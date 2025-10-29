































29 October 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank delivers a highly satisfactory profit in Q3 2025 and further clarifies profit forecast for 2025

Profit after tax for Q3 2025 rises to DKK 710m from DKK 567m in Q2 2025.

The first three quarters of the year are characterised by growth in almost all parameters. The Bank has expanded its business without compromising on profitability. It has delivered a return on equity of 17.4% and is also attracting more customers and more satisfied customers from all three segments – corporate, retail and Private Banking – in spite of macroeconomic uncertainty and a general reluctance to invest.

Outlook for 2025

Profit after tax is expected to be in the range of DKK 2,400-2,600m compared to a previously expected range of DKK 2,200-2,600m.

The outlook is subject to uncertainty and depends among other aspects on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors which may affect eg the level of impairment charges.

Income statement Q1-Q3 (DKKm) 2025 2024 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Core income 4,986 5,447 1,651 1,635 Trading income 204 223 77 63 Total income 5,190 5,670 1,728 1,698 Costs, core earnings 2,576 2,453 811 884 Core earnings before impairment 2,614 3,217 917 814 Impairment of loans and advances etc 115 87 18 62 Core earnings 2,499 3,130 899 752 Investment portfolio earnings 77 69 38 15 Profit before non-recurring items 2,576 3,199 937 767 Non-recurring items, net 32 4 (9) (10) Profit before tax 2,544 3,195 928 757 Tax 622 799 218 190 Profit for the period 1,922 2,396 710 567





Core income Q1-Q3 (DKKm) 2025 2024 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Net interest etc 2,750 3,356 901 899 Mortgage credit 454 415 153 157 Payment services 212 222 77 71 Remortgaging and loan fees 129 126 38 42 Commission and brokerage 386 358 119 128 Commission etc investment funds and pooled pension plans 264 235 91 81 Asset management 383 331 133 124 Custody account fees 81 78 27 25 Other operating income 327 326 112 108 Total 4,986 5,447 1,651 1,635

The Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2025 will be published as scheduled on 5 November 2025.

