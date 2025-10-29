UK Power Industry Outlook Report 2025-2035 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape Featuring RWE, SSE, Electricite de France, Uniper, Energeticky a Prumyslovy

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2025 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report discusses the power market structure of the UK and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035.
Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.
Scope
- Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.
- Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2020 to 2024, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2035
- Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology
- Data on leading active and upcoming power plants
- Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure
- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market
- Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis
Reasons to Buy
- Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector
- Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
- Identify key partners and business development avenues
- Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Introduction
03. Capacity and Generation
04. Deal Analysis and New Investments
05. Market Forces Analysis
06. Project Status Analysis
07. Transmission and Distribution
08. Policy
09. Major Generating Companies
- RWE AG
- SSE Plc
- Electricite de France SA
- Uniper SE
- Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hjubv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.