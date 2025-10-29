Fangzhou and Fosun Pharma Forge Strategic Alliance to Deliver AI-Powered Psoriasis Management

SHANGHAI, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (HKEX: 06086), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma”) today announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement in Shanghai, ahead of World Psoriasis Day. Fangzhou’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Dr. Xie Fangmin and Li Mei, Co-CEO of Fosun Pharma’s Domestic Marketing Platform, attended the signing ceremony on behalf of the companies.

Fangzhou and Fosun Pharma plan to build an extensive partnership in AI-powered chronic disease management, initially focused on psoriasis and other autoimmune conditions. The companies will jointly pursue flagship digital health initiatives that integrate AI-assisted patient education, academic research dissemination, digital marketing, and long-term disease management, and thereby supporting the goals of the Healthy China 2030 initiative.

Fangzhou and Fosun Pharmas signed the strategic collaboration agreement

Psoriasis is a chronic, recurring inflammatory disorder that requires long-term, evidence-based care. Traditional disease management models face challenges such as poor adherence and limited follow-up outside hospital settings. Leveraging Fangzhou’s proprietary “XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”) and “AI+H2H (Hospital-to-Home)” ecosystem, along with Fosun Pharma’s Otezla® (Apremilast, a novel PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of psoriasis), and strong commercial platform, the companies aim to create a comprehensive, AI-powered psoriasis management system that enables precision assessment, personalized treatment, and ongoing care support.

Dr. Xie remarked, “We are pleased to establish this strategic partnership with Fosun Pharma. This collaboration represents not only a synergy of strengths but also a new milestone in Fangzhou’s AI strategy. Together, we aim to pioneer a new model for AI-powered psoriasis management and ultimately expand this framework across a range of chronic diseases.”

Through this collaboration, Fangzhou’s AI Health Manager will offer personalized care guidance and monitoring, while its AI Medication Finder provides 24/7 medication information services. For more complex inquiries, users can connect with licensed medical consultants to receive professional, evidence-based support, ensuring safety and adherence throughout the treatment process.

Li Mei, Co-CEO of Fosun Pharma’s Domestic Marketing Platform, noted that “partnering with Fangzhou marks a significant step forward in the digital transformation of pharmaceutical care, and we look forward to reshaping psoriasis management through AI-driven innovation.”

Following the signing ceremony, Fangzhou launched its “AI + Psoriasis Management New Horizons” public awareness week, featuring AI-assisted live education sessions and targeted health content for patients and the general public.

Building on this partnership, Fangzhou will further advance its “AI+” ecosystem — expanding from AI+weight management to AI+psoriasis and beyond — accelerating the digital transformation of chronic disease management and contributing to a healthier China.

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (SSE: 600196, HKEX: 02196) is a leading innovation-driven global healthcare company operating in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical devices & diagnostics, and healthcare services.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72ecd52c-e6df-4d9c-a537-9b39f93811ea