Denmark Cards and Payments Opportunity and Risks Analysis Report 2025-2029: Digital Payments Market Accelerates with TIPS-DKK Launch, Contactless Transit Integration, and Nexi's Expansion

The 'Denmark Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Danish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, and direct debits during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The 'Denmark Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Danish cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Danish cards and payments industry, including debit, and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Danish cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Danish cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

In line with the country's planned migration to the Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross-Settlement Express Transfer (TARGET), Denmark launched the Instant Payment Settlement TIPS-DKK, replacing Straksclearing in April 2025. In TIPS, all instant payments are settled individually and in real time. It allows payment institutions (including non-bank payment service providers) and electronic money institutions to participate directly in the settlement of payments in the core payment systems, including T2 and TIPS, without having to go through a bank. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. The limit per transaction is DKK500,000 ($72,521.78).

Contactless payment options have been integrated into public transportation systems. In October 2024, Denmark's public transport electric ticketing system, Rejsekort, announced it would phase out the traditional blue check-in terminals used for physical Rejsekort cards. This transition is expected to pave the way for direct credit and debit card payments on public transport; further simplifying the fare payment process. The new system is anticipated to be implemented by 2026, aligning with Denmark's goal of achieving nearly-universal adoption of mobile ticketing solutions.

The Italian payment processor Nexi solidified its position as the leading player in Denmark's acquiring market, following the acquisition of Nets. In May 2025, to further reinforce its market presence, Nexi introduced Tap to Pay for iPhone users. This innovation allows merchants to transform iOS devices, including iPhones, into payment terminals capable of accepting various contactless payment methods, such as Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets.

Scope

Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Denmarkalong with detailed card segmentation of debit, and credit cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, and direct debits.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Danish cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Danish cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Danish cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Denmark.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Danish cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Card Payments Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-Store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

Companies Featured

Danske Bank

Nordea

Jyske Bank

Nykredit

Sydbank

Arbejdernes Landsbank

Spar Nord

SEB

Nexi

Worldline

Swedbank

Alta Pay

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

