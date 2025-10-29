Thailand Cards and Payments Opportunity and Risk Analysis, 2021-2025 & 2025-2029

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'Thailand Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Thai cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The 'Thailand Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Thai cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Thai cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Thai cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Thai cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

In June 2025, the Bank of Thailand (BoT), the country's central bank, granted virtual banking licenses to three consortiums: SCB X, Ascend Money, and Krungthai Bank. The entry of these digital-only banks is anticipated to revolutionize Thailand's financial landscape by introducing innovative services and fostering competition. The emergence of digital-only banks will further support the payment card market going forward. The banks are set to be launched in 2026.

In August 2024, the Central Bank launched a series of measures aimed at providing relief to indebted households. One significant measure is the extension of the minimum credit card installment payment rate of 8% until 2025. This is a departure from the original plan to revert to the standard rate of 10%. By maintaining a lower minimum payment rate, the Central Bank aims to support households in maintaining their financial stability and avoiding further indebtedness. The Central Bank also allows the Debt Clinic program to address of household debt in Thailand by offering structured repayment plans for credit card and personal loan debts. It aims to alleviate financial burdens by allowing commercial banks to restructure debt at lower interest rates, with a maximum repayment period of 10 years.

Thailand has been actively integrating contactless payment systems into its public transportation network, enhancing convenience and efficiency for commuters. For instance, in August 2025, Krungthai Bank and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) launched the Mangmoom card, a chip-based contactless card for fare payments across all MRT lines. This card can also be used for retail purchases. The service is set to expand to include the Airport Rail Link by October 2025. Similarly, in March 2025, Thai Smile Bus, a prominent operator in Bangkok, expanded its payment options to include QR codes via PromptPay and digital wallets like True Money Wallet. This initiative aims to align with the digital lifestyle of commuters and support contactless travel.

Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Thailand along with detailed card segmentation of debit, credit and charge cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Companies Featured

Thai Payment Network

Siam Commercial Bank

Kasikorn Bank

Krungthai Bank

Bangkok Bank

TMBThanachart Bank

Krungsri Bank

JCB

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bo8m49

