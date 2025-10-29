American Lung Association in Nevada’s Scale The STRAT Fight for Air Climb is February 22, 2026

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, hundreds of stair climbers including lung disease survivors, their loved ones, lung health advocates and athletes will conquer all 108 floors of the iconic The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower during Scale The STRAT—the American Lung Association in Nevada’s signature Fight for Air Climb event.

Participants of all abilities are invited to take on the 1,455-step challenge, while raising funds to support the Lung Association’s lifesaving work of advancing lung health education, fueling groundbreaking research and advocating for cleaner air.

“Those who rise to the challenge of Scale The STRAT are helping the community in ways they may not imagine,” said Robin Hager, American Lung Association in Nevada board chair and market CEO of Kindred Hospitals in Las Vegas. “With every step to the top of the iconic Las Vegas landmark, climbers are helping fund vital programs and resources that Nevadans rely on through the American Lung Association in Nevada.”

Registration is now open at scalethestrat.org. The cost is $35 per climber in addition to a $200 fundraising minimum. Day-of registration will be available for $50, so climbers are encouraged to sign up early and secure their spot for this unforgettable experience.

This one-of-a-kind stair climb is an official timed event, with participants entering the stairwell individually in staggered heats. From first-time climbers to elite athletes chasing record times, every participant will finish with an official race time and finish line photo to celebrate their accomplishment.

Scale The STRAT would not be possible without the strong support of sponsors who care about the health of our community. The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower graciously donates team members, services and use of the facility for this popular athletic fundraising event.

“As a first-time participant in last year’s Scale the STRAT, I learned firsthand the dedication and grit it takes to climb all 1,455 steps to the top,” said Skylar Dice, senior vice president and general manager of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower. “As challenging as that climb was, it’s nothing compared to the daily struggle faced by those living with lung disease. We’re extremely proud to host Scale the STRAT and to stand with our community in the fight to end lung disease once and for all.”

KTNV-13, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas is the official television broadcast partner and Beasley Media Group is the official radio broadcast partner.

Climbers must be 18 or older by event day to participate. To learn more visit scalethestrat.org or email NevadaEvents@lung.org

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

About The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower has introduced a full reinvention of the iconic property since Golden Entertainment, Inc. took ownership in late 2017. Located on the north Strip at the gateway to the Arts District at 2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the hotel offers 2,427 guest rooms, including the newly remodeled “Elevate” series rooms and suites, and an 80,000-square-foot casino. The 1,149-foot STRAT Tower is comprised of Top of the World, serving award-winning cuisine in a 360-degree rotating dining room on the 106th floor; the Observation Deck, which offers SkyJump, 108 Eats and 108 Drinks, located on the 108th floor; and a thrill ride, located at the top of the tower, Big Shot. The STRAT’s main floor features CHĪ Asian Kitchen, PT’s Wings & Sports, View Lounge and STRAT Café, each offering chef-driven cuisine, as well as the William Hill Sports Book and REMIX Lounge. Swim & Social, a rooftop resort-style pool and play experience, is open to the public for a fee and offers yard games, a poolside café and more. Shows and entertainment include “ROUGE,” an exciting, topless spectacular and immersive, sensual experience and L.A. Comedy Club, which showcases up-and-coming stand-up comics. Located next to The STRAT, the new Atomic Golf spans 100,000 square feet and four floors with 103 digitally enhanced golfing bays, six full-service bars, eight digital putting bays and more. Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s innovative guest loyalty rewards program, True Rewards®, is now available at The STRAT and 70+ other locations. More information is available at www.TheSTRAT.com or by calling 702-380-7777. The STRAT is active on social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Attachments