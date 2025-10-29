Azerbaijan Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Expand by 4.7% in Real Terms This Year, Supported by Investments in Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy, and Transport Infrastructure Projects

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Azerbaijan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Azerbaijan to expand by 4.7% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in oil and gas, renewable energy, and transport infrastructure projects, coupled with rising foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, total FDI inflows reached AZN12 billion ($7 billion) in 2024, reflecting a 5.8% increase compared to the previous year. According to the state statistics committee, in January-April 2025, investments in Azerbaijan's fixed capital amounted to AZN5.1 billion ($3 billion). During this period, investments in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 5.3%. Of the total investments, 50.9% were directed to the production sector, 32.1% to the service sector, and 17% to residential construction. Domestic investments accounted for 74.4% of the total funds allocated to fixed capital, and 78.3% of these funds were used directly for construction and installation works.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 3.3% between 2026-29, supported by investments in transport and renewable energy infrastructure projects, coupled with the government's plan to increase the share of renewable energy. Azerbaijan aims to increase the share of renewables in its installed power capacity to 33.7% by 2027, 38% by 2030, and 42.5% by 2035, compared to the current level of 20.9% as of 2024.

These targets were confirmed by the Energy Minister during the Baku Energy Forum in June 2025. Azerbaijan is set to make major advancements in its renewable energy sector over the next two years, with plans to commission 10 new solar and wind power plants as part of the country's first phase of green energy development, backed by a total investment of AZN4.6 billion ($2.7 billion).

