Chile Cards and Payments Market Opportunities and Risks Analysis Report 2025-2029: New Entrants Like Tenpo Bank and Banco Itau Unibanco's itu Neobank Boosting Card Adoption and Financial Inclusion

The 'Chile Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Chile's cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The 'Chile Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Chile's cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in Chile's cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Chile's cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of Chile's cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

To enhance financial inclusion in the country, in January 2025, the Financial Market Commission (Comision para el Mercado Financiero; CMF) launched the Financial Inclusion Strategy. This roadmap focuses on four key objectives: identifying gaps in financial access, facilitating tailored financial products for diverse populations-especially in rural and vulnerable communities, boosting confidence in the financial system through improved dispute resolution and financial education, and strengthening the overall financial infrastructure. These initiatives aim to create a more-inclusive financial landscape which in turn will drive overall banking and card penetration.

Digital banks are likely to stir competition in the Chilean banking sector and boost card adoption. Notably, in June 2025, the Chilean digital-only bank Tenpo Bank announced it is in the final stages of securing a banking license from the CMF. The issuance of Tenpo Bank's license is anticipated by the end of 2025; enabling the bank to operate solely in the digital realm without physical branches. Similarly, in February 2024, the Brazilian provider Banco Itau Unibanco launched the neobank itu in Chile, offering a digital checking account that can be opened with just a phone number and Chilean identity card. It also offers a free Mastercard debit card, with digital and physical variants available.

Contactless payment options are growing in popularity; driven by the availability of contactless payments for public transport. For instance, in June 2025, Mastercard partnered with public transportation in the Cities of Temuco and Padre Las Casas in Chile to offer contactless card payments for public transport users. This enables commuters to pay their fare by simply tapping their Mastercard or NFC-enabled smart phone on public transportation. On a similar note, in December 2024, Mastercard and State Railways Company (Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado; EFE) partnered to launch contactless card payments on the Biotren railway service in the Biobio Region. The solution is available at over 26 stations in the region; enabling commuters to make contactless payments.

Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Chile along with detailed card segmentation of debit and credit cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Ecommerce Payments



6. Alternative Payments



7. Payment Innovation



8. Job Analysis



9. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



10. Appendix

Companies Featured

Banco Central de Chile

Banco de Chile

BancoEstado

Banco Falabella

Bci

Mastercard

Santander

Visa

American Express

Mercado Pago

Servipag

MACH Pay

OnePay

BiPay

Redbanc

RedGiro QR

Scotia

RappiCard

Redcompra

MACH

Itau

Ripley

Magna

PayPal

Google Wallet

Servipag

OnePay

Copec

mi mall

