JEX AI Launches AI-Powered Web3 Financial Services Platform in the UK

London, UK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JEXAI , a pioneering Web3 financial services platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), officially launched today, ushering in a new chapter in the convergence of AI, blockchain, and cloud computing. JEXAI aims to redefine how users interact with digital finance. By combining decentralized technology with intelligent automation, it provides a secure, transparent, and scalable ecosystem for financial operations management in the Web3 era.

The platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance decision-making, optimize performance, and provide a personalized financial experience. By combining smart contracts, decentralized infrastructure, and predictive analytics, JEXAI enables users to operate seamlessly in a borderless digital economy.





“JEXAI represents the future of financial interaction,” a company representative said. “We are bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized innovation, helping users transcend limitations through intelligence and transparency.”

Key highlights of JEXAI include:

AI-driven intelligence:

Intelligent algorithms that automatically derive insights and simplify financial decision-making.

Decentralized architecture:

A Web3 framework that ensures transparency, control, and data security.

Cloud Scalability:

Built for speed, reliability, and global access.

Next generation financial tools:

Integrated tools designed for individual users and institutions adopting Web3 solutions.

As one of the first Web3 financial platforms to integrate AI in the UK, JEXAI sets a new benchmark for trust, efficiency, and innovation in decentralized finance.





Smarter automation to adapt to a rapidly changing market

This launch comes at a critical time for the global digital asset market. As market volatility impacts the trading landscape, automation is crucial for both retail and professional traders. JEXAI's new cryptocurrency bot leverages artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and quantitative models to help users identify trading patterns, automate trades, and shorten reaction times in rapidly changing market conditions.

About JEXAI

JEXAI is a UK-based AI-powered Web3 financial services platform. Combining blockchain, cloud computing, and automation, it provides a next-generation financial operating environment, enabling users to confidently and securely utilize digital assets and decentralized systems, transforming raw data into actionable trading strategies. Leveraging advanced algorithms, predictive analytics, and automated trading systems, JEXAI empowers both novice and experienced investors with tools once reserved for hedge funds and institutional investors.

For more information or to explore the platform, visit https://jexai.net/ .

