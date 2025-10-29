Spain Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 3.1% Between 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Renewable Energy, Transport, Industrial Projects and Government Investments

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Spanish construction industry is expected to grow in real terms by 4% in 2025, supported by investments in renewable energy and transport infrastructure projects, an easing of inflation rates, and rising building permits, collectively fueling the business's confidence.

In April 2025, European Investment Bank (EIB) and Aragon regional government signed EUR234 million ($255 million) loan financing projects to back the green and digital transition, small businesses, innovation, jobs and rural development in Spain. However, rising construction material costs, a fall in construction production, coupled with budget delay, tighter government regulations, and the US tariff impositions, could result in a downside risk to the construction industry over the short term.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth of 3.1% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the construction of renewable energy, transport infrastructure, and industrial projects, coupled with investment under Spain's Recovery and Resilience Plan.

In August 2025, the European Commission disbursed EUR23.1 billion ($25.2 billion) to Spain representing the fifth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) which will support measures to boost renewable energy, cut red tape, improvement in short-distance rail travel and strengthen cybersecurity resilience. The RRF plan valued at EUR163 billion ($177.6 billion); this includes EUR80 billion ($87.2 billion) in grants and EUR83 billion ($90.4 billion) in loans. The plan allocates EUR67 billion ($73 billion) for green transition projects



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Spain, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jmyjl8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.