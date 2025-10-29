Sampo plc, press release, 29 October 2025 at 11:00 am EET

Sampo Group's results for January–September 2025 will be published on 5 November 2025

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January–September 2025 on 5 November 2025 around 8:30 am Finnish time (6:30 am UK time). The report, the investor presentation, and a video review with Group CEO Morten Thorsrud will be available at www.sampo.com/result.

Conference call

5 November at 10:30 am Finnish time (8:30 am UK time)

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50051477.

Upon registration, you will receive phone numbers as well as a conference ID and user ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

Group CEO Morten Thorsrud, Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.



SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Further information:

Antti Järvenpää

Investor Relations Specialist and media relations

tel. +358 10 516 0035

Distribution:

The principal media

www.sampo.com