Vietnam Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 6.9% Between 2026-2029, Driven by Government Infrastructure Investments and Hydrogen Production Strategy

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam's construction industry is expected to continue to maintain the growth momentum in 2025, owing to the government's plan to invest in transport infrastructure and the housing sector to address the traffic issue and housing deficits. The analyst expects the construction industry to record real growth of 8% in 2025, supported by investments in transport and energy infrastructure. -

In June 2025, a Vietnamese power company, Thai Binh LNG Power JSC, announced that the construction of a VND65.9 trillion ($2.6 billion) Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fueled power project in the northern Vietnamese province of Thai Binh is slated to commence in Q4 2025, spanning an area of 263.5ha within the Thai Binh Economic Zone. The 1.5GW Thai Binh LNG power plant is designed to have two turbines, with the first expected to come online in Q4 2028 and the second in Q4 2029.



The construction industry in Vietnam is expected to register an annual average growth of 6.9% from 2026 to 2029, supported by the government's efforts to develop transport and housing infrastructure in the country and the Ministry of Industry and Trade's strategy to produce 20 million tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2050. In June 2025, Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) approved a plan to implement the revised Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) to scale up domestic energy generation capacity.

Under this plan, by 2030, the government aims for solar power to reach 73,416MW, onshore wind to reach 38,029MW, and offshore wind to reach 6,000MW (increasing to over 17,000MW by 2035). Furthermore, the nuclear power plan was reintroduced through the revised plan, with Ninh Thuan 1 and 2 operating from 2030 to 2035 at 2,000-3, 200MW each.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Vietnam, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gg9rsu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.