7763
Total income5,1905,670 1,7281,698
Costs, core earnings2,5762,453 811884
Core earnings before impairment2,6143,217 917814
Impairment of loans and advances etc11587 1862
Core earnings2,4993,130 899752
Investment portfolio earnings7769 3815
Profit before non-recurring items2,5763,199 937767
Non-recurring items, net324 (9)(10)
Profit before tax2,5443,195 928757
Tax622799 218190
Profit for the period1,9222,396 710567


Core incomeQ1-Q3   
(DKKm)20252024 Q3 2025Q2 2025
Net interest etc2,7503,356 901899
Mortgage credit454415 153157
Payment services212222 7771
Remortgaging and loan fees129126 3842
Commission and brokerage386358 119128
Commission etc investment funds and pooled pension plans264235 9181
Asset management383331 133124
Custody account fees8178 2725
Other operating income327326 112108
Total4,9865,447 1,6511,635

The Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2025 will be published as scheduled on 5 November 2025.

Further information
Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, Tel +45 74 37 20 30
Louise Degn, Press Officer, Tel +45 20 28 81 18


Yours sincerely
        
Mark Luscombe        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

